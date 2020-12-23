Issues
Ageing Process And Cycles Of Life
Chronologically, age is determined based on the day that an individual was born, but psychologically, mentally and emotionally, age varies quite widely. Chronological age does not always correspond with the degree of psychological, mental or emotional maturity of an individual. Thus ageing process should not be seen only from the perspective of physical maturity or chronological age. For various reasons there are a number of people who, inspite of their chronological age, have psychological, mental and emotional capacities far below or above the number of years that they are.
There are extra-ordinarily intelligent children, geniuses and people endowed with inexplicable abilities, and there are also mentally retarded and unstable people, with various forms of abnormalities in their patterns of development and maturity. Thus, ageing process should be seen from the perspective of inward development. There is also official age, having to do with sworn affidavit which an individual can present and is used in official documents as the age of the individual. There are situations where public servants claiming to be born in 1960, through sworn affidavits, have First School Leaving Certificates issued in 1958. Two years before birth!
The sad issue about official age is that some public officers alter their age several times through sworn affidavits for the purpose of staying longer on the job. This is a reality which is not healthy, even though some people justify the practice on the ground that at 60 or above, some people can be as virile as a man of 30 years.
Thus the arguments about ageing process include the issue of virility and mental alertness of an individual. Such arguments go on to say that some people develop and perform better and thus become more useful in their old age. It was based on such logic that the retiring age of some public servants was raised to 70, even when some of such officials, by chronological age, can be over 80 and working. The use of hair dye becomes a handy cosmetic measure.
The ageing process is a mechanism of its own, whose interweaving factors include heredity, lifestyle, manner of exercising the body, diet and eating habits as well as living environments. In the first place, the process of a child being born is by no means an accident. Similarly, the process of a man and a woman coming together, whose union results in the birth of a child is also not an accident. The attraction of a soul into the circle and union of a man and a woman is governed by strict rather than capricious regulations. It is not a speculation or accident that the particular circumstances and period, as well as the environment, that a child is born are not arbitrary but specific design. These are issues that many people rarely reflect on.
It is particularly important that expectant women should be mindful of whose company they keep on a regular basis. This is so because souls longing for incarnation need a platform to serve as anchors to prospective parents. Women in particular provide such anchorage, with an additional supplement coming from regular companions of expectant women. The character of an individual can be known by the kind of companion that one keeps regularly.
Cycles of life
A peculiar law governs the progression of human ageing process as well as the events and experiences which different people have at different stages of life. The cycles of human life, beginning with the embryo, start with the formation of the head which contains the brain. The brain or encephalon can be described as the organ of coordination of sensory and extra-sensory functions of the human system. Consequently there arises what can be called encephalocodal law. Briefly, within the human system there is some kind of programming, regulating sequences of physical development and growth. Also around the middle of pregnancy when a blood system comes about in the embryo, blueprint of the coming baby gets connected via the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). There are beings handling these processes.
Like musical sound-waves, with a progressive pattern of sevens in the octave, the cycles of human life are arranged in similar order. Musical notes are arranged as A B C D E F G, thus the order of sevens is a regular pattern, which can be called septimal law. From birth to the age of 7 as the first cycle, other scales are 14, 21, 28, 35, 42, 49, 56, 63 and 70 and above. What we find is that there are three phases in the progressive cycles, namely: from birth to the age of 21, as the first phase, up to the age of 42 as the second phase, while the third phase ends at the age of 63.
The remaining years up to the age of 70 and above, can be described as a period of Sabbath for people who are able to live up to such old age. “Three score and ten years” was given as man’s span of life.
The first phase of the first three cycles in the life of an individual which brings him to the age of 21, can be described as a period of preparation. Up to the age of 7 as the first cycle, lawyers would say that a child has no “mens rea” or criminal intention, and therefore no legal responsibility. But between the age of 18 to 21, the Constitutions of many countries confer full responsibility upon an individual adult. It is a period of transition and the beginning of adulthood and possible parenthood. Assertion of individuality begins!
The second phase of another three cycles of seven years each, which brings an individual to the age of 42, marks a period of struggles, stabilization and service. From the hard struggles and hustles, coupled with vital personal experiences which this period provides, an individual can become either a fool, or a “physician”. Yet we do have fools at 40!
