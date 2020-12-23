CLOTasks Anambra CP On Slain Motorcycle Operator

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has called on the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, to discreetly investigate the alleged extra-judicial killing of commercial motorcycle operator in Igboukwu axis of the state.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal on Monday while speaking with news men in Enugu on increasing cases of misuse of fire arms by police personnel in the area.

Ezekwueme also condemned the destruction and burning down of three police stations in Igboukwu, Oko and Ekwulobia communities the following morning after the incident by irate mob that were dissatisfied with the action of the police personnel.

“For our state just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, EndSARS protest and recent recessions to be engulfed by another crisis and cries leave much to be desired.

“There is no doubt in our minds that CP John Abang, as a gallant and patriotic officer, will certainly ensure that justice will be done in this barbaric and inhuman killing.

“CLO equally decried with great disdain the despicable destructions of some police stations when the state is yet to recover and renovate the ones destroyed and looted during EndSARS protest.

“There is no justification for destroying public and private properties because it is the worst form of irresponsibility, wickedness and lawlessness.

“Violence and destructions can never be used to agitate for social justice and common good.

“The destruction of police stations about one month after EndSARS protest and its grave security challenges is the hallmark of moral decadence and putrefying how the society have degenerated to,’’ he regretted.

The CLO boss therefore appealed to the police and state government to urgently take proactive measures to forestall future occurrences of the dastardly act.

He went on, “Nigerians should learn to be civil, law abiding and patriotic; we are not in a state of nature where the mighty is not only right but life will be brutish, nasty and short.

“It is pertinent for the state Ministry of Youth Development to organise peace building and conflict resolution seminar for youths leaders to enable them restore peace and forestall escalation of crisis, such should be extended to okada operators.

“We laud Governor Willie Obiano on his promise to morally and financial support the deceased family; even as CLO calls on public spirited individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the deceased family as well for education and upkeep of those he left behind’’.

It would be recalled that on December 16, 2020 two trigger happy police personnel allegedly shot and killed one Mr Ebere Nwaorah, a commercial motorcycle operator popularly known as “Okada” at the Nkwo Igboukwu junction about 9pm.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu