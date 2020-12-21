Nation
Insecurity: Release N3bn For Local Production Of Guns, Reps Tell Buhari
The House of Representatives, Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to earmark and release the sum of N3billion as a special fund for the local production of ?rearms and ammunition to fight the rising wave of terrorism and insecurity in the country.
This, according to the House was to be achieved through the the partnership of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Kaduna National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC).
The House also requested that a special team of professionals from the two agencies of government involved in the proposed partnership be set up for the the immediate take-off of the pilot project with the mandate to start the production within one year.
This was as the parliament also mandated the committee on defence to coordinate the agencies of government involved.
The resolution was sequel to the consideration of a motion of urgent national importance, sponsored by Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims at the plenary.
Moving the motion, Halims noted the ugly trend of terrorism and insecurity was becoming unbearable.
He said that the ugly development will impact negatively on the socio-economic trajectories of the nation.
He said: ”That efforts by the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to import arms and ammunitions from some western countries have met brick walls. To me, this is a clarion call for us to look inwards with the view to harness our abundant human and material resources to commence full local production of arms and ammunition to meet our immediate needs and further drive our local content initiative.
”Dicon Kaduna through the local content initiative produced a military vehicle called Ezeugwu MRAP (mine resistance ambush-protected) which was commissioned by Mr. President some time ago. And today it is been deployed in the battle?eld in Borno state with con?rmed ef?cacy and preference is been given to it by our soldiers compared to the imported version due to its ef?ciency (the cost far less than the imported version).
”There is already an existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) between these two important agencies of government with the view to achieving this objective. Therefore, the need for this legislative input. The bene?ts accruable to our country through this initiative will be enormous and indeed unquanti?able.
“Among which are – boost research and promote self-reliance in the local production of armory, weapons and other military equipment, conservation of foreign exchange, wealth creation and employment Opportunities for our teeming youths, aid our security agencies to effectively combat crimes and criminality and many other bene?ts too numerous to mention”.
The motion when put to voice vote received the overwhelming support of the House and was therefore adopted.
Nation
Kankara: We Were Told To Say Boko Haram Kidnapped Us –Student
One of the hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State has said that their abductors were not members of Boko Haram.
The schoolboy disclosed this in a viral video, adding that they were told to say that the kidnappers were Boko Haram insurgents.
Asked if their abductors were bandits or Boko Haram, the students said, “I do not know who they are but I was told to say they’re Boko Haram from the gang of Abubakar Shekau.”
Asked about his experience, he added, “From what I experienced, sincerely they are not Boko Haram.”
Over 600 students were abducted from the school by suspected bandits over a week ago. While many of them escaped from their captors, 344 were ferried into the forest by the kidnappers.
However, the 344 students were released to the government of Katsina State on Friday after spending exactly a week in captivity.
Recall that immediately after the release of the students, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, revealed that Fulani apex socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), negotiated the release of their release.
Matawalle said the state was able to secure their release through the help of MACBAN and repentant bandits.
This was despite claims by the Boko Haram insurgents that they kidnapped the boys.
Matawalle had insisted that there was “nothing like Boko Haram in the abduction, claiming the bandits did it.”
Nation
COVID-19: FG Restricts Guests At Conferences, Weddings, Others To 50
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved fresh measures to curtail the further spread of COVID-19 across the country.
Part of the measures is the restriction of guests at weddings, conferences, and sporting activities among others to 50.
The government also ordered the closure of all bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a press briefing of the task force in Abuja.
He said, “The PTF has surveyed developments and actions taken by governments around the world, assessed our domestic environment and has accordingly submitted its recommendations to Mr President on immediate measures to be taken.
“Accordingly, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has authorised the PTF to engage with the states and the FCT to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
“In line with the authorisation, the PTF wishes to issue the following advisories to sub-national entities for implementation over the next five weeks because these activities are considered super spreader events:
a. Close All bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues.
b. Close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed.
c. Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.
d. Limit All gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced.
e. Where more than 50 persons are attending, any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only.
f. Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules.
g. Enforce compliance with NPI protocols especially the advisory on wearing of face masks in public spaces.”
Mustapha added that to reduce overcrowding in public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and schools, states are advised to implement the following:
a. Encourage virtual meetings in government offices. The leadership of such offices are to ensure that all offices are well-ventilated offices, and encourage staff to work from home where possible.
b. All government staff on GL.12 and below are to stay at home for the next 5 weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks.
c. The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect.
d. All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds.
e. All non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged.
