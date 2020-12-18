Arts/Literary
Unheard Voice Of The Teens (I)
There are certain things parents do, though out of ignorance, that affect or damage their children’s future. Sincerely, some parents aren’t aware and this is made worse by the mere fact that children hardly speak up/out. Yet, some other parents who are aware do it with impunity, because they feel they are doing it for the child’s own good.
This is actually bad as it’s the parents decision not the child’s. Their choices and decisions matter a lot..
Most parents happen to be the cause of their children’s misfortune and lack of growth. How? By choosing a particular career for them. The very big and common mistake most parents make is choosing and forcing a particular career on a child. Those two fields (Law and Medicine) is crowded because most of the students are not there on their own will. Some are just there to please their parents.
That desire for quick and large money has blinded most of our parents, and has made them to ruin the lives of their innocent kids. Now, because those two fields (Law and Medicine) brings in money and recognition, our parents forget about our happiness and dreams and push us to do them. Yes, it brings money to your table but it also feels bad doing something with the mindset of pleasing our parents and not ourselves. A life career shouldn’t just be something to bring money to your table. Although I know that money is very important, but it should also be something you do with happiness. The moment you do your career with joy and happiness, you’ll do it perfectly and make money out of it.
We, the teenagers, want to be given a chance or little chances to choose our career without being denied of financial support from our parents. One must not be a doctor or lawyer to succeed. There are other occupations that are being degraded. But then again, our parents aren’t totally at fault because, our politicians have painted these two courses (Law and Medicine) to be the only highly profitable profession in the country.
Yes, at times most teens make mistakes and chooses some low class and less profitable course of study but it is the duty of the parents to watch their child and say, “No my child! I don’t think you’ll be good at this one. Try or go for another one” this is how it should be done, if the parents don’t see the desire in that child’s body for the course. Most kids have a hard time in choosing or deciding what they want to be. Most kids are scared to be what they want because, their parents wouldn’t be in it support of because they don’t have financial support. In most cases, single parenting damages a child’s future. How? Because, the single mother or single father would likely want the best for their kids and shut down their child’s dream.
We, the teens have dreams and our dreams can only come through if you have parental guidance and control. Our dreams can only come through if our parents put their heads, ego and desire for quick money down and listen to us and also pay attention to our dreams.
Though, most parents will say, what they do and the career they choose I’d got the child’s brighter future. The question here is, Is the child happy with this decision? Or can the child do it or cope well? Few months ago, I read a poem on Facebook that actually got my interest. It really made a lot of sense. It’s very long but I’ll summarize it. It says; A mum gives birth and the minute she gave birth, she called the child a lawyer while, the father called the child a doctor. They didn’t give the child a chance to make a choice. Now, they kept on training the child with this doctor occupation planted into his head. There wasn’t a way for him to say NO to it because, they weren’t interested in any other occupation apart from that one. He wasn’t good at it because that was what they wanted him to do, they paid their way through. He got all the necessary papers, documents and degrees and was finally addressed as a doctor. Not once did he pass his papers without cheating and other corrupt measures. Not once did he try treating a patient. Why? Because his parents didn’t really care. They only wanted the title “Iya doctor”
This continued for a year or so. He was earning large amount of money for doing nothing. Not until one day when they needed the so called best doctor to save a patients life by operating on the patient. That very day was the day he killed a patient and was sentenced to life imprisonment. His life was being ruined by his precious parents. His dreams were crushed. His parents killed him by not letting him decide. He was going to die because he wanted to please them. He was going to die because his parents only cared about their reputation and recognition.
So, my advise for our loving parents out there, is to please hear our voices and let us decide for our self. We want you to guide us through with out dreams and believe in us. For once, put us first and into consideration and see how we’ll succeed. All teens are talented and have their areas of specialization. All we need is parental guidance and support.
Akwu lives in Port Harcourt.
Ogolo’s Work On Opobo: ‘A Collector’s Item’
Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Alafuro Epelle, says a history book written by Celestine Ogolo is a collector’s item.
Epelle made the commendation during the public presentation of the book , Opobo Kingdom: 150 Years After: The Socio-Economic Dynamics in Port Harcourt last Monday.
The university teacher who doubled as the book reviewer during the presentation said the publication is a challenge to all Niger Delta communities to document and reflect on their history.
He described the book as enthralling, filled with facts, adding that “ every page makes sense.”
The book has six chapters with an epilogue and prologue coloured with reviews from prominent university researchers, including Prof. Ben Nannen.
In the words of Prof. Epelle, “ the book is timely and Ogolo is like the modern day Elijah crying for the betterment of Opobo.”
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has urged communities to document their history in order to educate younger minds against aculturisation.
State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim gave the charge during the public presentation of the book.
Pastor Nsirim who spoke through his Special Assistant on media, Pastor Ibim Amieyeofori said documenting histories of different communities is imperative to achieve peace and harmony amongst the people.
He lauded Ogolo for the effort in writing the compendium and urged him not to relent in updating the book in the future.
Chairman of the occasion and former Senator representing South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Alabo Adawari MacPepple described the book as timely, considering the fact that Opobo is celebrating its sequin-centenary on 25th of December.
Alabo MacPepple said the book is detailed and easy to read, while praising the author for presenting factual and unique aspect of Opobo history for future generation.
The former Senate Chief Whip observed that one unique aspect of the book is that it went beyond history but as well proffer solutions to the development challenges in Opobo.
Delivering a lecture on “Opobo in 2070”, Amaopusenibo Bobo Brown said Opobo had in the past 50 years failed to evolve a blueprint in order to meet current changes.
Brown said the failure to plan has held the Kingdom back despite some relative achievements, adding that, “ structurally, in terms of individual progress, Opobo has made progress, but Opobo is poorer today than in 1970.”
The former National President of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations(NIPR) opined that one of the greatest lessons of 170 was the capapcity for timely action, as he recalled that Opobo’s founding fathers were thoughtful in order to have built a Kingdom which became prominent at the time.
In the same vein, the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Ernest Chinwo said Ogolo has set a record with his publication.
In his words, “ I have read the book and I am impressed because he has blazed a trail.”
Chinwo opined that time has come for communities to begin telling their stories,” anytime we fail to tell our stories, others will.”
Similarly, General Manager of Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Sir. Sampson Fiberesima commended Ogolo for the effort he made in writing the book.
He pointed out that in the era when book reading and writing have become rare, there’s is need to wake up people’s interest in literary works.
Fiberesima expressed hope that upcoming generation will have lot to learn from the publication, and thanked Ogolo for leaving a legacy.
Opobo Announces Sequincentenary, To Host Wike, Others
The Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja has officially announced the 150 years celebrations of Opobo Kingdom.
In a press chat yesterday with newsmen in Opobo Town, headquarters of Opobo /Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, the King said the event is to mark the ingenuity and courage of the town’s founding fathers.
He recalled that King Jaja and his chiefs left Bonny in September 1869 to found Opobo in 1870.
The Opobo monarch said activities to mark the anniversary will commence on 24th December with hoisting of flags, while 25th will be a Church Thanksgiving Day.
On 28th of December, he said there will be boat regatta and awards, and the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is expected to grace the occasion.
He used the occasion to commend Opobo’s neighbours for peaceful co- existence over the years.
In his words, “Since we relocated to found Opobo Kingdom, our neighbours have been hospitable”.
Jaja, who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, therefore, called on the world and lovers of Opobo to join in celebrating the milestone.
