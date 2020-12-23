HIV/AIDS: Expert Urges Govt To Institute ANC For Women

Avoid bright lights before sleep When you’re exposed to bright lights in the evening, it may disrupt your production of the sleep hormone melatonin.

One strategy is to use a pair of amber-tinted glasses that block blue light from entering your eyes in the evening.

This allows melatonin to be produced as if it were completely dark, helping you sleep better.

Take vitamin D3 if you don’t get much sun exposure

Sunlight is a great source of vitamin D.

Yet, most people don’t get enough sun exposure.

If you’re unable to get adequate sun exposure, vitamin D supplements are a good alternative.

Their benefits include improved bone health, increased strength, reduced symptoms of depression, and a lower risk of cancer. Vitamin D may also help you live longer.

Eat vegetables and fruits

Vegetables and fruits are loaded with prebiotic fiber, vitamins, minerals, and many antioxidants, some of which have potent biological effects.

Studies show that people who eat the most vegetables and fruits live longer and have a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses.

Make sure to eat enough protein

Eating enough protein is vital for optimal health.

What’s more, this nutrient is particularly important for weight loss.

High protein intake can boost metabolism significantly while making you feel full enough to automatically eat fewer calories. It can also reduce cravings and your desire to snack late at night.

Sufficient protein intake has also been shown to lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

Do some cardio exercises

Doing aerobic exercise, also called cardio, is one of the best things you can do for your mental and physical health.

It’s particularly effective at reducing belly fat, the harmful type of fat that builds up around your organs. Reduced belly fat should lead to major improvements in metabolic health.

Don’t smoke or do drugs, and only drink in moderation

If you smoke or abuse drugs, tackle those problems first. Diet and exercise can wait.

If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation and consider avoiding it completely if you tend to drink too much.

Use extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is one of the healthiest vegetable oils.

It’s loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants that can fight inflammation.

Extra virgin olive oil benefits heart health, as people who consume it have a much lower risk of dying from heart attacks and strokes.

Minimize your sugar intake

Added sugar is one of the worst ingredients in the modern diet, as large amounts can harm your metabolic health.

High sugar intake is linked to numerous ailments, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many forms of cancer.

Don’t eat a lot of refined carbs

Not all carbs are created equal.

Refined carbs have been highly processed to remove their fiber. They’re relatively low in nutrients and can harm your health when eaten in excess.

Studies show that refined carbs are linked to overeating and numerous metabolic diseases.

Don’t fear saturated fat

Saturated fat has been controversial.

While it’s true that saturated fat raises cholesterol levels, it also raises HDL (good) cholesterol and shrinks your LDL (bad) particles, which is linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

New studies in hundreds of thousands of people have questioned the association between saturated fat intake and heart disease.

Lift heavy things

Lifting weights is one of the best things you can do to strengthen your muscles and improve your body composition.

It also leads to massive improvements in metabolic health, including improved insulin sensitivity.

The best approach is to lift weights, but doing bodyweight exercises can be just as effective.

Avoid artificial trans fats

Artificial trans fats are harmful, man-made fats that are strongly linked to inflammation and heart disease.

While trans fats have been largely banned in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. ban hasn’t gone fully into effect — and some foods still contain them.

22. Use plenty of herbs and spices

Many incredibly healthy herbs and spices exist.

For example, ginger and turmeric both have potent anti-inflammatory effects on the body.

