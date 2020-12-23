Nation
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, December 25, and Monday, December 28, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations, respectively.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore.
While felicitating with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.
“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” he said.
He noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.
Aregbesola advised Nigerians, and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the Yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.
The minister, who reiterated Federal Government’s avowed commitment to the fight against armed banditry, kidnappings and other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.
While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has suspended its nine months old strike conditionally.
The ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said this during a news conference at the end of its emergence National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.
ASUU had embarked on strike since March 23 to press home its demands which include funding for the Revitalization of Public Universities, payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), salary shortfall, state universities.
Others are visitation panels, re-constitution of the 2009 FGN/ASUU re-negotiation committee, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), withheld salaries and non-remittance of check-off dues.
According to Ogunyemi, NEC resolves to conditionally suspend the strike action embarked upon on March 23, with effect from 12 a.m. on Thursday.
“However, should government fail to fulfil its own parts of the agreement, ASUU will resume its suspended strike as deemed necessary.
“NEC resolved to accept the agreement reached between ASUU and the Federal Government on December 22 and to also consciously and diligently monitor the implementation of Federal Government-ASUU agreements of December 22, in all branches.
“NEC also resolved to ensure that no ASUU member suffered any loss of deserved benefits as a result of participation in the strike,” he said.
He said that NEC would pursue fervently the areas in the Federal Government-ASUU agreement of 2009 and Memorandum of Action (MoA) 2013 that require legislation.
He added that such as the mainstreaming of EAA into the annual budget and the Executive Bill in respect of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Act, 2004.
Ogunyemi also said that ASUU expectation from both state and Federal Government is that government should faithfully implement all the agreements reached and signed with the union.
“Therefore, the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC), which had already been constituted to the satisfaction of government and ASUU, will work diligently to ensure that funds released are used to meet genuine revitalisation needs of Nigerian public universities.
“This is with a strict and disciplined supervision of the implementation processes by the universities themselves. To this end the students and their parents would see the fruits of the struggles of ASUU in their lives.
“The union expects the immediate release of EAA as agreed, the mainstreaming of EAA into annual budget using the agreed formula.
“The union also expects government to immediately engage the universities and other research centres in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
”This is one of the challenges that the universities have been asking the government to throw to Nigerian academics,” he said.
The ASUU president also called on government to expedite action on the test processes and ensure the development of UTAS for the payment of salaries in the university system.
He added that this software will assist government in its fight against corruption and thus play an important role in maintaining a high stand of accountability in the education sector.
He also said that union expects that government and ASUU re-negotiation exercise would be concluded as specified in the timeline agreed by both parties, among others.
“On our part we are going back to rekindle the motivation and aspirations in our members to strive to encourage our students to excel, in all the expectations that government will sincerely fulfil their own part of the bargain,” he said.
