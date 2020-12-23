Nation
Yuletide: Police Deploy 4,200 In Nasarawa
The Nasarawa State Police command has deployed 4,200 personnel towards ensuring a hitch-free Christmas and new year celebration in the state.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this while addressing newsmen yesterday in Lafia.
He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe, had directed the suspension of casual leave for all personnel within the period.
Nansel said that Longe also ordered all officers of the command to be on red alert in order to forestall any breakdown of law and tackle acts of criminality.
”The police command has rejigged its strategy of fighting crime and deployed 4, 200 personnel to enhance visibility policing and ensure a peaceful Yuletide in Nasarawa State,” he said.
The spokesman said the commissioner also restated the ban on the use of fireworks and ‘knockout’ by citizens during the celebrations and urged parents to caution their wards.
He said that Longe, while assuring members of the public of a peaceful festive season, appealed for their cooperation to forestall unpleasant incidents.
The commissioner urged members of the public in distress to call the police through the following phone numbers for prompt response: 08112692680, 08108795930 and 08037461715.
Group Drums Support For Less Privileged
The Barr. Sam Otoboeze Foundation, BSOF, has called on good spirited members of the public to support it in its drive to add value to the lives of the less privileged in the society and fight idleness and crime.
President of the Foundation, Barr Sam Otoboeze, who made this call at the 2020 edition of the annual BSOF celebration, said that the move would help deal with all sorts of crime at the incubation stage.
He noted that the best theatre of war against crimes is the rural areas that produce lots of jobless youths who in their search for better means of livelihood end up swelling city criminal gangs.
“It is for this reason that we at the BSOF are seeking opportunities to reposition for the extension of our rural-based community activities and projects,” he explained.
Otoboeze noted that the 2020 edition was most remarkable following the foundation’s artificial limbs donation facilitation programme that went to the North where 10 amputees received custom-made limbs.
The foundation also had beneficiaries from the People of Strength Empowerment Program, PSEP, participating in the exhibition of their products.
He added that the foundation had also initiated programmes to identify and train 50 Nigerian women in specific COVID-19 economic survival techniques.
“As part of the foundation’s interfaces to create job opportunities for the youths, four persons were also sponsored to training in drones technology in Cairo, Egypt”.
He said he was motivated to start up the foundation because of the sufferings he passed through, having lost his father at a tender age.
“I didn’t understand how my mom managed to raise me from that level of hopelessness to a level of hope and that is why I want to give hope to the hopeless”, he added.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Buhari Pledges World Class Healthcare System
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will embark on a comprehensive health sector reform aimed at providing a world class 21st century health care system, capable of responding effectively to future pandemics.
The president made the pledge when he received the End-of-Year Report of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.
He said: “For Nigeria to enjoy a lasting legacy from the huge investment in the health sector, a comprehensive Health Sector Reform that will achieve the following, amongst others, must be instituted. The objectives include to: build the human and institutional capacity to provide a world class 21st century health care system, capable of responding effectively to future pandemics; develop a viable strategy for our primary and tertiary healthcare system; re-align institutional mandates and functions within the health sector for effectiveness and efficiency; distinguish policy and coordination from implementation responsibilities; and Strengthen the statutory and regulatory capacities within the health sector.’’
The president, who has extended the mandate of the PTF on Covid-19 till the end of March 2021, expressed serious concern over reported new surge in the number of cases of Covid-19 and the bid for vaccines.
According to him, recent reports have indicated that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world.
“New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities. The president, therefore, stressed the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner.
“This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into year 2021 and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery.
“Accordingly, I have authorised the following measures for implementation: The extension of the mandate of the PTF for a further period till the end of March, 2021 bearing in mind the new surge in the number of cases and the bid for vaccines; that the PTF should coordinate the process for planning and the strategy for accessing, delivery and administration of the vaccines using the existing health structures that have worked in