Shakespeare would tell us that “they stumble that run fast”. It is usually between the age of 21-42 that many people stumble through vaulting ambition, vanity and arrogance, seeking to run faster than their legs can carry them. The third phase of the third cycle of another 7 years x3, bringing an individual to the age of 63 as the peak, marks the highest point in life.
The third phase of cycles of sevens can be described as the highest point of progression, which is meant to be followed by a period of Sabbath, which would include retirement, retrospection and giving back to society one’s accumulated experiences. The additional cycle of seven years after the age of 63, brining an individual to the age of 70, is a particularly significant period which many senior citizens waste away.
The Septimal Law or cycles of seven years in the progressive scale and music of life can be better appreciated by dividing 63 by 7 which would be 9. The significance of 9 in human cycles of life can be expressed in the 9 months of gestation in the conception and birth of human babies. Similarly, from birth, the cycles of seven years terminate in the 9th cycle which falls at the age of 63. In our hurry through life, we ignore apparently insignificance indicators that would have led us to higher recognitions.
The cycles of human life progress in sequences of seven years and in three phases which, ending at the age of 63, calls for a Sabbath which has deeper meanings than. Adventists day of worship. The cycles and phases of life have some definite contents, demanding that things be done at definite times prescribed for them. Increasing cases of prostate enlargement in men and fibroid and breast cancer in women are indicative of right adjustments that humans need to make. Taking a clue from music, we find that there are certain range of sound-waves, measured in what is known as decibel, which the human ears cannot pick up.
What is known as span of control in management is also indicative of the fact that there are prescribed range and limits of what an individual is meant to handle, which differ widely among human beings. One common mistake which many people make is the over-stretching of individual limits, range or span of control, thereby over-taking elasticity limits. Common idiom expresses it as biting more than one can chew. Ranging from politicians sitting tight in office, to civil servants altering their age so as to stay longer in service, individuals distort their life-cycles.
From over-stretching our energy, to over-stretching our finances, a part of the problems which visit individuals in old age arise from inability to observe the Jubilee and Sabbath prescribed in the cycles of life such observances are meant to provide for stability and balance in the journey of life, like we find rests and stanzas in music.
What we call melody and harmony in music come about from an orderly combination and coordination of sound-waves from various instruments. Like the musical octave and notes arranged in a definite pattern of progression, melody and harmony can arise if appropriate rhythms, chords and rests are recognized and observed. One of the purposes of the cycles and phases of life is to ensure that progression from below upwards is done in a systematic order, like the arrangement in the production of musical sounds. Similarly, learning process demands going from the immediate and nearest, to the distant or remote.
Apart from the encephalocodal law mentioned earlier, there is also a proximodal law, in human cycles of progression. This second law prescribes that growth and endeavours must start from what exists readily at hand and at one’s immediate proximity and disposal, before stretching out further for what lies at a distance. From child upbrining, family relationships, to other engagements, harmony and stability can be facilitated where things are done at the most appropriate time and manner. Neither is it proper to put any resources to the use which it is not meant to serve.
Challenges associated with ageing process
Although geneticists would tell us that the fate of every individual is stamped in the genes through DNA, every individual is endowed with a personal volition which is meant to serve as a means of modifying and reshaping destiny. Ailing health which is one of various challenges that humans face, can be addressed and managed through disciplined and healthy lifestyle, including balanced diet and regular exercises. The mind also plays a vital role in health matters, such that drugs play secondary and supporting role.
Ailing economy also brings financial strains to many people which individuals address according to their resourceful abilities and connections. From unemployment to having to cater for large families, financial challenges are quite widespread in Nigeria, which people try to bear as much as they can, including cutting down on food and other necessities of life. For older people there are challenges of having less activities to engage in. This situation is particularly worse for retirees whose children have grown and are on their own. Many people address these challenges by engaging in religious, political and humanitarian activities, or belonging to some clubs of various kinds.
