Featured
FG Committed To Dev Of N’Delta, Buhari Assures …As Wike Seeks Urgent Completion Of East-West Road
President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government is committed to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region.
Buhari stated this during the 4th National Council on Niger Delta in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President, said the Niger Delta region has suffered a lot of deprivation despite the huge commitment of the Federal Government to change the face of the region and give the people a new lease of life.
He said the completion of the East-West Road which was a priority of his administration, has been handed over to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, adding that the road would be completed by the end of 2021 or early March, 2022.
According to him, “as stakeholders, some of the issues that must engage your minds as you deliberate in this meeting today should relate to economic diversification, fostering economic growth, eradication of extreme poverty, promoting social inclusion, creating of jobs and taming environmental degradation”.
Buhari, who commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the hospitality he extended to delegates of the 4th National Council on Niger Delta, expressed delight with the relative peace in the region.
In his opening remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said the Niger Delta was the region that produces the bulk of the wealth on which the nation depends for its development, but regretted that the region was largely characterized by endemic poverty and gross under-development, which he attributed to the denial of a fair share of development resources, economic investments and basic social infrastructures by the Federal Government.
Wike said the minimal progress in the region was attributable to the efforts of the respective state governments, stressing that because of limited resources and technical capacity, the level of progress remains slow throughout the region, much to the discomfort and chagrin of the people.
“When we complained about the resources denial, they reluctantly ceded 13 per cent oil mineral revenues derivation fund to the states to address all the inherent and associated environmental and development challenges that we face”, Wike stressed.
According to the state chief executive, “we complained of lack of Federal Government’s development projects and attention, they gave us the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with nebulous mandates to drive and meet the developmental needs of the region”.
He further said, “When the youths protested against the neglect, marginalisation and the expropriation of the regions’ resources, they, again, responded with a placatory Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to nip the increasing militancy and restore normalcy, so, oil production activities can continue unhindered”.
Wike insisted that, “If the Federal Government can fund Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the 2nd Niger Bridge from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), then, there is no reason why the East-West Road, which is critical to the progress and development of the Niger Delta region cannot benefit from this opportunity. I, therefore, call on the Federal Government to urgently fund the completion of the East–West Road”.
The governor revealed that “the reality is for the people of the Niger Delta region to put our development fate in our hands, instead of waiting for the Federal Government, which is interested much more in our petroleum resources than our progress and prosperity”.
Wike also said that the agitation and demand for fiscal federalism, economic, environmental and development justice for the Niger Delta region was just, legitimate and compelling, adding that “it is a struggle we must continue and win by the Grace of God, in the interest of our region and the survival of our people”.
In his address, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who commended Wike’s developmental strides in the state said, “I have seen the flyovers in Rivers State, very high quality and the roads, we are proud to be associated with the efforts going on in Rivers State, irrespective of the political party. All we are interested in is development, as hunger has no political party, unemployment has no political party, decayed infrastructure has no political party; any infrastructure done by government should be appreciated”.
It would be recalled that the National Council on Niger Delta (NCND) is the highest advisory body for the initiation and formulation of policies, programmes and strategies to achieve accelerated socio-economic development of the nine Niger Delta states.
The theme for the 4th National Council on Niger Delta was: “Achieving Uncommon Development in the Niger Delta Region: The Road Map and Strategy”.
Featured
FG Extends Deadline For NIN Update To Feb 9
The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers.
This was contained in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
The statement titled, ‘Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’, was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.
It read, “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020.
“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.
“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:
“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and
“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”
The statement further stated, “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”
The NCC had ordered telecommunications companies to within two weeks suspend phone subscribers who have no NIN.
Large crowds had besieged NIMC offices in Lagos on Monday in a bid to register and obtain the National Identity Number.
Several Nigerians had expressed concern over the sudden directive of the Federal Government and had asked that the deadline given for the registration be extended.
Featured
FG Committed To Dev Of N’Delta, Buhari Assures …As Wike Seeks Urgent Completion Of East-West Road
President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government is committed to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region.
Buhari stated this during the 4th National Council on Niger Delta in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President, said the Niger Delta region has suffered a lot of deprivation despite the huge commitment of the Federal Government to change the face of the region and give the people a new lease of life.
He said the completion of the East-West Road which was a priority of his administration, has been handed over to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, adding that the road would be completed by the end of 2021 or early March, 2022.
According to him, “as stakeholders, some of the issues that must engage your minds as you deliberate in this meeting today should relate to economic diversification, fostering economic growth, eradication of extreme poverty, promoting social inclusion, creating of jobs and taming environmental degradation”.
Buhari, who commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the hospitality he extended to delegates of the 4th National Council on Niger Delta, expressed delight with the relative peace in the region.
In his opening remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said the Niger Delta was the region that produces the bulk of the wealth on which the nation depends for its development, but regretted that the region was largely characterized by endemic poverty and gross under-development, which he attributed to the denial of a fair share of development resources, economic investments and basic social infrastructures by the Federal Government.
Wike said the minimal progress in the region was attributable to the efforts of the respective state governments, stressing that because of limited resources and technical capacity, the level of progress remains slow throughout the region, much to the discomfort and chagrin of the people.
