CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United Tackles Celtic, Today

Rivers United players and officials will today in South Africa tackle Celtic Bloemfontein in the first leg match of the first round stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Pride of Rivers, as United is fondly called will take to the pitch, knowing that a victory will take them within touching distance of the next round of the competition and a sum of N2,000,000.00 windfall. The largesse is a promise made to the club by business magnate, politician and philanthropist, Bro Felix Obua. The Philanthropist, also known as Go Round promised to dole out N2,000,000 FOR A win, N1,000,000 for a draw and N200,000 for each goal scored by the team in the game.

Thus, Rivers United and their handlers have their work cut out as they go against their host in the encounter.

For the coach Stanly Eguma tutored United the stakes are high enough with good motivation to go the extra mile. However, United must be at their best at the Dr Petrus Molema Stadium to take something away from the venue following the Bloemfontein Celtic good home record in recent times.

Eguma is expected to have a full squad available, provided that the COVID-19 test conducted on the team yesterday returned no positive result.

It is expected that the game would be a tight affair owing to the current good form of both teams and the fact that they both needed the lottery of spotkicks to edge out their respective opponents in the last round.

Though the South Africa side seems to be a ball playing team with little hesitation to impose their kind of game on opponents.

Rivers United has raised their game and possesses the force to neutralize Celtic and probably surprise them in their own backyard.

Keeper Theopholus Afelokhai should be available to man the post, while Godwin Aguda leads the list of performers in fine form to continue their run in Rivers United’s first team.

The game is expected to kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.