Diligent and effective use of leisure hours can be the challenges which some people have, but these can be addressed by going back to the land to farm, rear some livestock or engage in creative hobbies. The most disturbing challenge is having to live with a troubled conscience, arising from unethical and corrupt practices in the course of growing old.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Issues
Ageing Process And Cycles Of Life
Chronologically, age is determined based on the day that an individual was born, but psychologically, mentally and emotionally, age varies quite widely. Chronological age does not always correspond with the degree of psychological, mental or emotional maturity of an individual. Thus ageing process should not be seen only from the perspective of physical maturity or chronological age. For various reasons there are a number of people who, inspite of their chronological age, have psychological, mental and emotional capacities far below or above the number of years that they are.
There are extra-ordinarily intelligent children, geniuses and people endowed with inexplicable abilities, and there are also mentally retarded and unstable people, with various forms of abnormalities in their patterns of development and maturity. Thus, ageing process should be seen from the perspective of inward development. There is also official age, having to do with sworn affidavit which an individual can present and is used in official documents as the age of the individual. There are situations where public servants claiming to be born in 1960, through sworn affidavits, have First School Leaving Certificates issued in 1958. Two years before birth!
The sad issue about official age is that some public officers alter their age several times through sworn affidavits for the purpose of staying longer on the job. This is a reality which is not healthy, even though some people justify the practice on the ground that at 60 or above, some people can be as virile as a man of 30 years.
Thus the arguments about ageing process include the issue of virility and mental alertness of an individual. Such arguments go on to say that some people develop and perform better and thus become more useful in their old age. It was based on such logic that the retiring age of some public servants was raised to 70, even when some of such officials, by chronological age, can be over 80 and working. The use of hair dye becomes a handy cosmetic measure.
The ageing process is a mechanism of its own, whose interweaving factors include heredity, lifestyle, manner of exercising the body, diet and eating habits as well as living environments. In the first place, the process of a child being born is by no means an accident. Similarly, the process of a man and a woman coming together, whose union results in the birth of a child is also not an accident. The attraction of a soul into the circle and union of a man and a woman is governed by strict rather than capricious regulations. It is not a speculation or accident that the particular circumstances and period, as well as the environment, that a child is born are not arbitrary but specific design. These are issues that many people rarely reflect on.
It is particularly important that expectant women should be mindful of whose company they keep on a regular basis. This is so because souls longing for incarnation need a platform to serve as anchors to prospective parents. Women in particular provide such anchorage, with an additional supplement coming from regular companions of expectant women. The character of an individual can be known by the kind of companion that one keeps regularly.
Cycles of life
A peculiar law governs the progression of human ageing process as well as the events and experiences which different people have at different stages of life. The cycles of human life, beginning with the embryo, start with the formation of the head which contains the brain. The brain or encephalon can be described as the organ of coordination of sensory and extra-sensory functions of the human system. Consequently there arises what can be called encephalocodal law. Briefly, within the human system there is some kind of programming, regulating sequences of physical development and growth. Also around the middle of pregnancy when a blood system comes about in the embryo, blueprint of the coming baby gets connected via the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). There are beings handling these processes.
Like musical sound-waves, with a progressive pattern of sevens in the octave, the cycles of human life are arranged in similar order. Musical notes are arranged as A B C D E F G, thus the order of sevens is a regular pattern, which can be called septimal law. From birth to the age of 7 as the first cycle, other scales are 14, 21, 28, 35, 42, 49, 56, 63 and 70 and above. What we find is that there are three phases in the progressive cycles, namely: from birth to the age of 21, as the first phase, up to the age of 42 as the second phase, while the third phase ends at the age of 63.
The remaining years up to the age of 70 and above, can be described as a period of Sabbath for people who are able to live up to such old age. “Three score and ten years” was given as man’s span of life.
The first phase of the first three cycles in the life of an individual which brings him to the age of 21, can be described as a period of preparation. Up to the age of 7 as the first cycle, lawyers would say that a child has no “mens rea” or criminal intention, and therefore no legal responsibility. But between the age of 18 to 21, the Constitutions of many countries confer full responsibility upon an individual adult. It is a period of transition and the beginning of adulthood and possible parenthood. Assertion of individuality begins!
