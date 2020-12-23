FRSC Deploys Personnel, Patrol Vehicles To Prevent Crashes

The Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), yesterday, barricaded the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in Port Harcourt, as a way of sending the message to the Presidency that they completely reject the imposition of a sole administrator for the commission while also asking for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for misleading President Muhammadu Buhari on the affairs of the commission.

MOSIEND also vowed to disrupt the activities of NDDC, if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to reverse the new appointment and put in place a constitutionally mandated Management and Board to manage the affairs of the commission.

In a 17-point demands signed by the National President and Secretary of the group, Kennedy Tonjo West and Amb Amain Winston Cottrell, respectively, MOSIEND said the interim management phenomenon was unknown to the Act that established the commission, accusing the minister as tactically smuggling in the IMC as a self-serving measure.

In the statement presented to the commission, the Ijaw group also accused the minister of turning the NDDC into his “private cocoa farm”.

MOSIEND further alleged that the inefficiency of the supervising minister has placed the entire Niger Delta region on a keg of gunpowder as well as put undue pressure on the states of the region.

The group, therefore, called on Buhari to do the needful by calling the minister to order or redeploy him, saying that Akpabio’s style of leadership, as it affects the NDDC, was highly anachronistic and antiquated.

Meanwhile, the President of MOSIEND, Eastern zone, Kennedy West, said the people of the Niger Delta, particularly the Ijaws, were ready to spill blood again to correct all the anomalies in NDDC.

Kennedy, in an interview with The Tide after the protest at the NDDC, yesterday, said “Our focus is to ensure poverty is reduced to the barest minimum, especially amongst the Ijaws.

“Our concern is to make sure Ijaws in all the states of Nigeria occupy their rightful positions in the comity of other ethnic groups in the country.

“We will work to have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Ijaw and to ensure that our interests are protected across the board.

“The Niger Delta people can no longer tolerate or allow this divisive and deception disposition of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs as it is not telling well on the region.

“The region is sitting on a keg of gunpowder; this is due to the overbearing tendencies of the Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio”, he added.

In his response, the Director of Security at NDDC, Tonye Frank Oputu said the message of the Ijaw people would be convened to the sole administrator of the NDDC.

Oputu, who represented the sole administrator, said the NDDC was doing everything possible to ensure that the purpose for establishing the commission was actualised even after the administration of the sole administrator.

Also speaking, the Chief Security Officer in-charge of the contractor handling the NDDC Corporate Headquarters, Rodnab Construction Company, Mr Ben O. Ogoriba, urged the group not to do anything that would undermine the development of the region as well as the ongoing construction work at the new site, assuring the group that whatever might be constituting a hitch would be resolved amicably.

By: Enoch Epelle