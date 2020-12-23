Editorial
#EndSARS And UK Parliament’s Reactions
The nationwide #EndSARS protests may seem to have mellowed out, but the probable consequences for the killings, maimings and massacres of defenceless demonstrators may linger as the dastardly act receives considerable attention by the United Kingdom (UK) government.
On November 23, 2020, the British Parliament debated a petition seeking to sanction the Nigerian government and the nation’s security agents over alleged gross human rights abuses during the #EndSARS protests across the country.
The UK’s new Global Human Rights sanctions regime under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018, gives Britain the powers to question those involved in serious human rights violations or abuses. The sanctions regime does not target countries but individuals involved in serious rights violations or abuses around the world.
In an outright condemnation of police brutality and killing of unarmed protesters, members of the United Kingdom Parliament unanimously called for selected sanctions against Nigerian government officials and military officers who participated in human rights violations during the #EndSARS protests.
The debate which was based on an e-petition calling for sanctions against the Nigerian government signed by over 220,000 signatories, crossing the 100,000 mark needed for a petition to be debated by the lawmakers, was backed by all parliamentarians when it was deliberated at the Westminster Hall. Members condemned the UK government for standing neutral while the Nigerian government violated young protesters.
Citing the shootings at Lekki in Lagos, Oyigbo in Rivers and Delta States respectively as well as the unjust victimisation of protesters after the protest and the freezing of protesters’ accounts, the parliamentarians described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as nothing short of a dictatorship.
Members of Parliament (MPs) spent time, particularly condemning the violence that erupted at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos and insisted that Nigerian officials and their family members should not enjoy in the UK the liberties and privileges they deny their citizens at home.
Recall that in October this year, thousands of Nigerians took to the streets, calling for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Protests in Lagos turned bloody when soldiers confronted peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and Alausa, killing at least 12 people.
The question is, was the Nigerian government given prior notice of the case and allowed to state its side in line with due process and fair hearing? We may only assume so. This accords with natural justice which requires that no one should be penalised by decisions affecting one unless one has been notified of the matter and allowed to present one’s case.
Nevertheless, we hail the decision of the British Parliament for the members’ bold stand. It only shows that no country is an island on its own. Since Nigeria is part of the global community, whatever happens in this country could affect the world. We only hope that the action of the British parliamentarians would serve as a warning to the Federal Government that its undemocratic actions are closely watched and monitored by the global community.
Just as the members of Parliament, Nigerians are equally concerned about the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Nigerian security operatives and attempts by the government to cover up these abuses and to clampdown on peaceful protesters who were only on the streets to demand a better government.
We strongly urge the UK government to keep pressuring its Nigerian counterpart and its security services to uphold human rights and the rule of law as well as investigate all incidents of brutality, illegal detentions and the use of excessive force to hold those responsible to account.
October 20, 2020, will always be remembered for the Lekki toll gate massacre, the day a deliberate and coldly calculated attack on peaceful Nigerians was executed by the Nigerian Army. The Nigerian government has since taken part in an attempted cover-up of the massacre while security agents make muted responses to the murder of protesters.
Unfortunately, despite the declaration by the Federal Government that SARS had been disbanded, the corruption and brutality of the security forces continue unabated while the government’s violence against its citizens appears only to be intensifying. Also, the authorities need to stop freezing the bank accounts of key protesters and illegally detaining them.
The UK authorities should take this opportunity to look beyond sanctions into how development fundings are spent in Nigeria. Britain has expended more than £10 million in aid to Nigeria and on programmes from which various police units benefited from. We equally ask the UK authorities to redirect aid to poverty relief and anti-corruption programmes in Nigeria.
Since it is the government that can sanction, not Parliament, which can only make resolutions, we prod the British government to immediately act on the recommendations of the lawmakers. Furthermore, it is expedient for Great Britain to collaborate with local and international civil society groups to support justice, accountability and a more responsive policing model in Nigeria.
Editorial
On SIM-NIN Harmonisation
The House of Representatives recently urged the Nigerian Communications Commission
(NCC) to extend its ultimatum to block phone numbers without the National Identification Numbers (NIN) by 10 weeks. This follows the directive by the NCC to all telecommunication service providers to instruct their subscribers to provide their NIN within two weeks or face disconnection.