The second phase of another three cycles of seven years each, which brings an individual to the age of 42, marks a period of struggles, stabilization and service. From the hard struggles and hustles, coupled with vital personal experiences which this period provides, an individual can become either a fool, or a “physician”. Yet we do have fools at 40!
Shakespeare would tell us that “they stumble that run fast”. It is usually between the age of 21-42 that many people stumble through vaulting ambition, vanity and arrogance, seeking to run faster than their legs can carry them. The third phase of the third cycle of another 7 years x3, bringing an individual to the age of 63 as the peak, marks the highest point in life.
The third phase of cycles of sevens can be described as the highest point of progression, which is meant to be followed by a period of Sabbath, which would include retirement, retrospection and giving back to society one’s accumulated experiences. The additional cycle of seven years after the age of 63, brining an individual to the age of 70, is a particularly significant period which many senior citizens waste away.
The Septimal Law or cycles of seven years in the progressive scale and music of life can be better appreciated by dividing 63 by 7 which would be 9. The significance of 9 in human cycles of life can be expressed in the 9 months of gestation in the conception and birth of human babies. Similarly, from birth, the cycles of seven years terminate in the 9th cycle which falls at the age of 63. In our hurry through life, we ignore apparently insignificance indicators that would have led us to higher recognitions.
The cycles of human life progress in sequences of seven years and in three phases which, ending at the age of 63, calls for a Sabbath which has deeper meanings than. Adventists day of worship. The cycles and phases of life have some definite contents, demanding that things be done at definite times prescribed for them. Increasing cases of prostate enlargement in men and fibroid and breast cancer in women are indicative of right adjustments that humans need to make. Taking a clue from music, we find that there are certain range of sound-waves, measured in what is known as decibel, which the human ears cannot pick up.
What is known as span of control in management is also indicative of the fact that there are prescribed range and limits of what an individual is meant to handle, which differ widely among human beings. One common mistake which many people make is the over-stretching of individual limits, range or span of control, thereby over-taking elasticity limits. Common idiom expresses it as biting more than one can chew. Ranging from politicians sitting tight in office, to civil servants altering their age so as to stay longer in service, individuals distort their life-cycles.
From over-stretching our energy, to over-stretching our finances, a part of the problems which visit individuals in old age arise from inability to observe the Jubilee and Sabbath prescribed in the cycles of life such observances are meant to provide for stability and balance in the journey of life, like we find rests and stanzas in music.
What we call melody and harmony in music come about from an orderly combination and coordination of sound-waves from various instruments. Like the musical octave and notes arranged in a definite pattern of progression, melody and harmony can arise if appropriate rhythms, chords and rests are recognized and observed. One of the purposes of the cycles and phases of life is to ensure that progression from below upwards is done in a systematic order, like the arrangement in the production of musical sounds. Similarly, learning process demands going from the immediate and nearest, to the distant or remote.
Apart from the encephalocodal law mentioned earlier, there is also a proximodal law, in human cycles of progression. This second law prescribes that growth and endeavours must start from what exists readily at hand and at one’s immediate proximity and disposal, before stretching out further for what lies at a distance. From child upbrining, family relationships, to other engagements, harmony and stability can be facilitated where things are done at the most appropriate time and manner. Neither is it proper to put any resources to the use which it is not meant to serve.
Challenges associated with ageing process
Although geneticists would tell us that the fate of every individual is stamped in the genes through DNA, every individual is endowed with a personal volition which is meant to serve as a means of modifying and reshaping destiny. Ailing health which is one of various challenges that humans face, can be addressed and managed through disciplined and healthy lifestyle, including balanced diet and regular exercises. The mind also plays a vital role in health matters, such that drugs play secondary and supporting role.
Ailing economy also brings financial strains to many people which individuals address according to their resourceful abilities and connections. From unemployment to having to cater for large families, financial challenges are quite widespread in Nigeria, which people try to bear as much as they can, including cutting down on food and other necessities of life. For older people there are challenges of having less activities to engage in. This situation is particularly worse for retirees whose children have grown and are on their own. Many people address these challenges by engaging in religious, political and humanitarian activities, or belonging to some clubs of various kinds.
