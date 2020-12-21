Piracy: Navy To Acquire Two Warships In 2021

Following the increasing activities of sea pirates in the nation’s territorial waters, the Nigerian Navy says it will take delivery of two warships in 2021 to boost its operations.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Oghara, Delta State, Sileranda Lassa, disclosed this during the inauguration of a newly-built staff quarters at Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinders in Port Harcourt.

The FOC said that the warships, equipped with new navigational systems, would renew the naval fleet for improved maritime security operations.

“We are expecting some ships, including the Landing Shifter and Survey ships, in 2021, as part of the evolution currently taking place in the Nigerian Navy.

“The ships are quite expensive but sophisticated, state-of-art weaponry that is just being evolved in certain other climes.

“We have had tremendous support from the Federal Government, including the legislative arm, to acquire these assets,” he said.

Lassa said that although 2020 was challenging, the Navy took delivery of some platforms to aid its fight against piracy and other maritime crimes.

“Acquisition of ships is not done overnight. The ones we received in 2020 had been planned for a year or two years ago.

“The ships are expensive; we, as personnel, must be able to take care of these assets that are coming in.

“We hope that more ships will come into service, considering the security challenges the country is facing as well as manpower that is increasing by the day,” he said.

The FOC said that the newly-built quarters were part of the strategic objectives identified in the Revised-Nigerian Navy Transformation Plan 2011 to 2020.

According to him, the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ete-Ibas, adopted the plan for implementation to positively impact operational efficiency and personnel welfare.

“Indeed, the completed blocks will not only ameliorate the accommodation shortage in NNS Pathfinder but also ensure that personnel of various cadres are properly quartered.

“This is part of the evolution of the Nigerian Navy in terms of fleet renewal, manpower development and organisation and building of infrastructure, including jetties and barracks.

“This gives a fair idea of the transformational milestone that has taken place in the service within the last five years,” he said.

The Tide reports that the newly-built quarters include a block of 10-studio flats for officers, a block of 40-room arrival hall for ratings and a three-bedroom apartment for chief boatswain’s mate.