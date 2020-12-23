CAFCC: Okiri Tips Rivers United For Victory, Today

Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on School Sports, Barr Arib-itonye Okiri, says he is not losing sleep over the chances of Rivers United FC getting a good result from today’s CAF Confederation Cup Championship against Blomfontien Celtic of South Africa in far away Johannesburg, having seen the necessary support accorded to the team by Governor Wike to excel.

Speaking in an interview in Port Harcourt over the weekend, Okiri admitted that it was not in doubt that Rivers United FC’s scoring form in the first outing against the Equatorial Guinea side was poor but reaffirmed the belief that the team will improve in subsequent games.

“In fact, even the best team in the world, today often has her short comings which is not peculiar with Rivers United, but all the same, I can assure you that the team still has room for improvement” he remarked.

Okiri however charged players and technical crew of Rivers United to not only be courageous but to guide their defence line well, beef up the midfield and ensure that their counter attack when it arises is properly utilised, having known the South African team as a good side that keeps the ball on the ground and also very smart when it comes to ball finishing in front of goal.

“There is no gain saying the fact that Rivers State has a sports loving Governor Wike who will not hesitate to appreciate the effort of the players and technical crew of the team, if they happen to do the state proud in this year’s continental assignment”

“In fact, I have the confidence in the ability of the Rivers United players to do well, having seen them play at home. However, It is now behoves on the team to approach their game with utmost caution since we are aware that the South Africans will implore every football antics to frustrate their game plans even from the dressing room,” said he.

Pressed on the extent Rivers United FC will reach in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, the one time ruthless goal scorer tactically declined to make predication but was quick to say that the team will go far in the championship, as he is urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in praying for the team.

You may wish to know that the “Pride of Rivers” as Rivers United FC is fondly called, was able to advance to this second game of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating the hard fighting Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea 7-4 goals on aggregate in the preliminary stage.