Diligent and effective use of leisure hours can be the challenges which some people have, but these can be addressed by going back to the land to farm, rear some livestock or engage in creative hobbies. The most disturbing challenge is having to live with a troubled conscience, arising from unethical and corrupt practices in the course of growing old.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Issues
Eradicating Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria
Efforts towards the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country took a different dimension a few days ago with the launch of the National Gender-Based Violence Data Situation Room and Dashboard in Abuja.
A joint effort of the federal government and EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, the room with trained data officers, provides a register where perpetrators of gender-based violence can be named and shamed.
In the words of the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, “Now the shaming should be the perpetrators not the victims and with more advocacies and getting more he or she to speak for us, we will get there.”
She said, “The National Data Situation Room is an innovation data management and visualization platform which is expected to use technology to enable government, decision-makers and programme managers view and analyze gender-based violence data with ease. The situation room is hinged on the pillar five of the Spotlight Initiative: theory of change on data management in Nigeria implemented by UNDP, Population Council and other partners in close collaboration with the state ministries.”
The prevalence of both reported and unreported GBV cases across the country which heightened during the Covid-19 lockdown is said to have made the establishment of the data room inevitable with the aim of eradicating the scourge by the year 2030. Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, recently disclosed that about 717 rape cases were reported within five months of Covid-19 peak period. Tallen, on the other hand, put the number of reported GBV cases across the country at 3600 with each state recording at least 100 cases.
A recent UNWOMEN report disclosed that as countries implemented lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, violence against women, especially domestic violence, intensified – in some countries, calls to helplines have increased five-fold. In others, formal reports of domestic violence have decreased as survivors find it harder to seek help and access support through the regular channels. School closures and economic strains left women and girls poorer, out of school and out of jobs, and more vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, forced marriage, and harassment.
But the questions being asked by many remain, is the Data Situation Room panacea for the malaise which had persisted for ages? What else can be done to curtail gender-based violence in the country?
Lady Doris Onyeneke, the visioner of Mother of Good Counsel Initiative, Port Harcourt , whose organization has been in the forefront of the fight against GBV and other gender issues thinks the Data Situation Room or the Offenders Register, as some may choose to call it, will go a long way in dealing with the scourge. She said it is one of the measures many non-governmental organizations have been advocating for which will deter potential perpetrators of GBV, maintaining that if popularized, it will reduce the prevalence of GBV in our society.
She said, “Considering the level of impunity and insensitivity in our society, one could say that people might not care if there is any register or not. They will go ahead with what they want to do. But some people will definitely care and that way, it will reduce the cases no matter how little.”
Sharing her opinion on the causes of GBV, especially during the lockdown, she said, “the major causes for those that were reported is financial pressure. Businesses were shut down. There was no market. It just came without plan and lack of finance became an issue in many families.
“I also noticed that couples don’t marry their friends. Many don’t marry out of love. Such couples that have not always been together maybe because of their jobs, were forced to stay together and instead of seeing the lockdown as an opportunity to appreciate themselves and enjoy their relationship, it turned out to be quarreling, fighting all the way.” Onyeneke observed that poor cooking by some wives, poverty, lack of education, negative masculinity, and isolation also exacerbated the problem.
In the views of the National Deputy President of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Lilian Okonkwo, creating a data situation room for GBV is a right step in the right direction. She said that for a long time victims or survivors of GBV have been the ones shamed and judged by the society and that it was high time the narrative changed, adding that such measures will expose the perpetrators, help deter other people and above all, give the victims a sense of justice.
Mrs. Okonkwo is, however, apprehensive that the National Data Situation Room, if care is not taken, might go the way of many laws and treaties entered into by the country that bear no fruit due to lack of implementation. “My challenge in this case is that as a people, it is easy for us to sign treaties and documents and make laws. It is the ability to carry it through that is our problem”, she said.
Both Onyeneke and Okonkwo were of the opinion that beyond the establishment of the Data situation room, states that are yet to adopt the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Act, should delay no further in doing so; our justice system should improve on handling cases of GBV, by giving such cases speedy attention; those in authority, particularly governors’ wives, should ensure that justice prevails; there should be a gender bias free society; there should be equality for both male and female; the male folk should help in the campaign against GBV. “At the community levels, we have our chiefs, kings and elders, if they speak against GBV, it will go a long way to solving the problem,” the NAWOJ boss insisted.
