Only PDP Means Well For Nigerians, Wike Affirms …As Ortom Urges FG To Promote Justice, Fairness
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led governments at the various states to showcase development projects they have delivered to the people to prove that they also mean well for Nigerians.
Wike gave the challenge at the inauguration of Tombia Road, Ndoni Street and Amaji Street in New GRA Phase 2, which was performed by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The governor said it was only PDP governors that were developing and delivering infrastructure projects in their various states.
According to him, these projects have continued to improve the well-being of the people to affirm that development is happening only in PDP-controlled states.
“Some few weeks ago, I was invited by the governor of Benue State to come and commission some projects. I went and I did commission not less than three road projects.
“They received us very well, and I did say to him that the people of Rivers State will also like him to come and commission projects in the state, so that Nigerians will know that the party in opposition is the party that means well for the development of this country.
“We challenge the ruling party to tell their state governors to roll out projects and invite people to come and commission them”, Wike said.
Wike described his Benue State counterpart as a man who was committed to the development of his people, forthright, courageous and stands in defense of the well-being of Benue people.
He explained that when Ortom was being persecuted and made to pass through intimidation, he stood firm and stayed with the people, which justifies the decision he associates with him.
Wike said his relationship with Ortom was designed to make Rivers and Benue states, including PDP to move forward.
“One of the reasons why I invited the governor of Benue State here is to let people know that there are people who are committed to the growth and development of this country. There are people who will never be intimidated because of their views. There are people who stand against injustice in this country.
“Governor Ortom is one of those governors that will stand firm in whatever he believes in. He does not care whether you’ll deny the people of Benue State what is due to them. He will still say the truth as it is. You all know what has happened in Benue State, what he has passed through, how they have tried to intimidate him but he has stood firm and said no.
“That’s the same thing we are doing here. No matter all the intimidation and what they are trying to do to us, we have stood firm to defend the interest of our state. So, for me, I will like to associate with people like this, and that will make our state, our party and our country move forward.”
On his part, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, noted that God has destined him and Wike to work together as brothers and friends in speaking up for the voiceless and marginalised people in the country.
According to him, Nigeria has since 2015 ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness were promoted.
He asserted that until those virtues were embraced nationally, every citizen would remain entangled and never be free.
The governor said there was no security in Nigeria while the economy was also in bad shape because of the depreciation the Naira has suffered under the leadership of the APC.
He further lamented the growing unemployment rate in the country that gave impetus to youth restiveness tagged #EndSARS protests.
“Today, there is no more employment for our youths. That gave rise to the youth restiveness and agitation called #EndSARS protest. I think any right-thinking man should not be thinking about leaving PDP for any other party or even the ruling party.
“We cannot be one party state. The PDP in 2015 did not suppress the opposition party to turn Nigeria to be one party state. Then, that is not democracy anymore. And so, we want to appreciate Governor Wike for standing as the beckon of the PDP.
“Wike is a very strong voice not just in Rivers State but in the whole country. He is a courageous and fearless leader, who is out for equity, fairness and justice. And that is what we need in our country today.
“As at today, the ruling party has not given us equity, fairness and justice. That is why we are having problems in this country.”
Ortom said that when PDP was the ruling party, it never suppressed other parties, adding that APC was driving the country along one party line, and urged Nigerians to resist it.
Associating with Wike, he said, is rewarding because, aside the fact that it helped facilitate his return to PDP and got its ticket for second term as governor, he got morale and financial assistance for the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) when Benue State was under attacks from herdsmen.
“There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible.
“Yet, Wike stood up and came all the way to Benue State to see how we were fairing. We had over 500,000 IDPs in camps then. It was not easy to fend for these people. Wike came with very distinguished leaders from Rivers State.
“He gave us support that we never expected more than any other support, including what others did. We appreciate it and pray that such a thing should not come to Rivers State.”
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Eloka Tasie-Amadi said the Wike-led administration was building new roads which were long term investments necessary to promote commerce and enhance socio-economic activities in the state.
“The Tombia Street has been reconstructed from a single carriage way of 8metres to dual carriage way of 14.6metres with streetlights required to support and promote business and commercial activities. Ndoni Street and Amaji Street both are expanded from 6.5meters to 11metres, and 6.8metres to 12 metres, respectively,” Tasie-Amadi added.
ASUU’ll End Strike Before Jan 15, FG Claims
The Federal Government has again assured that the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would soon come to an end.
The assurances followed the payment of part of the arrears of salaries to the university lecturers in line with the agreement reached with the union.
Some lecturers confirmed that they had been paid two months’ salary arrears.
Speaking at the meeting with ASUU, yesterday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, assured that the strike would be called off before January 15.
Referring to an ultimatum issued by some students, the minister said the industrial action would be resolved before January 15, noting, however, that he had not received a letter from the students threatening to embark on protests if the strike was not called off.
Ngige said, “The government would disappoint all those wishing for the protests as all the matters in dispute must have been resolved by January 15.
“Those who want to use the #EndASUU protest to destroy public and private property or lecturers’ homes will be disappointed.
“I am optimistic that the meeting will produce the final result that will make everybody happy,” Ngige said.
Expressing optimism about the meeting, the minister informed ASUU that he had received confirmation from the Federal Government that most of the grey areas had been dealt with.
“We are hopeful that ASUU will then take the report of what we achieved today to their members. We allow social dialogue in line with ILO conventions for all employers and employee, to guide this meeting,” he stated.
The ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said they sympathised with their students who were also their children, adding that “no amount of sacrifice would be too much to get the matter resolved as long as the government is consistent with its commitments”.
Ogunyemi said they came for the meeting with all sense of responsibility to resolve the crisis in the interest of the students and their members, who, he said had been starving.
He, however, reiterated that only the National Executive Committee of ASUU could announce the suspension of the strike.
Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) began holding a crucial meeting in Abuja, last night, to take action on the nine-month-old industrial action which has crippled the Nigerian Universities System (NUS).
The crucial meeting will hold at ASUU Secretariat from yesterday night until today.
A national officer of the union told our correspondent that the meeting was convened to deliberate on the resolutions reached by the various branch congresses on recent Federal Government offers at the last negotiations.
He confirmed that the national leadership of ASUU mandated the branches to hold congress this week to deliberate on the government’s commitment.
“You know that it is the branches that called for the national strike. So, whatever government brings to the negotiations table, we will refer it to them for consideration and approval.
“It is their resolutions or inputs from the congresses that will be discussed at the NEC meeting. After the NEC meeting, our leaders will then meet government officials to state our official position. Yes, a meeting between the union and government representatives is scheduled for this week. Let Nigerians keep their fingers crossed,” he explained.
The outcome of branch congresses revealed that many branches favoured the suspension of the nine-month-old strike with conditions because of the government’s attitude of not honouring previous signed agreement.
Some branches in the zones at their congresses resolved to suspend the industrial action, stipulating that the government, within a specific period, must implement the agreed demands.
The branches insisted the Federal Government must release the N70billion pay without delay, the outstanding salaries of ASUU members, and constitute visitation panels and other outstanding demands.
FG Extends Deadline For NIN Update To Feb 9
The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers.
This was contained in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
The statement titled, ‘Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’, was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.
It read, “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020.
“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.
“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:
“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and
“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”
The statement further stated, “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”
The NCC had ordered telecommunications companies to within two weeks suspend phone subscribers who have no NIN.
Large crowds had besieged NIMC offices in Lagos on Monday in a bid to register and obtain the National Identity Number.
Several Nigerians had expressed concern over the sudden directive of the Federal Government and had asked that the deadline given for the registration be extended.
