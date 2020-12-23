Sports
FIFA Seeks Criminal Investigation Of Blatter
FIFA has lodged a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of a museum in Zurich, Switzerland.
The complaint relates to the involvement of Blatter and other former officials in the FIFA museum project.
It is the latest allegation of financial impropriety against Blatter, who resigned from his post as president in 2015 amid a corruption scandal.
The 84-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing.
FIFA, football’s world governing body, say Blatter’s previous administration cost them 500m Swiss francs (£420m) to renovate “a building that the organisation doesn’t own”, while also “locking itself into a long-term rental agreement on unfavourable terms”.
“Given the massive costs associated with this museum, as well as the general way of working of the previous FIFA management, a forensic audit was conducted in order to find out what really happened here,”, FIFA’s deputy secretary general (administration), said Alasdair Bell.
“That audit revealed a wide range of suspicious circumstances and management failures, some of which may be criminal in nature and need to be properly investigated by the relevant authorities.
“We came to the conclusion that we had no choice other than to report the case to state prosecutors, not least because the current management of FIFA also has fiduciary responsibilities to the organisation and we intend to live up to them, even if those before us dismally failed to.”
The complaint has been sent to the Zurich prosecutor, and FIFA says it will “continue to cooperate with the authorities in Switzerland and elsewhere so that those people who damaged football are held accountable for their actions”.
The museum project began in 2013, two years before Blatter, who was FIFA president for 17 years, announced his resignation.
In response, Blatter’s lawyer Lorenz Erni, says FIFA’s accusations are “baseless and vehemently repudiated”.
Sports
Angels Set To Take On Edo Queens, Today
The University of Benin (UNIBEN), Sports Complex in Benin, Edo State, will be the ideal place for women football lovers to be today, as the Jewels of Rivers, Rivers Angels FC takes on their Edo counterpart, Edo Queens FC, in the week three fixture of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).
The match which is expected to be one of the week three fixtures of the on-going 2020/2021 (NWFL) Premiereship Season, will be exciting as the visitors are set and determined to take away all three points at stake in the enciunter.
The visitors have vowed to win today’s match or at least share points with their hosts. The match, undoubtedly will be a big showdown with the Angels playing away from their home, doing their best to ensure that they achieved their immediate dream of grabbing away points.
The hosts will not allow their visitors run their home for them, this will leave the host no choice than to assert themselves and take charge of the affairs of the day.
Also, they have their fans on ground to cheer them to victory, the homers will satisfy the desires of their fans by given them a total victory at the end of the 90minutes encounter.
Edo Queens FC is one of the reputable sides in the NWFL, and will prove their worth to crutch the ego of their host, who have also, recorded their supremacy in the history of the NWFL.
It would be recalled that Rivers Angels FC thrashed visiting Delta Queens FC 6- 2 in the week two fixture of the 2020/2021 NWFL played last Wednesday at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Sports complex.
Edo Queens FC on their part, defeated their hosts, Dream Stars Ladies FC of Lagos 1-0 in their week two match played at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
Zenith Bank Plans Big For Sports In 2021
One of the major sponsors of sports in Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc has pledged to bounce back stronger in its support role for various sports disciplines in Nigeria.
Zenith Bank is the title sponsors of the Women’s Basketball League, Delta State Principals’ Cup, NFF Future Eagles competition and also one of the sponsors of the Super Eagles. The bank also stage annual tennis and swimming competitions at Ikoyi Club and Lagos Country Club respectively.
Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, noted that the coronavirus pandemic affected all the sports programmes of the bank.
“We did not cancel or default in all the sports sponsorship but the situation all over the world affected these activities. We still serviced some of our football commitments to the NFF in the year,” Onyeagwu said.
“The tournaments we are scheduled to sponsor were all shifted due to the effect of the pandemic but I must assure everyone that our commitment to sports remain as solid as ever. “The dividends of our investment in sports are very glaring with the exploits of the women’s basketball team at African and global stage and the brilliance of the national U-17 team where many of our products in the U-13, U-15 Future Eagles event develop to represent the country in the U-17 tournaments.
“For example, Samson Tijani, who was recently invited into the Super Eagles camp, is a product of our future Eagles tournament and we are proud of this.”
The Zenith Bank boss assured that all its regular sporting events would bounce back in the New Year.
“We have great plans for all our sports events. We are particularly interested in grassroots development and we will continue to invest on those areas of sports,” Onyeagwu added.
Sports
Rohr Rejigs Super Eagles’ Technical Crew
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has made some changes to the backroom staff of the team unnoticed.
The coach, who is keen on having Salisu Yusuf as one of his assistants presently has just three assistants as opposed to when he used to have four with him on the bench.
In the past, Rohr used to have Jean Luc Royer as his fitness coach with Nabil Trabelsi doubling as his assistant and video analyst. Imama Amapakabo took the role of Salisu Yusuf as first assistant following his suspension over his involvement in cash for spot scandal, while at the helm as coach of the Nigerian B team popularly called CHAN Eagles.
Alloy Agu and Enrico Pionetti who were appointed by Rohr before the World Cup were saddled with the responsibility of drilling the goalkeepers.
Checks by owngoa-lnigeria.com revealed that Pionetti has since left the team with Agu with the sole responsibility of getting the goalkeepers ready for games while the appointment of Joseph Yobo has also cost him another option on the bench.
Yobo came in as replacement for Imama, who was taken out of the team months after his elevation to the role of first assistant from his role as second assistant. That role of second assistant now technically belongs to Yobo, who now acts as first assistant at least till the appointment of another in that role.
