Show Capacity For Leadership Positions, Banigo Tells Women

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged women aspiring to occupy leadership positions to show capacity to manage the offices they seek to occupy.

Banigo stated this while playing host to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward Women Leaders at Government House in Port Harcourt, recently.

According to Banigo, “We must encourage women to be politically active at their local level, let them do something to show that they have capacity. It is not just to go and pick somebody, let it be that their works will speak for them. It is not always about money but character, how they go about in their wards matters, some of their homes are scattered. If you cannot keep your home, is it your LGA you will be able to keep? So, these are the reasons the women must show capacity”.

The deputy governor said, “Governor Nyesom Wike is a gender-friendly governor, but at the same time, he does not like lazy women and women who are always demanding things. He does not like women who are insatiable when it comes to funds”.

Banigo, who expressed delight that the PDP Ward Women Leaders were bringing more members into the party, said, “It is not only to bring in members, but members that will stand with you through thick and thin at the end of the day, because, they are convinced that where they are going is the right way to go”.

The deputy governor, who assured the women that the Wike-led administration was interested in women development, said, “In any way we can assist them, we will do that. For traders also, I have been giving assistance to them, especially women in business, I do it all the time, and I thank God some of them are using it positively. We will continue to try our best”, deputy governor stressed.

In her speech, the leader of the delegation, Stella GoodHead, informed the deputy governor that they were at the Government House to identify with her as the Mother of the Local Government Area, and also introduce themselves as women who would be the eyes and mouthpiece of the PDP in the 17 wards of DELGA.

According to her, within the short period of their assumption of office, hundreds of women had joined the PDP from other political parties, especially the APC, adding that the PDP would have a landslide victory in the upcoming 2021 local government polls as well as the 2023 General Election.

Highlight of the visit was the conferment of an award “Mother Per Excellence” on the deputy governor by the women.