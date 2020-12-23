EndSARS And UK Parliament’s Reactions

The House of Representatives recently urged the Nigerian Communications Commission

(NCC) to extend its ultimatum to block phone numbers without the National Identification Numbers (NIN) by 10 weeks. This follows the directive by the NCC to all telecommunication service providers to instruct their subscribers to provide their NIN within two weeks or face disconnection.

The lawmakers decided while adopting a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu. Emphasising the need for the extension, Elumelu said two weeks was too short for the over 200 million Nigerians to conclude the exercise, especially considering the Christmas period.

The resolution to link SIMs to NIN was reached at a meeting between the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim, and stakeholders in the communication industry recently. The meeting affirmed the earlier directive to suspend the registration of new SIM cards by all operators.

Recall that the Communication Minister gave a similar order in February 2020, but little was done by the telecommunication firms and the NCC to mobilise people to register for the NIN and update with their service providers. Rather, what Nigerians witnessed was a hasty hauling of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Communication Ministry.

Currently, the Nigerian government captures biometric data from international passports, national identity numbers, drivers licence, permanent voters card, bank verification numbers (BVN), and the SIM registration data. The question is, why are those data not harmonised to create the desired database in line with an earlier directive of the Federal Government?

Undoubtedly, the idea behind the SIM-NIN harmonisation is quite laudable. If carried out diligently, the measure will certainly improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process and exercise which will be linked to the bigger goal of attaining a widespread digital identity database and improve security in Nigeria.

However, the government failed to explain how it plans to accomplish this feat in two weeks. We agree with the position of the Rep members that the time allotted to the exercise is short. Besides, Nigerians are yet to be appropriately sensitised. If this policy pulls through, particularly given the period we are in, it may cause stampedes resulting in avoidable injuries or perhaps death.

Also, if the directive is implemented, it may induce staggering hardship as millions of subscribers would be disengaged this Yuletide period, spelling disaster in an already volatile nation like ours. Not only that, vulnerable Nigerians may be exploited as usual, which could cause more troubles given our poignant situation.

Based on current figures, at least more than 100 million mobile subscribers could be blocked if the NIN deadline is not shifted. According to the NIMC, about 42 million Nigerians already had a NIN as of September 2020, since its establishment in 2007. Where does that leave us? We can only hope that millions of people get registered and receive their NIN in two weeks.

Furthermore, if the deadline is not extended, it could possibly have trenchant ripple effects for the economy. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the telecom sector has contributed N31.8 trillion ($83.6 billion) to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In Q3 2020, it contributed 17.36% to Nigeria’s GDP, making it one of the best performing sectors in a quarter as the country goes through the current recession. If millions of subscribers are blocked as is being planned, the sector might contract further in the turn of the year and plunge the economy deeper.

Is the Federal Government aware that it is only about 42 million Nigerians that have obtained NIN since its introduction 13 years ago? To expect Nigerians to register and obtain the NIN to link it up with their SIMs within two weeks what they could not obtain for these number of years beats our imagination.

With the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, Nigerians cannot be at the registration centres without the risk of contracting the virus. Rather than issue a deadline on linking up the NIN to SIMs, what we believe the government should do is to quickly address the bottlenecks encountered in the process of registering and obtaining the NIN.

Besides, we have the incapacitated and bed-ridden old people and young impaired people, who cannot be physically present for NIN registration and where the only means of communication with their loved ones is the mobile phone, they would be cut off from their loved ones as they cannot register personally for NIN, what would be the fate of such old people and the young incapacitated people?

Indeed, Nigerians have suffered immensely to procure the NIN to no avail. Reports by those who have registered are shocking. Some get to the registration centres as early as 4 am daily for weeks before they could register. While those that could not withstand the rigours part with monies to facilitate the process. Is the government practically telling Nigerians to abandon their businesses and sources of income for NIN registration?

We are compelled to believe that, as usual, the government seeks to afflict Nigerians for their ineptitude. At this time of pervasive hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping and increasing cost of living occasioned by the hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price, an imposition of a new and avoidable hardship on Nigerians is least expected.

While we readily acknowledge the implication of having a comprehensive database for the country, correspondingly linking the NIN to SIMs, the government is implored to adopt the best of strategies in putting them in place. All these can be done without causing unnecessary hardship to Nigerians.