Yuletide: Police Deploy 4,200 In Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will embark on a comprehensive health sector reform aimed at providing a world class 21st century health care system, capable of responding effectively to future pandemics.

The president made the pledge when he received the End-of-Year Report of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “For Nigeria to enjoy a lasting legacy from the huge investment in the health sector, a comprehensive Health Sector Reform that will achieve the following, amongst others, must be instituted. The objectives include to: build the human and institutional capacity to provide a world class 21st century health care system, capable of responding effectively to future pandemics; develop a viable strategy for our primary and tertiary healthcare system; re-align institutional mandates and functions within the health sector for effectiveness and efficiency; distinguish policy and coordination from implementation responsibilities; and Strengthen the statutory and regulatory capacities within the health sector.’’

The president, who has extended the mandate of the PTF on Covid-19 till the end of March 2021, expressed serious concern over reported new surge in the number of cases of Covid-19 and the bid for vaccines.

According to him, recent reports have indicated that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world.

“New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities. The president, therefore, stressed the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner.

“This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into year 2021 and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery.

“Accordingly, I have authorised the following measures for implementation: The extension of the mandate of the PTF for a further period till the end of March, 2021 bearing in mind the new surge in the number of cases and the bid for vaccines; that the PTF should coordinate the process for planning and the strategy for accessing, delivery and administration of the vaccines using the existing health structures that have worked in