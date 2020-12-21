Wike Gets Kudos Over Projects Execution

A police officer attached to Elelenwo Police Divisional headquarters at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, has reportedly shot dead one Jimoh Abiodun, a native of Kwara State, over an iPhone.

This incident occurred 10 days after a policeman shot dead a civilian and Keke driver in Rukpoku, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, over alleged N100 bribe.

The Tide gathered from the deceased’s brother, Ismaheel Jimoh, that what transpired between the victim and suspect (policeman) was that the Police officers on a routine patrol van stopped him and his late brother while they were on a motorbike going back to the house on Friday night, December 18, 2020.

Mr. Ismaheel explained that the Police officers searched them and saw nothing except their ID cards and iPhone and another handset.

He disclosed that one of the Police officers insisted on taking them to the Police Station at Elelenwo which they obliged.

Ismaheel further explained that he rode on his motorbike and was at the front while his deceased brother was inside the Police patrol van as they were heading to the station.

He stated that at the front of the station, one of the Police officers allegedly asked them to bail themselves; but, he told the officer that they had only N1,500.

According to Ismaheel, other Police officers told the suspect to release them, since nothing incriminating was found on them, but the officer refused.

Ismaheel alleged that the suspect beat his brother at the front of the Police station before shooting him twice.

The deceased’s brother said he and the other Police officers took the victim to three different hospitals, but they declined attending to him.

Late Abiodun, according to Ismaheel, fell out from the back of the patrol van on their way to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) because of the driver’s reckless driving and the victim sustained several degrees of injury.

Ismaheel disclosed that it was in the morning he went back with his brother’s wife to Elelenwo Police Station where they discovered that Abiodun had passed on.

Ismaheel called on Nigerians to ensure justice is done on the matter.

Meanwhile, the state police command has condemned the killing of the victim and ordered investigation into the matter.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP) in a statement, said the Police sergeant, who carried out the dastardly act was in custody for debriefing and psychological evaluation.

Omoni said the Orderly Room Trial of the suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, would commence in ernest, for possible arraignment.

He disclosed that the command was in touch with the family of the victim and has commiserated with them over the unfortunate incident, assuring them that the interest of justice would be served in the circumstance.

He, however, appealed for calm and allow the law to take its full course.