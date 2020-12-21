Sports
…As Rivers United Captain Vows To Win Opponent
The Captain of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Festus Austin, says they have prepared adequately to play against Celtic FC of Bloemfontein, South Africa in the first leg, of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC).
He stated that they are not just in the competition to watch other teams participate, but to ensure they make the state and country proud in the competition.
Austin said this Saturday, in a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that, the technical crew has worked on the players technically to get victory.
“I feel happy because we have been given more technical knowledge of the game to ensure we defeat Celtic FC in their home ground.
“Football is not about playing home or away but to play well and get good results.
We are going to approach the game differently from that of Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea.
“I want to assure Rivers United FC supporters and fans, that we are not just in the competition to watch other teams participate, but also to participate and get good results,” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Rivers Angels’ Midfielder Promises To Score More Goals
Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt, mid-fielder, Oghenebrum Ikekhua, has expressed confidence that, she will score more goals at the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).
According to her, she is training hard to enable her score goals for her team.
Ikekhua, said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt.
The midfielder who scored a brace against Delta Queens FC of Orohbho last Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.
She thanked God for her current form, saying that as the league progresses, she will score more goals.
“I am really happy for scoring goals. We need a win in this game and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to score in today’s game, it is a thing of joy. I think we are going to do better as the league continues. The coach is really doing his best for us to win matches” Ikekhua said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
CAFCC: Rivers United, Celtic Battle For Supremacy
The only surviving Nigerian club in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, will on Wednesday, be guest to Bloemfontein Celtic, in South Africa.
This will be the first leg of the group stage game in the competition. The encounter is slated to take place at Dr. Petrus Molemela stadium.
Even as United players seem not to be at their best form before heading to South Africa, but promised to make a statement that will make the country proud.
The Port Harcourt side in its pre-season matches had won only three games in the five matches played recently.
But the Pride of Rivers have built up confidence following their qualification to the group stage, as they edged out Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea, through penalty after 3-3 score line.
Besides, United is expected to file out her best players to execute the game. Coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, has put on smiles as its first choice goalkeeper, Theophilus Afolekai would mount the post after he recovered from injury.
United players have expressed commitment and determination to kick start the game, they have in different quarters said winning trophies this football season is to pay back their sponsors.
“We are going to approach that game differently, we are committed and determined to run away with victory. I think we have what it takes to win them home and away” their said.
Meanwhile, the host, Bloemfontein Celtic is also battle ready and adequately prepared to eliminate United.
Equally, the host is not also at their best form, but has gained confidence as they beat Baroka FC 2-0 , at the ongoing DSTV Premiership League, which see them to 10th position on the log.
The John Maduka-tutorted boys have vowed to secure victory to boost their image and qualify for the next stage.
Apparently, both sides will not leave any stone unturned; no doubt, both teams will play with caution as they have not met in any competition.
We should bear in mind that Southern African Premiership League is ongoing and most of the players are active.
But I believe the best side will win the game. Good luck to both teams.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
DA-F Basketball Programme Set To Present Awards
The Chief Coach of DA-F Basketball Programme in Port Harcourt, Fubara Onyanabo, has said that arrangements have been concluded for this year’s awards ceremony.
He stated that the programme would also be used to distribute foods items to over 150 participants, saying that 19 awards will be given out.
Coach Onyanabo disclosed this, yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt.
DA-F Basketball programme has discovered and groomed many young basketball players to stardom, just recently, some of its players signed for National Basketball Association (NBA) in America.
Coach Onyanabo, who is also the coordinator of DA-F Basketball Programme and currently Nigeria U-16 basketball coach, said what gives him joy is to catch them young from the rural areas.
According to him, the event will also feature basketball showcase, like dunking, shooting and ball handling contest.
“We will distribute food items and give 19 different awards. There will be basketball show contest. This is how we give back to society” coach Onyanabo said.
He used the forum to invite the general public to come and witness the event, at Basketball Court, Bende/ Niger Streets in Old Port Harcourt Township.
By: Tonye Orabere
