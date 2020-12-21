News
Wike’s Vision, Ingenuity Drive Rapid Dev Of Rivers -Nsirim
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulnus Nsirim, has said that the state has become a major player in national politics because of the vision and ingenuity of Governor Nyesom Wike towards rapid infrastructural development of the state.
Nsirim emphasised that the state has recorded giant strides under the leadership of the governor, and charged the media in the state to shift its focus from the urban to the numerous rural development projects executed by the Wike-led administration.
The commissioner, who disclosed this at a luncheon he organised for media executives and journalists in the state, last Friday, emphasised that in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic recession, the governor has been on the driver’s seat pursuing his developmental agenda.
“That is the kind of governor we have in the state,” he explained.
He said contrary to the impression being created, Governor Nyesom Wike, has evenly spread developmental projects across all the local government areas of the state.
On how the governor has been able to achieve results, Nsirim said, “His Excellency has put God first, and he has a passion to develop Rivers State. He is selflessly committed to making Rivers State investors’ destination of choice, and of course, he is a prudent manager of resources.”
He noted that critics of the Wike-led administration had resort to accusing him of concentrating development in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor, but quickly dismissed their claims by saying that the government under Governor Nyesom Wike has spread developmental projects to all the local government areas of the state.
He encouraged the media to find time to go across the length and breathe of the state to ascertain the achievements of the governor.
“I don’t know how many journalists know about the Sakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road, the Abonnema Ring Road, Abalama reclamation project and the cassava processing company etc.
“I don’t know how many journalists have been to Ahoada-East, Ahoada-West, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas, and the stretch of Andoni-Opobo Unity Road to see the amount of money that is being sunk there by this administration.
“Opobo people drove home in their vehicles for the first time in the history of the kingdom under Governor Nyesom Wike. And that is because there is a governor who is committed to ensure that development is spread throughout the length and breathe of the state”, Nsirim pointed out.
He urged the media to guard against the practice of armchair journalism, adding that the state government was open to welcome any constructive criticism that would contribute to the development efforts of the administration.
“I have said to journalists that it is only a bad leader that will not want constructive criticism, but what we shouldn’t promote is armchair criticism. The media must not allow itself to be a dumping site for armchair criticism, but you see, that is what we find most of the time. A lot of people are just there with pull-him-down syndrome. They don’t see anything good. It shouldn’t be so”, he added.
He challenged media practitioners to always uphold the tenets of objectivity and fairness in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities to society.
“It is important that now that we have so many people straying into the profession, the legacy we leave behind determines the sustenance of the tenets of the profession. You cannot afford to leave behind a situation where professionalism is thrown to the dogs,” he said.
Nsirim commended the media in the state for the cooperation given to the Wike-led administration in the execution of its NEW Rivers Vision agenda.
He appealed to journalists in the state to continue to partner with the governor, who is determined to bequeath a worthy legacy for posterity.
“When the history will be written, you will be proud to be part of the success story,” he told the media practitioners.
He conveyed the felicitation of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to the media practitioners, and solicited for more cooperation with his ministry and the government in its determination to develop the state in the remaining years.
In his remarks, the acting Chairman of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, Mr. Amaechi Okonkwo, lauded Nsirim for boosting a cordial relationship between the Wike-led administration and the media.
He described Nsirim as an astute administrator and seasoned media professional whose goodwill has secured a friendly relationship with the media, urging that the relationship should improve even better.
Others such as the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Stanley Job Stanley; Mr Ngo Martin-Yellowe of RIVPA; the General Manager, Rivers State Television, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbe; all lauded Nsirim for building a bridge of friendship between the state government and the media in the state.
The media executives who spoke on behalf of the various segments of the media pledged 100 per cent support of the media to the administration.
The luncheon was attended by general managers, publishers as well as top management and representatives of virtually all the leading electronic, print and online media organisations in state, including the recently appointed General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo, and the Publisher of National Network Newspapers, Pastor Jerry Needam, amongst others.
