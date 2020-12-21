Wike Vows To Make Rivers Knowledge Base Of Nigeria

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment towards the transformation of the state into the knowledge base of the country.

The State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, stated this during the 38th Convocation ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said the state government would ensure that all tertiary institutions were adequately staffed and provided with a fair share of resources, qualified staff and development projects, to enable them to deliver world-class education and training, undertake socially impactful research that addresses the policy and economic priorities of the state and the nation.

According to the governor, “Education remains one of the top priorities of our government and we will not relent in our efforts to ensuring that, every child gets equal access and opportunity to get the quality education they need up to tertiary level to progress productively, irrespective of their background”.

The visitor to the university said the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education was established with a special mandate, and expressed delight that over the years, the institution has been in the forefront of providing quality education and training to Rivers youths and steadily inching towards becoming one of the best universities of education in the country.

Wike, however, warned the management of the university not to dilute or distort its mandate and essence by introducing academic programmes that were neither within the contemplation of the enabling law or approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), stressing that “It is a specialized university for the training of teachers and school administrators, and there is no reason compelling enough for us to change that warrant”.

While commending management efforts to maintain discipline and high ethical standards in the university, Wike urged them to do more to root out the ills of sexual harassments, cultism, examination malpractices, sorting, sale of hand-outs, and extortions of any from in the system.

The governor urged the graduands to strive to build on this foundation to uplift themselves and contribute to the progress of their families and society.

“These are very challenging times and life’s journey could be rough and difficult, no doubt, but success is always possible with hard work, determination and passion for whatever life’s calling you chose to pursue or course you chart with your knowledge, skills and talents”, the governor further stressed.

In his remarks, the Pro- Chancellor of the university, King Aaron Miller Ikuru, extolled Wike’s massive infrastructural development in the state, adding that the governor’s recent pronouncement of the creation of 5,000 jobs in the Civil Service of the state was a veritable post- palliative largesse, unique to Rivers State.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, said this year’s convocation was implemented in batches without parents, guardians, friends and well-wishers in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the small size of the auditorium.

According to him, a total of 3,747 persons graduated, adding that 205 graduands had the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD); 1,087 Masters’ Degree; 521 Postgraduate Diploma; and 1,934 Bachelor’s Degree, while 78 of the graduands obtained First Class Honours Degree.