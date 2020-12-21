Maritime
Pirates Abduct 138 Crews In Gulf Of Guinea, 2020 -Dryad
No fewer than 138 vessel crews were kidnapped by rampaging sea pirates in the Gulf of Guinea in 2020.
This is as the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has advised that vessels remain at least 200nm-250nm offshore where possible, to avoid unnecessary attacks by pirates.
Vessels were advised to operate within this area at a heightened posture maintaining the highest levels of vigilance whilst implementing full hardening/mitigation in accordance with BMP West Africa where possible.
This was contained in a global report made available by one of the leading world’s maritime security agency, Dryad Maritime.
The agency said just this December, 2020, about nine incidents of pirate attacks at the Gulf of Guinea were recorded.
The report indicates that last week’s incident was the 27th kidnapping with a total number of 138 persons kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea in 2020.
According to the report, a vessel was boarded 28nm SW Brass resulting in the kidnap of eight personnel.
The vessel was confirmed as the Cameroonian flagged M/V STEVIA (IMO8107000) in transit from Port Harcourt to Abidjan.
The Tide learnt that there has been a surge of pirate incidents in the past five weeks, resulting in an increased risk rating for the Gulf of Guinea HRA to critical.
Maritime
MWUN Urges Security Agents To Intensify Surveillance On Waterways
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has urged the Nigerian Navy and marine police to intensify patrol on the nation’s waterways so as to reduce incident of pirate attacks.
Chairman, MWUN, Rivers State chapter, Comrade John Jonah, made the appeal during a telephone interview with The Tide, at the weekend.
Comrade Jonah noted that pirate attacks were always on the increase during the dry seasons, especially Christmas period, and called on the security agents to beef up surveillance around the creeks and channels across the riverine communities.
He appealed to the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Navy and the marine police to deploy more gunboats to the creeks and riverine communities to check the menace.
“The act of sea pirates is always on the increase during festivities like Christmas; so, NIMASA, Navy and the marine police should beef up security and surveillance on our waterways to curb unnecessary attacks”, he said.
The chairman also appealed to boat operators and passengers to adhere strictly to safety precautions while driving and boarding boats during the yuletide season.
While advising the youths to desist from acts that are inimical to the society, Jonah also called on community leaders and youth organisations to partner with security agencies to end piracy on the waterways.
He noted that incessant incidents of piracy had scared away many investors from doing business in the state, thereby affecting the local economy and causing hardships and poverty among the rural populace.
Maritime
Three Months Suspension Awaits Reckless Boat Drivers -BMTA
Few days to the Christmas celebration, the Bonny Maritime Transport Association (BMTA) has threatened to sanction any boat driver who indulges in over-speeding and overloading of passengers during the Yuletide.
According to the union, any boat driver who over-speeds or loads more than the required number of passengers risks three months suspension.
The BMTA’s Safety Officer, Comrade Kingdom Jackson, gave the warning in a telephone interview with The Tide, last Friday.
Jackson appealed to boat drivers plying the Bonny waterways and other routes in Rivers State to be safety conscious ahead of the Yuletide season to avoid unnecessary boat mishaps.
He said it was criminal for boat operators to overload their boats with passengers in order to make quick profits at the expenses of human lives.
The safety officer warned drivers and passengers against embarking on water journey without adhering to safety precautions, especially the wearing of life vest.
He also said the union would not tolerate any driver that indulges in alcoholism and reckless driving.
“The lives of our drivers and passengers are precious to the union and the society, we don’t want to lose any due to reckless act.
“We want to ensure safety at all times, both before and during any water journey by our drivers and passengers”, he said.
Jackson said the union would soon set up a monitoring team to oversee the activities of boat drivers in the area.
By: Chinedu Wosu
