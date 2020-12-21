News
RSG Begins Four-Day Unveiling Of Nine Road Projects, Today
The Rivers State Government will, today, begin the unveiling of nine of the massive road projects constructed by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration under the urban renewal programme.
The projects’ commissioning would last four days through Thursday, the Christmas Eve, and would attract political leaders from across the country.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, indicated that the projects’ inauguration process has been designed to usher in residents of the state capital, Port Harcourt, and its environs, into a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration mood.
Excerpts of the statement read: “On Monday, December 21, Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets will be commissioned by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.
“The dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street will be commissioned on Tuesday, December 22 by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.
“It will be the turn of Woji Road and Obagi Street on Wednesday, December 23 with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde as Special Guest of Honour.
“The reconstructed Aker Base Road, Rumuolumeni, will be commissioned on Thursday, December 24 by the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu”, it added.
Nsirim quoted the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as enjoining “citizens of the state to turn out en masse at the four events.
“Please, note that all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed,” Nsirim emphasised.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Second Wave: Schools To Remain Closed Till Jan 18, FG Declares
The Federal Government has said schools in the country would remain shut till January 18, 2021.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also announced the closure of bars, night clubs, pubs, event centres, and recreational venues for the next five weeks.
He further urged religious centres to maintain 50 per cent capacity at all times and as well as ensure strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols at all gatherings.
According to him, the measures were important to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as the country battled the second wave of the pandemic.
He said, “All government staff on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home for the next 5 weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks.
“The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect.
“All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds.
“All non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged.”
Age Falsification: NJC Recommends Two Judges For Retirement
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of two judicial officers, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Shu’aibu Talba, and Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court, for alleged age falsification.
The NJC’s Director, Information, Mr Soji Oye, stated in a statement, yesterday, that the council took its decision at its 93rd meeting held virtually on December 16, 2020.
He stated that the council’s findings showed that by their real ages, Grand Kadi Talba ought to have retired in February, 2020, while Justice Abdulrasaq ought to have retired in September, 2020.
He added the council “has” in the exercise of its constitutional disciplinary powers “suspended Hon. Grand Kadi Talba and Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors”.
He also stated that the council requested the governors of their respective states to deduct from their gratuities, the cumulative salaries they had received from when they ought to have retired till date.
The statement noted that “Grand Kadi Shu’aibu Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him written by one Malam Zakar Adamu, chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that His Lordship falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from February 1, 1955 to August 27, 1955 and later to December 30, 1959.”
It added, “Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.
“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.
“Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from February 1, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council that pays salaries of all judicial officers in the federation”.
For Justice Abdulrasaq, Oye stated that the council “considered a petition by Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, and found merit in his allegation against Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq that His Lordship falsified his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.”
The statement also stated, “Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from September 3, 2020. It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from September 3, 2020, and remit same to the National Judicial Council.”
The statement added that the NJC considered the reports of its two Preliminary Complaints’ Assessment Committees and adopted the recommendations to dismiss 18 petitions against 14 judicial officers.
They include four judges of the Federal High Court, Justices Simon A. Amobeda, Taiwo O. Taiwo, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, and Justice R. O. Dugbo Oghoghorie.
They also include Justices T. O. Uloho and Michael N. Obi of the Delta State High Court, and Justice G. M. Onyeabo of Lagos State High Court.
Among others against whom petitions were dismissed are, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Inyie Iyayi-Lamikanra as well as Justice A. U. Kingsley-Chuku, Justice J. N. Ukpugwnum.
The rest are the Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice F. B. Andetur; Chief Judge, Justice Comfort Ani of the Enugu State High Court; Justice M. A. Pindiga of the Gombe State High Court; and Justice M. M. Umar of the Kebbi State High Court.
The statement added that the council considered and adopted the report of the Interview Committee recommending the appointment of 69 judicial officers as heads of courts, judges of High Court of states, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal.