“When we complained about the resources denial, they reluctantly ceded 13 per cent oil mineral revenues derivation fund to the states to address all the inherent and associated environmental and development challenges that we face”, Wike stressed.
According to the state chief executive, “we complained of lack of Federal Government’s development projects and attention, they gave us the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with nebulous mandates to drive and meet the developmental needs of the region”.
He further said, “When the youths protested against the neglect, marginalisation and the expropriation of the regions’ resources, they, again, responded with a placatory Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to nip the increasing militancy and restore normalcy, so, oil production activities can continue unhindered”.
Wike insisted that, “If the Federal Government can fund Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the 2nd Niger Bridge from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), then, there is no reason why the East-West Road, which is critical to the progress and development of the Niger Delta region cannot benefit from this opportunity. I, therefore, call on the Federal Government to urgently fund the completion of the East–West Road”.
The governor revealed that “the reality is for the people of the Niger Delta region to put our development fate in our hands, instead of waiting for the Federal Government, which is interested much more in our petroleum resources than our progress and prosperity”.
Wike also said that the agitation and demand for fiscal federalism, economic, environmental and development justice for the Niger Delta region was just, legitimate and compelling, adding that “it is a struggle we must continue and win by the Grace of God, in the interest of our region and the survival of our people”.
In his address, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who commended Wike’s developmental strides in the state said, “I have seen the flyovers in Rivers State, very high quality and the roads, we are proud to be associated with the efforts going on in Rivers State, irrespective of the political party. All we are interested in is development, as hunger has no political party, unemployment has no political party, decayed infrastructure has no political party; any infrastructure done by government should be appreciated”.
It would be recalled that the National Council on Niger Delta (NCND) is the highest advisory body for the initiation and formulation of policies, programmes and strategies to achieve accelerated socio-economic development of the nine Niger Delta states.
The theme for the 4th National Council on Niger Delta was: “Achieving Uncommon Development in the Niger Delta Region: The Road Map and Strategy”.
Featured
We’ll Set Up Reward System For War Veterans, Wike Assures …Launches Emblem With N20m
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated the need for governments to institute an enduring reward system for war veterans to justify the ultimate sacrifices they make in keeping Nigeria safe and united.
The governor said officers of the Armed Forces would be emboldened to continue to put their life at great risk in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria when they know that there was a permanent reward system established to cater for them or their families.
He stated this at the 2021 Emblem Appeal Fund Launching to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration which held in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor explained that most people do not quite appreciate the enormity of the hardship and trauma families go through losing their breadwinners who had volunteered to be part of the security agencies.
Wike said that if not for the soldiers and other security agencies who put their lives on the line daily to protect the rest of the citizens, perhaps, insurgency in some parts of the country would have been worse.
He stated that one of the reasons why some policemen were targeted and killed during the #EndSARS protest, was merely because they prevent crimes in society.
“Soldiers go to war, many of them come back wounded, and many of them die in the battle field. During the civil war, just to keep Nigeria one, people died. So, you don’t understand what it takes for someone to volunteer and say that I want to be one of those who would protect our territorial integrity.
“Government must find something to put permanently on ground, so, that it will give them that assurance that, yes, indeed it’s worthy to die for the country.”
The governor also assured that his administration would continue to offer members of the state branch of the Nigerian legion necessary support that would cushion economy hardship on them.
Wike used the occasion to redeem the sum of N171million, he pledged to the Nigerian Legion for the scholarship of their children.
He also donated N20million to launch the emblem, and enjoined the 23 local government councils in the state to donate N1million each to support the launch.
On his part, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo said that the Emblem Appeal Launching offers another opportunity for well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the veterans for their sacrifices and also to boost their morale to elicit optimal performance.
Danagogo said that the Wike-led administration had over the years invested generously in promoting the welfare of members of the state chapter of Nigerian Legion.
He stated that the governor recently gave N20million each to widows of the six soldiers and four police officers who were killed by militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Oyigbo.
The Rivers State Chairman of Nigeria Legion, ACG Justice Chichi, noted that Nigeria was still immersed in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits and other forms of insurgency, adding that the security agencies were operationally ready to confront them as a commitment to protecting the sovereignty of Nigeria and ensure safe climate for steady economic growth.
He thanked the governor for the support given to the legion to serve as their major benefactor, and appealed to him to fulfill the pledge of fund for the scholarship scheme meant for children of war veterans.
Trending
- Metro4 days ago
Covid-19 Lockdown Fever Grips PH Residents
- Politics4 days ago
INEC: Yakubu And Second Term Challenge
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Prof Lumumba To Deliver Leader Obu’s Public Lecture In Calabar
- Politics4 days ago
Reps Move To Combat Climate Change
- Politics4 days ago
Persons With Disabilities Invade NASS
- Politics4 days ago
Senate Confirms Nominees For HYPADEC Governing Council
- Women4 days ago
Show Capacity For Leadership Positions, Banigo Tells Women
- Politics4 days ago
No Automatic Ticket For LG Polls – Delta PDP