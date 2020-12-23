Politics
Group Berates APC Over Insecurity
A group, Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), has chided the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept its failure in the provision of security and stop playing politics with lives and property of Nigerians.
PAPS chairman, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, was reacting to recent claim by APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yakeen Nabeena that an opposition governor in the North West was behind the banditry activities in the region.
He said the claim was not only reckless, but challenged Nabena to name the governor sponsoring banditry and sundry crimes in the North-West and provide evidence that he (the governor) was involved.
“Otherwise, the security agencies in the country should invite Mr Nabena to provide evidence of his allegation, assist them in investigating the matter and make sure justice is done,” he said.
Shinkafi urged the APC to stop giving Nigerians lame excuses.
“When the Kankara school boys were kidnapped, instead of sympathising with the parents, the party chose to mislead the public by alleging that some governors of the North West are responsible for the escalation in armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery.”
He advised the Mai Mala Bunu APC national leadership to stop chasing shadows and face reality.
“It is still fresh in our memory that it was during the maladministration of former governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, that armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnappers and armed robbers held Zamfara State hostage.
“The 14 local government areas and 147 electoral wards were under siege of the armed bandits. More than 167 communities and villages were set ablaze by armed bandits without provocation and the villagers rendered homeless and no single Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp was established by the Federal Government or the Yari led state government throughout his tenure”.
Wike Has Not Abandoned Oyigbo People – Akawor
The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Rivers State,Ambassador Desmond Akawor says the inclusion of the Oyigbo- Obete road in the 2021 budget has shown that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has not abandoned the people of Oyigbo.
In the light of this, he has solicited for total support and loyalty from the people of Oyigbo for Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.
Addressing members of PDP Ward 3, Oyigbo who paid him a congratulatory visit at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, last weekend, the PDP chairman also urged them to build a formidable front in order to realise their developmental aspirations.
“I saw your address thanking God for putting our Oyigbo – Obete road back in the budget, but it is important for us to realise that the governor has not abandoned us.
“We should equally reflect our minds back to Oyigbo – Agboncha road, how it used to be. I know that the Oyigbo- Obete road is the one that touches the Ndoki people, the one that touches our various homes, the one that touches most of our communities and that’s why it is so dear to us and the governor has made a promise to us and I believe that by the first quarter of next year activities will start on that road”, PDP Chairman said.
Akawor assured the people of Oyigbo Ward 3 that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him by Governor Wike and the people of the state, stressing that he would discharge his duties effectively.
While re -echoing calls for improved security in the area until the hoodlums who perpetrated the mayhem during the ENDSARS protest have all been apprehended, the party chairman insisted that anyone saying otherwise is an enemy of the people of Oyigbo.
He therefore, warned those who used Oyigbo as launch pad for their criminal activities to desist forthwith, stressing that they should not misconstrue the peaceful disposition of the people as weakness.
“Because our people are accommodating, the visitors we accommodated decided to take our lives and our business, but we thank God Almighty for using His Excellency and security agencies to maintain peace, and we keep on saying that even as Oyigbo people, the security men should remain in Oyigbo until those hoodlums are fished out completely.
“That’s the desire of Oyigbo people. Any other person asking for the contrary is not from Oyigbo”, Akawor said.
He thanked the people of Oyigbo Ward 3 for the visit, describing it as heart – warming.
Secretary of PDP in the State, Dr Benibo George said the visit was a demonstration of love by the people for the state PDP Chairman and thanked them for the gesture.
Earlier, the spokesperson for the group, Mr Albert Okere said they were at the party secretariat to congratulate Ambassador Akawor, an indigene of Egberu, one of the communities that make up ward 3 following his election and inauguration as the state chairman of the PDP.
The people of Ward 3 were also full of praises for the governor for the support given to their son and also for including the Oyigbo-obete road in the 2021 budget and pledged their support and loyalty to him and the PDP.
Kogi Assembly Confirms New Chief Judge
The Kogi State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.
The Assembly also confirmed Hon. Justice John Bayo Olowosegun, as President of Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal.
Both of them were confirmed during the plenary of the House yesterday.
It will be recalled that, Hon. Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi came on board as the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State after the sudden demise of the former office holder, Late Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah who died on 28th June 2020.
It would also be recalled that Justice Olowosegun replaced late Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, who also died in June 2020.
In a letter addressed to the Assembly by the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Speaker of the House, Prince Mathew Kolawole said Justice Olusiyi was recommended by the National Judicial Council, (NJC) for the appointment.
He said Olusiyi’s name was nominated for screening and confirmation in line with Section 271 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
After 10 minutes of screening, the majority leader Bello Hassan Balogun, representing Ajaokuta State Constituency, moved a motion that Justice Olusiyi and Justice Olowosegun should take a bow and leave.
He said this was necessary given their track record in the administration of justice.
His motion was seconded by the member representing Igalamela Odolu Constituency, Hon. Cosmos Atabor.
Prince Kolawole, who announced the confirmation, directed the Clerk to inform the governor of the House resolution.
Hon Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi hails from Igbaruku-Okeri in Yagba West Local Government Area Kogi State.
He was born on 11th January 1956. He started his educational career earlier enough at St. Michael’s Primary School, Kaduna from January 1962 to December 1966 and finished his primary education at E.C.W.A Primary School, Mopa Kogi State between January 1967 and December 1968.
Meanwhile, the House has sworn in Hon. Atule Egbunu as the lawmaker representing Ibaji State Constituency.
Egbunu replaced John Abba who died in June 2020.
