Niger Delta
NDDC: Travellers Stranded As Ijaw Youths Block East-West Road
The ripples over the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) reached a boiling point on Monday as hundreds of Ijaw youths blocked the popular East-West road, causing many travellers to be stranded.
The youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) said the protest was for the immediate removal of the Sole Administrator, Mr Effiong Okon Awa, and the inauguration of the substantive board.
The protest held travellers stranded for hours and attempts by some armed soldiers backed by an Armoured Personnel Carrier and led by a Major to persuade the protesters to leave the East-West Road proved abortive.
A plea by a former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries, Dr Godknows Igali, who was caught in the gridlock, was unable to sway the protesters to clear the blockade.
The protesters, armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Akpabio focus on your ministry, we shall occupy NDDC headquarters in few days if the right thing is not done”, “President Buhari please adhere to the demands of the South-South governors in appointing substantive NDDC board,” and “we don’t want sole administrator for NDDC,” among others, said the appointment of sole administration will fuel crisis in the region.
The protesters, who were led by IYC National Spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, the National Treasurer, Ebifoubo O Timilaemi, Clever Iniodu, Zonal Chairman, Central Zone, Ebi James, Chairman Eastern Zone, Frank Akiefa (Western Zone), accused the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio of pocketing the region and playing politics with NDDC thereby undermining the region’s development for selfish gains.
According to Ebilade, the protest was to reject the supposed plot to pocket the NDDC by an individual and derail the development of the Niger Delta.
‘The reason why we are here is very simple, of course, the development in the Niger Delta has come to a point where we must take some strategic and decisive action. We are calling on the attention of the Federal Government to listen to the plight of the people of the Niger Delta.
‘Don’t forget that a few days ago, as a result of the Endsars protest that almost crippled the entire economy of this country, the President commissioned the Chief of Staff to go to the various zones and get various reports from their challenges and very quite frankly they came to the Niger Delta, first that meeting didn’t hold and we were so angry and aggrieved until eventually that meeting held and the position of Ijaw people and the Niger Delta people are encapsulated in a seven-point demand that the governors of this region put forward to the Federal Government.
‘Till date, we have not heard or seen if the President has even received that report or if he has even started acting upon it, and the appointment of a sole administrator for the NDDC has violated that principle of fair representation in NDDC,’ he said.
Niger Delta
Senate Passes N453.2bn NDDC Budget
The Senate has passed the N453.2billion budget for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta during plenary on Monday.
Presenting the report, Sen. Bulus Amos, Vice Chairman of the committee said personnel expenditure for the commission was N27.39billion, overhead expenditure; N13.9billion, internal capital expenditure; N2.8billion while N409.08billion was for development projects.
While noting that the lifespan of the 2020 NDDC budget would elapse on March 31, 2021, he said that the revenue sources for the budget included revenue brought forward at N120billion and a Federal Government contribution; N63.5billion.
“Ecological Funds N60billion and other internally realized income; N200million, oil companies contributions and Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd., (NLNG) and others; N317.5 billion,” he said.
In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan called on the committee to ensure that the funds were properly utilized.
“The committee has done a good job on the budget and it should continue with that,” Lawan said.
He said that the legislature had been engaging with the Executive to fast-track nominations for the Governing Board of the commission.
“We will continue to put in a lot of effort to ensure that within the shortest time we get the nomination so that the NDDC Act will be fully complied with.
“The nominations will go a long way in waking up everyone who thinks that sole administrator should be there for a long time.
“The 2021 NDDC budget should be presented to us as quickly as possible because we want to streamline the implementation of all the budgets whether they are for the MDAs or agencies like the NDDC, with the main budget of the country,” he said.
Niger Delta
Diri,Wike,Others Seek NDDC, N’Delta States’ Synergy
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, his Rivers State counterpart, Chief Nyesom Wike and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, amongst other stakeholders, have stressed the need for synergy between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and state governments in the region.
They made the call at the weekend during the 4th meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta which held at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.
The meeting with the theme “Relieving Uncommon Development in the Niger Delta Region: Roadmap and Strategy,” also had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Moses Ekpo, Special Adviser on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang and the newly appointed NDDC Sole Administrator, Mr Effiong Okon Akwa.
Speaking at the event, Governor Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said effective collaboration between the intervention agency and its catchment states would enhance well-coordinated development in the Niger Delta.
The Governor, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, lamented the rate of abandoned NDDC projects across the region, which he noted, was in dire need of human and infrastructural development.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has decried what he described as lack of legitimate governance structure in the NDDC which he noted has subjected the interventionist agency to all forms of manipulation and corruption.
Governor Wike who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, called on the Federal Government to make withdrawals from the Sovereign Wealth Fund for the urgent funding and completion of the East-West Road just as he noted the Federal government had done for other regions of the country.
In his remarks, Senator Akpabio urged the leaders and people of Niger Delta to support the ongoing forensic audit of the NDDC and cautioned the political class against politicising development issues in the region.
“Some State Governors have sent thugs to chase NDDC contractors out of the site even when they have no budget to develop that particular infrastructure. So when that happens, how can that lead to harmony?” Akpabio queried.
In a communique, the stakeholders called on the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to properly coordinate all actors in the region to enhance the much needed synergy to avoid duplication and abandonment of projects.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
