Education
Varsity Targets 80 Lecture Halls In One Year
As part of efforts to cater for the large influx of students, the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has said that it targets to build at least 80 new lecture halls within the next one year.
Speaking at the university’s 38th Convocation Ceremony at the weekend, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, expressed joy over the unprecedented progress the university has recorded in recent years and stressed the need for more classrooms/lecture halls to provide spacious and conducive learning environment for the students.
Ndimele disclosed that his administration had built 71 new classrooms/lecture spaces to boost the learning experience of students.
He said, “since my tenure as the vice-chancellor, we have built 71 new classroom/lecture spaces. We can proudly say we have built more classrooms in the past three years than the school had witnessed from inception. Our target is to build at least 80 lecture halls as my administration winds down in the coming year.”
Ndimele noted that less than one year to end his tenure, the university council, said that as a way of commemorating his exit, it has conceived more legacy projects to be commissioned which include a central administration block at the Ndele Campus, 50-units Central Academic Staff Office, 10-unit New Haven Staff Quarters Phase II, nine- unit New Haven lecture halls as well as a Research and Development Centre alongside Departmental Office.
To further achieve this, the vice chancellor tasked the university’s alumni to partner with the institution in the form of cash and kind donations for the growth and development of the university.
“Universities all over the world are known by the quality of their alumni. A huge chunk of their revenue derives from alumni contributions. May I therefore use this opportunity to once again call on our distinguished alumni to contribute towards the growth of their alma mater. There are many ways to do this, including making cash donations or the endowment of chairs and foundations.”
Highlights of the event include presentation of N1 million cheque award of excellence to the Overall Best Graduating Student of the university, Miss Faith Chidinma Igbonekwu, as well as awards to the best graduating students of the various faculties and departments of the university.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
Many Nigerian Graduates Cannot Defend Certificates –Afe Babalola
Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, has said that the quality of education in Nigeria had degenerated to the extent that many graduates cannot defend their certificates.
Babalola, who expressed displeasure at the growing declining standards of education, particularly university education, called for urgent action to correct the trend before it was too late.
He said this during a reception for 37-year-old Prof Damilola Sunday Olawuyi, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships of the institution who recently became a SAN.
The ABUAD founder, who spoke on how his law chambers produced 24 SANs, including Olawuyi of his university, said, “I love bright, hardworking and industrious people, like Prof Olawuyi.
“My inclination towards bright and brilliant people has influenced the way I have been running my chambers over time. I have made it abundantly clear that the senior lawyers owe it a duty to take good care of their juniors,” he said.
Babalola, who said poor education was worse and more dangerous than illiteracy, said, “Due to poor education, Nigeria is today producing graduates whose education makes them more dangerous than uneducated people.
“Today, Nigeria produces graduates who cannot write simple and correct sentences, graduates who do not understand the difference between transitive and intransitive verbs, graduates who cannot defend their certificates.
“Whereas our towns will only be better if we have quality education, our nation will be better if we have quality education and the world will be better if we have quality education.
According to him, ABUAD is replicating the type of quality and functional education that he had in primary school.
Taking pride in the feat achieved by Olawuyi, Babalola said, “We have again made history by producing the youngest academic senior advocate at the age of 37.
“I can recall very vividly that I produced the youngest SAN so far in Nigeria and that was when Lateef Fagbemi, SAN of my chambers was elevated to the Inner Bar at the age of 33,” he said.
Education
16m Children Are Out Of School – RSU’s Inaugural Lecturer
Over 16 million children across the country have been said to be out of school.
The Head of Department, Library and Information Service, Rivers State University (RSU), Professor Blessing Esuru Ahiauzu, revealed this at the 67th Inaugural Lecture of the institution, penultimate wednesday.
Delivering her lecture on the topic The Voice of Knowledge Managers: Library Service, Knowledge Applications and the Society’ , Ahiauzu noted that majority of Nigerian children numbering over 16 million are out of school, regretting that these children who are yet to be enrolled in school have been considered as nuisance by the society around them.
Ahiauzu, who described librarians as the managers of information and knowledge said they have the responsibility of reducing the number of these street children through the promotion of reading culture among them.
The veteran librarian said”, there are so many children in this country who are out of school. They are yet to be enrolled. In 2006, there were seven million of them. In 2017, they were 13 million and in 2019, they were 16 million of these children”.
“We see these children as nuisance and we clear them as we clear our wastes. But they are our children. You and I have roles to play and we can achieve this by promoting reading culture among these children, introduce books to them and that way, a child can be rescued”, she said.
Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule described librarians as experts who manage information for the benefit of the society.
While noting that the library was a very important section in the university community, Okogbule maintained that it had contributed immensely to the advancement of the institution saying”, research without the library is nothing”.
Highlights of the occasion include citation on the inaugural lecturer, presentation of the lecture monogram: ‘Anthology In Library and Information Science’, by the former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, among others.
Education
IAUE Seeks Modification Of Name
The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, has called on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, to modify its name to Ignatius Ajuru University (IAU), for an all- round academic excellence.
The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, made the call in his address at the University’s 38th Convocation Ceremony at the weekend.
Ndimele noted that amidst the institution’s progress in recent years, the name, Ignatius Ajuru has constituted a major setback to the attainment of the desired greatness which he said had cost the university a lot during verification by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
Ndimele stated that the vision of the university’s founding fathers was to have a specialised university to train teacher, regretting however, that the scope was limited.
In his words: “The greatest of all barriers to our attaining the desired greatness is our name. We agree with the vision of the founders to have a specialised university to train teachers, but the mandate is too limiting. Each time we want to introduce a new course in a core subject, so long as it is B.Ed; we pay heavily for NUC’s verification. We have sent a proposal to His Excellency for the modification of the name of the university from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to Ignatius Ajuru University.”
Enumerating the challenges of the institution, Ndimele also revealed that the university lacked staff in critical areas of operation, stating that should the situation continue, it would lose the NUC’s accreditation upon next visit.
The Vice Chancellor said, “the university is grossly understaffed in critical areas of operation. Where a university runs her graduate programmes with about one-third of its workforce as adjunct professors/visiting scholars and paid from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is bad enough. Staff recruitment is critical now than ever or we stand to lose accreditation in virtually all programmes when NUC visits by the first quarter of next year”.
Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, IAUE, HRM King (Dr) Aaron Miller Ikuru, averred that a fundamental requirement of success in every given university system is the presence of high calibre academic staff, stating however that the university is currently deficient in that area.
Ikuru said that the university was at the threshold of another accreditation exercise and prayed the state governor for the kind approval of the university’s written appeal for staff recruitment.
Describing the vic-chancellor as an administrator per excellence, focused, diligent and a futuristic idealist, Ikuru said, “he has restructured the academic curriculum of the university by the remodelling of existing programmes and the addition of new programmes. Hence the preparation and submission of the Proposed Amendment Law of the University to His Excellency to conform with the current realities in the university. We pray His Excellency to direct the State House of Assembly consideration of the law for your assent, Sir”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Trending
- Metro4 days ago
Covid-19 Lockdown Fever Grips PH Residents
- Politics4 days ago
INEC: Yakubu And Second Term Challenge
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Prof Lumumba To Deliver Leader Obu’s Public Lecture In Calabar
- Politics4 days ago
Reps Move To Combat Climate Change
- Politics4 days ago
Persons With Disabilities Invade NASS
- Politics4 days ago
Senate Confirms Nominees For HYPADEC Governing Council
- Women4 days ago
Show Capacity For Leadership Positions, Banigo Tells Women
- Politics4 days ago
No Automatic Ticket For LG Polls – Delta PDP