Nation
Insecurity: Demand Overhauling Of Security Chiefs, Others Now, Northern Coalition Tells Govs
Worried by the waves of insecurity in the northern region, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has on Monday told Governors in the region to demand thorough overhauling of the security chiefs and others to end tackle issue of insecurity in the area.
The Coalition’s National Coordinator, Comrade Balarabe Rufai made the call when the group visited Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Katsina Government House to commend him for keeping to his promise of ensuring the safe return of the abducted Kankara schoolboys within the shortest time, a pledge that persuaded the coalition to shelved it planned street protests.
Rufai also called on the Governors to collectively dwell heavily on themselves and the Federal Government, irrespective of the technicalities surrounding the Exclusive List veneer in the Constitution, to see that the security architecture is reframed and reorganized in ways that will bring an end to the incessant banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other vices that are dragging the region into the socio-economic abyss.
He said this must include a thorough review and interrogation of the commercialization of these conflicts by different actors, up and down the ranks and constituencies, defence corruption as well as the growing attitude of touting success in the face of failure.
Rufai further told the governors to move to compel the Federal Government to take immediate steps to disband all militias and armed groups to ensure that no group has the capacity to challenge the state in its prerogative to maintain law and order and protect citizens’ lives and properties.
The CNG’s in his text said, “Northern governors should acknowledge the degree of anger and frustration among their communities, and work to form a synergy for uniform action for confronting the prevailing situation and placing future safeguards.
“They should collectively dwell heavily on themselves and the Federal Government, irrespective of the technicalities surrounding the Exclusive List veneer in the Constitution, to see that our security architecture is reframed and reorganized in ways that will bring an end to the incessant banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other vices that are dragging the region into the socio-economic abyss.
“This must include a thorough review and interrogation of the commercialization of these conflicts by different actors, up and down the ranks and constituencies, defence corruption as well as the growing attitude of touting success in the face of failure.
“The governors must demand a thorough overhaul of the leadership of our security and public safety agencies, and the injection of higher levels of competence, integrity, and accountability in the manner our troops and the police and security agencies deal with security challenges.
“State governments in the North must deal decisively with the threat of drug and substance abuse that is creating a class of aimless and dehumanized individuals who will forever remain a burden on society.
“Northern governors should move to compel the Federal Government to take immediate steps to disband all militias and armed groups to ensure that no group has the capacity to challenge the state in its prerogative to maintain law and order, and protect citizens’ lives and properties.
“Governors should take further steps to ensure that both farmers and herdsmen are given adequate protection by state agencies.
“The federal and state governments must immediately identify suitable lands across the North and create grazing reserves and cattle routes while making sufficient allowance for farmers through resort to extant provisions of the Land Use Act and other related laws.
“On long term, we recommend the proclamation of a National Policy on Agriculture and Livestock Development (NPGLD) to cater to the needs of all the pastoral and farming communities.
“We recommend the establishment of a National Pastoralist Commission (NPC) to act on all matters affecting the wellbeing and interests of all citizens whose livelihoods depend on livestock rearing and farming.
“These recommendations are justifiable seeing that successive governments have found it expeditious to establish structures like OMPADEC, NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta, the Amnesty Programme, etc aimed at resolving a specific set of challenges affecting specific communities in the South. There will, therefore, be no justification whatsoever, to resist or even question the creation of special initiatives to address the needs of herdsmen if these will lead to lasting peace and stability.”
Rufai continued when he said, “However, as we rejoice, we must also see this moment as another testament to the serious, and indeed, the critical dimension that the general and pervasive insecurity has taken in Nigeria, more especially in the North of the country. At the risk of overstating the case, we can unhesitatingly assert that the daring theft of more than 300 children and subsequent unhindered movement to a location several hundred kilometers away, represents the height of the most serious social and security challenges facing the North, today.
“And the fact that less than 24 hours after securing the release of the Kankara students, other incidences of serious security breaches were reported in many parts of the North, is the more reason why it should be seen as an existential matter that needs to be addressed and tackled robustly and defeated once for all. These incidences include the kidnap of the Acting Eje of Ankpa, Alhaji Shuaibu Usman, attack on the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha on the short stretch between Zaria and Funtua, and the foiled abduction of about 80 Islamiyya students at Dandume.
“It gives no one any pleasure, therefore, to think that to celebrate at this point, would amount to celebrating too early and treating a dangerous security situation with levity and condescension. No society will aspire to prosper where its people are prohibited from accessing their sources of livelihood, denied right to on safety major highways and roads, or the education of their children is threatened by marauding bandits,” Rufai, however, stated.
