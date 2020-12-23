Sports
CAFCC: Okiri Tips Rivers United For Victory, Today
Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on School Sports, Barr Arib-itonye Okiri, says he is not losing sleep over the chances of Rivers United FC getting a good result from today’s CAF Confederation Cup Championship against Blomfontien Celtic of South Africa in far away Johannesburg, having seen the necessary support accorded to the team by Governor Wike to excel.
Speaking in an interview in Port Harcourt over the weekend, Okiri admitted that it was not in doubt that Rivers United FC’s scoring form in the first outing against the Equatorial Guinea side was poor but reaffirmed the belief that the team will improve in subsequent games.
“In fact, even the best team in the world, today often has her short comings which is not peculiar with Rivers United, but all the same, I can assure you that the team still has room for improvement” he remarked.
Okiri however charged players and technical crew of Rivers United to not only be courageous but to guide their defence line well, beef up the midfield and ensure that their counter attack when it arises is properly utilised, having known the South African team as a good side that keeps the ball on the ground and also very smart when it comes to ball finishing in front of goal.
“There is no gain saying the fact that Rivers State has a sports loving Governor Wike who will not hesitate to appreciate the effort of the players and technical crew of the team, if they happen to do the state proud in this year’s continental assignment”
“In fact, I have the confidence in the ability of the Rivers United players to do well, having seen them play at home. However, It is now behoves on the team to approach their game with utmost caution since we are aware that the South Africans will implore every football antics to frustrate their game plans even from the dressing room,” said he.
Pressed on the extent Rivers United FC will reach in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, the one time ruthless goal scorer tactically declined to make predication but was quick to say that the team will go far in the championship, as he is urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in praying for the team.
You may wish to know that the “Pride of Rivers” as Rivers United FC is fondly called, was able to advance to this second game of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating the hard fighting Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea 7-4 goals on aggregate in the preliminary stage.
Angels Set To Take On Edo Queens, Today
The University of Benin (UNIBEN), Sports Complex in Benin, Edo State, will be the ideal place for women football lovers to be today, as the Jewels of Rivers, Rivers Angels FC takes on their Edo counterpart, Edo Queens FC, in the week three fixture of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).
The match which is expected to be one of the week three fixtures of the on-going 2020/2021 (NWFL) Premiereship Season, will be exciting as the visitors are set and determined to take away all three points at stake in the enciunter.
The visitors have vowed to win today’s match or at least share points with their hosts. The match, undoubtedly will be a big showdown with the Angels playing away from their home, doing their best to ensure that they achieved their immediate dream of grabbing away points.
The hosts will not allow their visitors run their home for them, this will leave the host no choice than to assert themselves and take charge of the affairs of the day.
Also, they have their fans on ground to cheer them to victory, the homers will satisfy the desires of their fans by given them a total victory at the end of the 90minutes encounter.
Edo Queens FC is one of the reputable sides in the NWFL, and will prove their worth to crutch the ego of their host, who have also, recorded their supremacy in the history of the NWFL.
It would be recalled that Rivers Angels FC thrashed visiting Delta Queens FC 6- 2 in the week two fixture of the 2020/2021 NWFL played last Wednesday at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Sports complex.
Edo Queens FC on their part, defeated their hosts, Dream Stars Ladies FC of Lagos 1-0 in their week two match played at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
By: Nancy Briggs
Zenith Bank Plans Big For Sports In 2021
One of the major sponsors of sports in Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc has pledged to bounce back stronger in its support role for various sports disciplines in Nigeria.
Zenith Bank is the title sponsors of the Women’s Basketball League, Delta State Principals’ Cup, NFF Future Eagles competition and also one of the sponsors of the Super Eagles. The bank also stage annual tennis and swimming competitions at Ikoyi Club and Lagos Country Club respectively.
Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, noted that the coronavirus pandemic affected all the sports programmes of the bank.
“We did not cancel or default in all the sports sponsorship but the situation all over the world affected these activities. We still serviced some of our football commitments to the NFF in the year,” Onyeagwu said.
“The tournaments we are scheduled to sponsor were all shifted due to the effect of the pandemic but I must assure everyone that our commitment to sports remain as solid as ever. “The dividends of our investment in sports are very glaring with the exploits of the women’s basketball team at African and global stage and the brilliance of the national U-17 team where many of our products in the U-13, U-15 Future Eagles event develop to represent the country in the U-17 tournaments.
“For example, Samson Tijani, who was recently invited into the Super Eagles camp, is a product of our future Eagles tournament and we are proud of this.”
The Zenith Bank boss assured that all its regular sporting events would bounce back in the New Year.
“We have great plans for all our sports events. We are particularly interested in grassroots development and we will continue to invest on those areas of sports,” Onyeagwu added.
Rohr Rejigs Super Eagles’ Technical Crew
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has made some changes to the backroom staff of the team unnoticed.
The coach, who is keen on having Salisu Yusuf as one of his assistants presently has just three assistants as opposed to when he used to have four with him on the bench.
In the past, Rohr used to have Jean Luc Royer as his fitness coach with Nabil Trabelsi doubling as his assistant and video analyst. Imama Amapakabo took the role of Salisu Yusuf as first assistant following his suspension over his involvement in cash for spot scandal, while at the helm as coach of the Nigerian B team popularly called CHAN Eagles.
Alloy Agu and Enrico Pionetti who were appointed by Rohr before the World Cup were saddled with the responsibility of drilling the goalkeepers.
Checks by owngoa-lnigeria.com revealed that Pionetti has since left the team with Agu with the sole responsibility of getting the goalkeepers ready for games while the appointment of Joseph Yobo has also cost him another option on the bench.
Yobo came in as replacement for Imama, who was taken out of the team months after his elevation to the role of first assistant from his role as second assistant. That role of second assistant now technically belongs to Yobo, who now acts as first assistant at least till the appointment of another in that role.