Second Wave: Schools To Remain Closed Till Jan 18, FG Declares
The Federal Government has said schools in the country would remain shut till January 18, 2021.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also announced the closure of bars, night clubs, pubs, event centres, and recreational venues for the next five weeks.
He further urged religious centres to maintain 50 per cent capacity at all times and as well as ensure strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols at all gatherings.
According to him, the measures were important to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as the country battled the second wave of the pandemic.
He said, “All government staff on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home for the next 5 weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks.
“The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect.
“All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds.
“All non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged.”
Age Falsification: NJC Recommends Two Judges For Retirement
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of two judicial officers, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Shu’aibu Talba, and Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court, for alleged age falsification.
The NJC’s Director, Information, Mr Soji Oye, stated in a statement, yesterday, that the council took its decision at its 93rd meeting held virtually on December 16, 2020.
He stated that the council’s findings showed that by their real ages, Grand Kadi Talba ought to have retired in February, 2020, while Justice Abdulrasaq ought to have retired in September, 2020.
He added the council “has” in the exercise of its constitutional disciplinary powers “suspended Hon. Grand Kadi Talba and Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors”.
He also stated that the council requested the governors of their respective states to deduct from their gratuities, the cumulative salaries they had received from when they ought to have retired till date.
The statement noted that “Grand Kadi Shu’aibu Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him written by one Malam Zakar Adamu, chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that His Lordship falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from February 1, 1955 to August 27, 1955 and later to December 30, 1959.”
It added, “Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.
“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.
“Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from February 1, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council that pays salaries of all judicial officers in the federation”.
For Justice Abdulrasaq, Oye stated that the council “considered a petition by Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, and found merit in his allegation against Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq that His Lordship falsified his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.”
The statement also stated, “Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from September 3, 2020. It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from September 3, 2020, and remit same to the National Judicial Council.”
The statement added that the NJC considered the reports of its two Preliminary Complaints’ Assessment Committees and adopted the recommendations to dismiss 18 petitions against 14 judicial officers.
They include four judges of the Federal High Court, Justices Simon A. Amobeda, Taiwo O. Taiwo, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, and Justice R. O. Dugbo Oghoghorie.
They also include Justices T. O. Uloho and Michael N. Obi of the Delta State High Court, and Justice G. M. Onyeabo of Lagos State High Court.
Among others against whom petitions were dismissed are, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Inyie Iyayi-Lamikanra as well as Justice A. U. Kingsley-Chuku, Justice J. N. Ukpugwnum.
The rest are the Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice F. B. Andetur; Chief Judge, Justice Comfort Ani of the Enugu State High Court; Justice M. A. Pindiga of the Gombe State High Court; and Justice M. M. Umar of the Kebbi State High Court.
The statement added that the council considered and adopted the report of the Interview Committee recommending the appointment of 69 judicial officers as heads of courts, judges of High Court of states, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal.
RSG Begins Four-Day Unveiling Of Nine Road Projects, Today
The Rivers State Government will, today, begin the unveiling of nine of the massive road projects constructed by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration under the urban renewal programme.
The projects’ commissioning would last four days through Thursday, the Christmas Eve, and would attract political leaders from across the country.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, indicated that the projects’ inauguration process has been designed to usher in residents of the state capital, Port Harcourt, and its environs, into a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration mood.
Excerpts of the statement read: “On Monday, December 21, Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets will be commissioned by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.
“The dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street will be commissioned on Tuesday, December 22 by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.
“It will be the turn of Woji Road and Obagi Street on Wednesday, December 23 with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde as Special Guest of Honour.
“The reconstructed Aker Base Road, Rumuolumeni, will be commissioned on Thursday, December 24 by the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu”, it added.
Nsirim quoted the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as enjoining “citizens of the state to turn out en masse at the four events.
“Please, note that all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed,” Nsirim emphasised.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
