Environment
FG Extends NIN Registration By Six Weeks, Cancels Verification Charges
The Federal Government has extended registration for the National Identity Number (NIN) by six weeks, from December 30 to February 9, 2021, and cancelled the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges for verification across the country.
The National Task Force on the NIN and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) registration made the announcement yesterday, in Abuja, in a statement jointly signed by Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Aziz,.
The action followed resolutions adopted at a meeting chaired by Minister of Communications and Digital economy, Dr Isa Pantami.
According to the resolutions, there would be “Three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2021. Six weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021, while USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions”.
Pantami said: “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols, particularly the use of facemasks, which remains mandatory, and maintenance of social distancing”.
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari commended Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their identities and thanked all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.
The President also commended the efforts of the taskforce and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM cards with their NIN, the minister said.
Environment
Forum Calls For ICT Data Centre In Rivers
Some participants at the recently concluded, information Communications Technology (ICT) stakeholders forum are calling for the establishment of ICT Data Centre in Rivers State.
The participants who spoke to The Tide during the forum also called for the establishment of Information Technology Agency in the state.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Information Communications Technology (ICT) Mr. Ibifari Asawo, said the forum would discuss the draft policy on ICT with a view to sending it to the governor for his assent.
Asawo said because of an increase in ICT activities in the state, there was need for the government to come up with a policy to regulate their activities, adding that the policy will give guidance and directions on the operations of all ICT practitioners.
He said the situation would create employment as well as boost the economy of the state.
The special adviser said the corona virus pandemic underscored the need for massive investment in the ICT sector in the state.
Also speaking, the Director of Administration, ICT Department, Mrs Aleruchi Akani, said the forum was part of the ongoing orientation in the state on the importance of ICT.
She said the situation has shown the seriousness of government to promote the sector.
Speaking with newsmen, one of the lecturers at the forum, Mr Bereni Fiberesima, said every segment of the society must be involved in ICT, stressing that there is the need to create more awareness on the importance of ICT.
Environment
FG Extends NIN Registration By Six Weeks, Cancels Verification Charges
The Federal Government has extended registration for the National Identity Number (NIN) by six weeks, from December 30 to February 9, 2021, and cancelled the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges for verification across the country.
The National Task Force on the NIN and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) registration made the announcement yesterday, in Abuja, in a statement jointly signed by Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Aziz,.
The action followed resolutions adopted at a meeting chaired by Minister of Communications and Digital economy, Dr Isa Pantami.
According to the resolutions, there would be “Three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2021. Six weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021, while USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions”.
Pantami said: “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols, particularly the use of facemasks, which remains mandatory, and maintenance of social distancing”.
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari commended Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their identities and thanked all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.
The President also commended the efforts of the taskforce and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM cards with their NIN, the minister said.
Environment
HP Partners Police To Stop Sales Of Counterfeit Products
A multinational Information Technology company, HP, has raised alarm that about 12 million products counterfeits and components have been seized by local authorities across Europe, Middle East and Africa in the last five years.
Director, Global Anti-Counterfeit Programmae at HP, Glenn Jones, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.
Jones added that HP had partnered with Nigeria Police to stop the sales of over 54,000 counterfeit goods, which included ready for sale fraudulent toners and ink cartridges.
The director said that the Nigeria Police, with the assistance from HP Nigeria, discovered a massive operation selling counterfeit cartridges for HP printers.
The company said that as a result, the police worked with HP specialists to raid multiple retail and workshop premises in Lagos.
The statement said that the Nigeria Police further carried out separate anti-counterfeiting raids in Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos states, and the FCT.
Jones said: “We are very proud of our ongoing partnership with the Nigerian authorities to help safeguard our consumers and partners from illegal, fraudulent activity, as well as working together to bring counterfeiters to justice in Nigeria.
“The successful removal of counterfeit products from the Nigerian market is a testament to HP’s unwavering efforts and commitment to protecting our customers, and the continued success of our anti-counterfeiting and fraud programme.
“Counterfeiting is a crime. For users, such illegal imitations can cause a multitude of problems that can lead to performance and reliability issues.
“In this kind of scenario, if our customers’ printer breakdown because of using counterfeit ink or toner, they may have difficulty with the manufacturer’s warranty becoming applicable,”Jones said.
The director said that in contrast, original HP products were designed to meet HP’s strict quality and reliability standards, based on a long history of research, development and testing.
Jones said that original HP LaserJet and HP inkjet cartridges, unlike counterfeits, benefit from superior performance and consistent results.
The director said that through HP’s Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud (ACF) programmes, the company actively educates its customers and partners to be vigilant against fake printing supplies.
According to him, the company also cooperates closely with local and global law enforcement authorities to detect and dismantle illegal operations that produce counterfeit HP printing components.
Trending
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Edo Police Nab Gunmen Plotting To Raid Banks, Others
- Sports5 days ago
The Nigeria Team Boycott Everything You Need To Know So Far
- online games5 days ago
Lotto Nigeria – all you have to know
- Politics2 days ago
Anambra 2021: Don Charges Electorate On Credible Leader
- Politics2 days ago
PDP Sets Up Committee On Electoral Act
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Delta Unveils Security Outfit To Check Crime
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Diri,Wike,Others Seek NDDC, N’Delta States’ Synergy
- Politics2 days ago
Christian Leaders Urge FG To Review Constitution