The lawmakers decided while adopting a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu. Emphasising the need for the extension, Elumelu said two weeks was too short for the over 200 million Nigerians to conclude the exercise, especially considering the Christmas period.
The resolution to link SIMs to NIN was reached at a meeting between the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim, and stakeholders in the communication industry recently. The meeting affirmed the earlier directive to suspend the registration of new SIM cards by all operators.
Recall that the Communication Minister gave a similar order in February 2020, but little was done by the telecommunication firms and the NCC to mobilise people to register for the NIN and update with their service providers. Rather, what Nigerians witnessed was a hasty hauling of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Communication Ministry.
Currently, the Nigerian government captures biometric data from international passports, national identity numbers, drivers licence, permanent voters card, bank verification numbers (BVN), and the SIM registration data. The question is, why are those data not harmonised to create the desired database in line with an earlier directive of the Federal Government?
Undoubtedly, the idea behind the SIM-NIN harmonisation is quite laudable. If carried out diligently, the measure will certainly improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process and exercise which will be linked to the bigger goal of attaining a widespread digital identity database and improve security in Nigeria.
However, the government failed to explain how it plans to accomplish this feat in two weeks. We agree with the position of the Rep members that the time allotted to the exercise is short. Besides, Nigerians are yet to be appropriately sensitised. If this policy pulls through, particularly given the period we are in, it may cause stampedes resulting in avoidable injuries or perhaps death.
Also, if the directive is implemented, it may induce staggering hardship as millions of subscribers would be disengaged this Yuletide period, spelling disaster in an already volatile nation like ours. Not only that, vulnerable Nigerians may be exploited as usual, which could cause more troubles given our poignant situation.
Based on current figures, at least more than 100 million mobile subscribers could be blocked if the NIN deadline is not shifted. According to the NIMC, about 42 million Nigerians already had a NIN as of September 2020, since its establishment in 2007. Where does that leave us? We can only hope that millions of people get registered and receive their NIN in two weeks.
Furthermore, if the deadline is not extended, it could possibly have trenchant ripple effects for the economy. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the telecom sector has contributed N31.8 trillion ($83.6 billion) to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
In Q3 2020, it contributed 17.36% to Nigeria’s GDP, making it one of the best performing sectors in a quarter as the country goes through the current recession. If millions of subscribers are blocked as is being planned, the sector might contract further in the turn of the year and plunge the economy deeper.
Is the Federal Government aware that it is only about 42 million Nigerians that have obtained NIN since its introduction 13 years ago? To expect Nigerians to register and obtain the NIN to link it up with their SIMs within two weeks what they could not obtain for these number of years beats our imagination.
With the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, Nigerians cannot be at the registration centres without the risk of contracting the virus. Rather than issue a deadline on linking up the NIN to SIMs, what we believe the government should do is to quickly address the bottlenecks encountered in the process of registering and obtaining the NIN.
Besides, we have the incapacitated and bed-ridden old people and young impaired people, who cannot be physically present for NIN registration and where the only means of communication with their loved ones is the mobile phone, they would be cut off from their loved ones as they cannot register personally for NIN, what would be the fate of such old people and the young incapacitated people?
Indeed, Nigerians have suffered immensely to procure the NIN to no avail. Reports by those who have registered are shocking. Some get to the registration centres as early as 4 am daily for weeks before they could register. While those that could not withstand the rigours part with monies to facilitate the process. Is the government practically telling Nigerians to abandon their businesses and sources of income for NIN registration?
We are compelled to believe that, as usual, the government seeks to afflict Nigerians for their ineptitude. At this time of pervasive hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping and increasing cost of living occasioned by the hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price, an imposition of a new and avoidable hardship on Nigerians is least expected.
While we readily acknowledge the implication of having a comprehensive database for the country, correspondingly linking the NIN to SIMs, the government is implored to adopt the best of strategies in putting them in place. All these can be done without causing unnecessary hardship to Nigerians.
Editorial
Boko Haram: One Massacre Too Many
The recent gruesome killings of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari Community in Jere Local
Government Area of Borno State by the Boko Haram terrorists debunk the pretentious claim by the Federal Government that it is winning the war against terror. More than 10 years after it initiated its violent campaign to found a caliphate in Nigeria, the insurgents remain a deadly force against the Nigerian state.
