Kogi Assembly Confirms New Chief Judge

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Rivers State,Ambassador Desmond Akawor says the inclusion of the Oyigbo- Obete road in the 2021 budget has shown that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has not abandoned the people of Oyigbo.

In the light of this, he has solicited for total support and loyalty from the people of Oyigbo for Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

Addressing members of PDP Ward 3, Oyigbo who paid him a congratulatory visit at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, last weekend, the PDP chairman also urged them to build a formidable front in order to realise their developmental aspirations.

“I saw your address thanking God for putting our Oyigbo – Obete road back in the budget, but it is important for us to realise that the governor has not abandoned us.

“We should equally reflect our minds back to Oyigbo – Agboncha road, how it used to be. I know that the Oyigbo- Obete road is the one that touches the Ndoki people, the one that touches our various homes, the one that touches most of our communities and that’s why it is so dear to us and the governor has made a promise to us and I believe that by the first quarter of next year activities will start on that road”, PDP Chairman said.

Akawor assured the people of Oyigbo Ward 3 that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him by Governor Wike and the people of the state, stressing that he would discharge his duties effectively.

While re -echoing calls for improved security in the area until the hoodlums who perpetrated the mayhem during the ENDSARS protest have all been apprehended, the party chairman insisted that anyone saying otherwise is an enemy of the people of Oyigbo.

He therefore, warned those who used Oyigbo as launch pad for their criminal activities to desist forthwith, stressing that they should not misconstrue the peaceful disposition of the people as weakness.

“Because our people are accommodating, the visitors we accommodated decided to take our lives and our business, but we thank God Almighty for using His Excellency and security agencies to maintain peace, and we keep on saying that even as Oyigbo people, the security men should remain in Oyigbo until those hoodlums are fished out completely.

“That’s the desire of Oyigbo people. Any other person asking for the contrary is not from Oyigbo”, Akawor said.

He thanked the people of Oyigbo Ward 3 for the visit, describing it as heart – warming.

Secretary of PDP in the State, Dr Benibo George said the visit was a demonstration of love by the people for the state PDP Chairman and thanked them for the gesture.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the group, Mr Albert Okere said they were at the party secretariat to congratulate Ambassador Akawor, an indigene of Egberu, one of the communities that make up ward 3 following his election and inauguration as the state chairman of the PDP.

The people of Ward 3 were also full of praises for the governor for the support given to their son and also for including the Oyigbo-obete road in the 2021 budget and pledged their support and loyalty to him and the PDP.