Three Months Suspension Awaits Reckless Boat Drivers  -BMTA

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has urged the Nigerian Navy and marine police to intensify patrol on the nation’s waterways so as to reduce incident of pirate attacks.

Chairman, MWUN, Rivers State chapter, Comrade John Jonah, made the appeal during a telephone interview with The Tide, at the weekend.

Comrade Jonah noted that pirate attacks were always on the increase during the dry seasons, especially Christmas period, and called on the security agents to beef up surveillance around the creeks and channels across the riverine communities.

He appealed to the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Navy and the marine police to deploy more gunboats to the creeks and riverine communities to check the menace.

“The act of sea pirates is always on the increase during festivities like Christmas; so, NIMASA, Navy and the marine police should beef up security and surveillance on our waterways to curb unnecessary attacks”, he said.

The chairman also appealed to boat operators and passengers to adhere strictly to safety precautions while driving and boarding boats during the yuletide season.

While advising the youths to desist from acts that are inimical to the society, Jonah also called on community leaders and youth organisations to partner with security agencies to end piracy on the waterways.

He noted that incessant incidents of piracy had scared away many investors from doing business in the state, thereby affecting the local economy and causing hardships and poverty among the rural populace.