When the news of the carnage broke, panic and commotion gave way to anger over the way the insurgents operated unchecked for a long period despite the ongoing military onslaughts on them. Sources in Borno State said 76 persons were murdered in all, apart from those abducted.
Soon after the incident, condemnatory statements came in from everywhere. The United Nations, Pope Francis and aid organisations were among those disgusted at the heart-rending attacks on innocent farm workers. State governors sent out messages and visited their Borno State counterpart, Babagana Zulum. We are overly tired of the customary denunciations. Can they end the war? Certainly not.
Though the killings of the rice farmers impinged on the very profundities of humanity, senseless atrocities by Boko Haram have been characterised by treachery and deceit. Last October, the implacable extremists drenched the irrigation fields near Maiduguri with the blood of 22 farmers in two separate incidents.
Like all Islamist sects, Boko Haram mutates, carrying out overwhelming raids on soft targets or exploding IEDs as it delights. Between July and November this year, Zulum’s convoy was assaulted on three occasions despite the heavy security around him. Soldiers, police officers, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and civilians were slain in those attacks.
Boko Haram has caused much trepidation and destruction to Nigerians. The New York Times reported on September 13, 2019, that Islamist extremists were better armed and had more advanced weapons than the less enthusiastic Nigerian military. it is difficult to understand why the government has failed to procure weapons from any country willing to assist in ending the festering savagery.
Already, following constant attacks on farmers, there is a palpable fear of food insecurity as farmers and the over two million people displaced are afraid to return home and to their farms. According to international sources, the jihadists have flagrantly killed 36,000 persons. Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, however, generously put the death toll at 100,000.
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, recently claimed that some of the insurgents that escaped from the Boko Haram territory are the ones operating as bandits in the Northwest, while some of them are involved in the kidnapping currently pervading the Southwest as well as the atrocities by herdsmen.
The reality is that the Federal Government is unable to withstand Boko Haram’s firepower and bloody campaign. Rather, it still lives in the past, endlessly referencing the initial success it achieved when it assumed power in 2015 by retaking the local government areas under the control of the insurgents in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.
In the intervening period, the terror group has become more ferocious, attacking military formations at will and confiscating high calibre weapons. It solidified its firm grip over the Lake Chad Basin area, inducing a coalition by Chad, Niger and Cameroon against it, but Nigeria suffers the most drastic tolls in the group.
The military’s lacklustre performance in the war has led to widespread calls by Nigerians for the sack of the service chiefs and replace them with new ones with fresh ideas and solutions. But such calls have always been rebuffed by the President for reasons known to him. We make similar calls for their sack because they are bereft of new ideas to tackle insurgency.
This conflict is one of the biggest blights drooping on the conscience of the country’s leadership. It may never end because it mimics aloofness from Buhari and his commanders. The war is uncoordinated and purposeless, prompting even the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to admit to a longer duration of insurgency ahead.
Things have to change. President Buhari should be in sync with reality. Beyond his condemnation ritual, Nigeria’s Commander-In-Chief has to move out of his comfort zone and take real charge of the battle to see what goes on and stop relying solely on briefings. He should emulate Chadian President, Idriss Déby, who has led wars against Boko Haram on several occasions when his country was attacked.
All hope is not lost. With a reinvigorated objective, Nigeria can put an end to Boko Haram, but upon the condition that the present administration must be strategic. Haunted and devastated by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in 2014, Syria and Iraq turned to the West for succour. By the end of 2019, a Western coalition led by the United States had wiped out ISIS completely.
If the truth must be told, Nigeria cannot win this war on its own. The President has to go all out and attract greater international assistance if he is serious about defeating Boko Haram, which also has foreign backing from other terrorist groups like ISIS and a few countries.
Hence forward, captured Boko Haram suspects should be prosecuted. They should not be granted amnesty as is presently the case. Lately, the United Arab Emirates convicted six Nigerians for funding terrorism with $782,000. That is the way to go. Employing financial intelligence, Buhari should track and uncover the backers and financiers of insurgency, bringing them to justice.
There is an urgent need for Nigeria to restore its alliance with Cameroon, Chad and Niger, taking the lead with human and military resources. The coalition has to work together to hold down regained territories long enough to pare the insurgents’ influence. Also, the prolonged issue of insufficient weapons and corruption in the prosecution of the war should be settled forthwith.