For Onyeneke, parents have a huge role to play to ensure that their children are not victims of GBV. They should give both their boys and girls proper training, educate them, provide for them and do not abandon them for society. She further advised, “Men should get involved in the campaign. Stop the discrimination. Stop the obnoxious and harmful cultural practices against women. The security agencies and the society should stop blaming the victims or judging them. We shouldn’t forget that anybody can be a victim.”
Some analysts have also opined that beyond naming and shaming, it is imperative to educate the young men who are the major perpetrators of the act. “Young men and women must be educated on the evils of rape and the trauma that accompanies it,” they advised, maintaining that GBV is not limited to women, that in many cases, men are also victims of abuse but they hardly speak out.
According to them, there are cases of young men being sexually abused by older women, insisting that one major task of NGOs and other bodies championing the eradication of GBV in the country is to see how they can encourage men who had suffered one form of abuse or the other to speak out and get the help that they need. “They should also be encouraged to speak out, to name and shame their abusers,” they said
Some other people have also opined that actions to eradicate GBV should not be limited to the 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence (November 25 to December 10), when ministries of women affairs in the states and at the federal level, various gender-based organisations and female activists adorn orange colour fabrics in solidarity with the campaign. Rather, they say, it should be a daily affair.
For a lawyer, Emeka Ogenyi, a major clog in the wheel of progress as far as GBV is concerned in Nigeria is the very weak implementation of the laws. He noted that the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act which makes copious provisions with the aim of addressing issues like GBV is not being adequately implemented.
He pointed out that chapter four of the Nigerian Constitution makes provision for fundamental human rights, one of which is dignity of human person.”GBV is a glaring violation of this right but nothing substantial has been achieved in this regard. Consequently, the offenders have not been deterred. Our judicial system has failed and almost at the point of collapse. People believe that they can commit this crime and stay forever in court. The slow pace of justice in Nigeria appears to encourage GBV,” he posited.
He advised that for the dream of eradicating GBV in 2030 to be realized, the relevant laws must be implemented to deter offenders; courts should treat GBV matters with dispatch because it touches on one’s fundamental human rights; creation of a special court to try such offences may also be considered.
The Istanbul Convention (Council of Europe, Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence), frames gender-based violence and violence against women as a gendered act which is ‘a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination against women’, resulting in ‘physical, sexual, psychological or economic harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.’
In the words of an international DJ, producer, author and motivational speaker, DJ Kyos, “When we fight each other. We will defeat each other. When we fight Gender Based Violence. We will defeat Gender Based Violence. Most women fight every man and most men fight every woman, thinking they are fighting Gender Based Violence. Until men and women choose to fight the enemy which is GBV instead of fighting each other. That is when we will defeat Gender Based Violence. It’s not certain people or celebrities who should fight this, but it is everyone’s calling.”
By: Calista Ezeaku
Issues
Rivers APC, Remove The Log In Your Eye First…
We read the press statement by Warisenibo Chris Finebone, erstwhile scribe of the fractured and haemorrhaging Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, titled, ‘PLANS BY RSG/PDP TO DESTABLIZE APC NATIONWIDE USING RIVERS COURTS UNCOVERED’, and the first impression was to chuckle at the apparent whining and bellyaching which has become synonymous with that political contraption called Rivers APC over the years.
Indeed, the puerility and incoherence of the very first paragraph of his press statement, immediately evokes an uncensored sympathy which kindred spirits would spontaneously feel for poor old Chris Finebone and the reductionist toga he has now been compelled to dorn in this pathetic attempt to upgrade the very pedestrian and watery efforts of present day successors in the publicity department, to paper the cracks of an already crumbled structure and puff some hot, fighting air for a decimated, dismembered opposition that can hardly breathe.
A closer, more critical appraisal of the press statement reveals however, a more sinister, disturbing template, already deployed in previous circumstances, with the dubious intent to heat up the Rivers polity ahead of the 2023 general elections and ultimatelytly provoke and instigate unnecessary conflict across the state.
