Health
Healthcare Scheme: Anambra To Enroll 28,246 Indigent Indigenes
The Anambra Government yesterday said that no fewer than 28,246 indigent indigenes in the state would soon benefit from its special healthcare scheme.
State commissioner for Health Dr Vincent Okpala, made the disclosure during a news conference to commemorate the 2020 International Universal Health Coverage Day marked annually on December 12.
The International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day was set aside by the United Nations in 2012 to raise awareness of the need for strong, equitable and resilient health systems for all.
The theme of the programme is “Health for All: Protect Everyone”.
Okpala said that enrollment into the scheme, which will start on January 4, was part of government’s efforts at making universal health coverage a reality in the state.
He said that the beneficiaries, vulnerable and less privileged pregnant women, under-five children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, were selected from the 326 wards in the state.
“Today’s commemoration is an opportunity to reflect on how far we have gone in achieving UHC in the state.
“Let me inform you that state government after meeting up with its counterpart funding, has received the sum of N338 million as its own quota of the Federal Government’s Basic Healthcare Provision Fund through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
“This Fund, through the state’s health insurance scheme (ASHIA), is mapped out to cater for the health needs of the vulnerable citizens in the state.
“ With this enrollment, our health indices will improve, maternal mortality, infant and neonatal deaths will also reduce,’’ the commissioner said
Okpala said that the state government was working hard to ensure protection of residents from catastrophic losses and ill-health as Nigeria battled the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
He urged residents to adhere to preventive protocols against COVID-19 pandemic.
Also speaking, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, Executive Secretary, Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), said that over 90, 000 residents had enrolled into the state’s health insurance scheme.
Onyemaechi urged members of the public to enroll into the scheme to enjoy access to quality healthcare with less financial burden
Health
HIV/AIDS: Expert Urges Govt To Institute ANC For Women
An expert in Public Health, Prof. Charles Tobin-West, has called on the Rivers State Government to explore ways of making it imperative for pregnant women to access Ante-Natal Care (ANC) during pregnancy.
This, he said, should be geared towards ensuring that the gap witnessed in HIV-positive mothers and ANC is bridged.
Making the call in an exclusive interview recently, Prof Tobin-West, who is a Professor in Public Health in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, stated that one key way to achieve this is for the government to ensure that women are recruited into attending ANC, which is provided in all Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across the state.
“The importance of attending ANC during pregnancy can never be over emphasised. It is one of the veritable ways of ensuring that women are properly looked after during pregnancy to ensure that delivery outcomes are better”, he said.
Dr Tobin-West noted that knowing that available data shows that the state is lagging behind in the number of pregnant women accessing ANC, it behoves the State Primary Health Care Board to come up with ways of instituting ANC for pregnant women.
According to him, this can be done through the Local Government Areas (LGAs), Medical Officer of Health, and the Health Care Centres across the state.
He stated that women should be reoriented from communities in the LGAs and made to understand the benefits of ANC care for their children before delivery.
He also used the opportunity to explain that when pregnant women dutifully access ANC, it is easier to carry out Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) on HIV/AIDS, and tracking of such women and their infants.
Tobin-West continued that women that are tracked should be enrolled into treatment, and be given treatment such that “even when the women are getting lost, you can call the treatment supporter.
“One of the two key functions of the treatment supporter is to ensure that the women take part in treatment and in facility attendance for both counselling and adherence”, he stated.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo

Health
Nutrition Tips For Better Health (ll)
Avoid bright lights before sleep When you’re exposed to bright lights in the evening, it may disrupt your production of the sleep hormone melatonin.
One strategy is to use a pair of amber-tinted glasses that block blue light from entering your eyes in the evening.
This allows melatonin to be produced as if it were completely dark, helping you sleep better.
Take vitamin D3 if you don’t get much sun exposure
Sunlight is a great source of vitamin D.
Yet, most people don’t get enough sun exposure.
If you’re unable to get adequate sun exposure, vitamin D supplements are a good alternative.
Their benefits include improved bone health, increased strength, reduced symptoms of depression, and a lower risk of cancer. Vitamin D may also help you live longer.
Eat vegetables and fruits
Vegetables and fruits are loaded with prebiotic fiber, vitamins, minerals, and many antioxidants, some of which have potent biological effects.
Studies show that people who eat the most vegetables and fruits live longer and have a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses.
Make sure to eat enough protein
Eating enough protein is vital for optimal health.
What’s more, this nutrient is particularly important for weight loss.
High protein intake can boost metabolism significantly while making you feel full enough to automatically eat fewer calories. It can also reduce cravings and your desire to snack late at night.
Sufficient protein intake has also been shown to lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels.
Do some cardio exercises
Doing aerobic exercise, also called cardio, is one of the best things you can do for your mental and physical health.
It’s particularly effective at reducing belly fat, the harmful type of fat that builds up around your organs. Reduced belly fat should lead to major improvements in metabolic health.
Don’t smoke or do drugs, and only drink in moderation
If you smoke or abuse drugs, tackle those problems first. Diet and exercise can wait.
If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation and consider avoiding it completely if you tend to drink too much.
Use extra virgin olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil is one of the healthiest vegetable oils.
It’s loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants that can fight inflammation.
Extra virgin olive oil benefits heart health, as people who consume it have a much lower risk of dying from heart attacks and strokes.
Minimize your sugar intake
Added sugar is one of the worst ingredients in the modern diet, as large amounts can harm your metabolic health.
High sugar intake is linked to numerous ailments, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many forms of cancer.
Don’t eat a lot of refined carbs
Not all carbs are created equal.
Refined carbs have been highly processed to remove their fiber. They’re relatively low in nutrients and can harm your health when eaten in excess.
Studies show that refined carbs are linked to overeating and numerous metabolic diseases.
Don’t fear saturated fat
Saturated fat has been controversial.
While it’s true that saturated fat raises cholesterol levels, it also raises HDL (good) cholesterol and shrinks your LDL (bad) particles, which is linked to a lower risk of heart disease.
New studies in hundreds of thousands of people have questioned the association between saturated fat intake and heart disease.
Lift heavy things
Lifting weights is one of the best things you can do to strengthen your muscles and improve your body composition.
It also leads to massive improvements in metabolic health, including improved insulin sensitivity.
The best approach is to lift weights, but doing bodyweight exercises can be just as effective.
Avoid artificial trans fats
Artificial trans fats are harmful, man-made fats that are strongly linked to inflammation and heart disease.
While trans fats have been largely banned in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. ban hasn’t gone fully into effect — and some foods still contain them.
22. Use plenty of herbs and spices
Many incredibly healthy herbs and spices exist.
For example, ginger and turmeric both have potent anti-inflammatory effects on the body.
ADAPTED FROM KRIS GUNNARS ONLINE