To put the matter in clearer perspective, the statement by Warisenibo Chris Finebone is not only ridiculous in context but hilarious in its contained allegations, especially when placed against the backdrop of a political party that has not only been mired in endless internal litigations but whose key figures have been intent and tenaciously insistent on testing the authenticity of their demands in the Court of law, now crying wolf about some external force taking it to Court.
In a nutshell, Rivers APC should first remove the massive log in its political eye before accusing any other party or even the Rivers State Government for that matter, of attempting to destablize APC nationwide, using Rivers Courts, because the APC itself is the number one client of Rivers Courts and has had a chequred relationship with the judiciary, culminating in the autocratic ignominy and impunity which resulted in the dictatorial shutting down of the Courts in Rivers State for months by the leader of the same Rivers APC.
Again, there must be something fundamentally wrong with a political party like the Rivers APC, which nurses a morbid phobia for any attempt to test the legality of whatever decision its godfathers and dictators foist on its members, through legitimate due processes. The lame excuse of always alluding to ‘tendencies within the APC in Rivers State that have been working in cahoots with the Rivers State Government,’ jangles like the repetitive chorus of a broken record.
To set the records straight, neither Governor Nyesom Wike nor the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will waste any time engaging in any legal battle with a political party that has already self destructed as a result of its own uncontrollable appetite for running to the Courts, to institute diversionary legal processes over every matter, including red herrings and audacious directives
It is also important to remind Warisenibo Chris Finebone in case he deliberately chooses to conveniently forget, that the Courts belong to the third realm of our democratic system, which is the Judiciary and the APC itself has suffered monumental electoral humiliations nationwide as a result of litigations and legal processes that did not emanate and had no connection with Rivers Courts. It is also on record that the APC has enjoyed some amazing, mind-boggling judicial victories, particularly the most recent Supreme Court judgement that imposed a Governor in Imo State.
So, if the APC decides, in its own wisdom, to engage the jurisdiction of Courts in Rivers State to test the mettle, credibility and authority of actions and decisions within its own internal party structure, then, one wonders how PDP and the Rivers State Government can be accused of complicity in such circumstances.
Even as we speak, the confusion in the national APC has deepened further across the country and we do not wish to remind Chris Finebone that while he and his fellow pipe dreamers are busy receiving paper weights and spent forces into their fold and speculating on the next arrivals of political no deliverables, whose value and usefulness have since expired, the PDP has already taken over the entire South South region, achieved with the considerable astute, strategic contributions of Governor Nyesom Wike and is even now, waxing stronger by the day and embracing solid political figures, whose stature will grow in leaps and bounds as the 2023 general elections draw near.
Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers PDP will definitely not be bothered by the whining of Warisenibo Chris Finebone, who, if truth be told, is just as confused as other diehard refusenics APC members in Rivers State who are already braced for the impending fate of the Titanic, but are just trying to keep up appearances, while their ship is sinking.
For the avoidance of doubt, the fate of Rivers APC is already a prophecy foretold by their leader and godfather himself in January 2018. Speaking during a reception organised for him as grand patron of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) in Rivers State, Rt. Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi told his rapt audience of rabid loyalists in his very clear, unequivocal tones, that the 2019 general election in Rivers State will be the party’s last battle.
He said: “The 2019 elections, especially the governorship, are our last battle. If we win, we will take over Rivers State. If we lose in the election, we will go home and rest”. The rest as they say is now history.
Ibim is Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Trending
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Edo Police Nab Gunmen Plotting To Raid Banks, Others
- Sports5 days ago
The Nigeria Team Boycott Everything You Need To Know So Far
- online games5 days ago
Lotto Nigeria – all you have to know
- Politics2 days ago
PDP Sets Up Committee On Electoral Act
- Politics2 days ago
Anambra 2021: Don Charges Electorate On Credible Leader
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Delta Unveils Security Outfit To Check Crime
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Diri,Wike,Others Seek NDDC, N’Delta States’ Synergy
- Politics2 days ago
Christian Leaders Urge FG To Review Constitution