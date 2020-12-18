Niger Delta
Police Deny Escape Of Kidnap, Robbery Suspects In Calabar
The Cross River State Police Command has denied widely spread rumours that nineteen kidnap and robbery suspects escaped from its custody in Calabar.
The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo in a statement regretted the alleged fake news in the media, explaining that only seven detainees who were in the custody of the Command escaped on December 13th at about 5am.
There were rumours in the state that about nineteen suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals escaped from Police custody.
The suspects were said to have been detained in a cell at the Police Headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, waiting to be investigated and subsequently charged to court.
Sources claim the suspects escaped between Saturday night and Sunday morning after using a hack saw to cut the key to the cell.
The source added that the station guard on night duty and some other officers on duty were detained in respect of the incident.
The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, had recently paraded suspected car thieves, kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, after his men smashed several criminal gangs.
But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo in a statement made available to newsmen said, “The attention of the Commissioner of Police has been drawn to an unverified report that 19 armed robbers and kidnappers escaped from Police custody
“It is on the basis that the Commissioner of Police wishes to update the general public. On the 13th December 2020 at about 5am, seven detainees who were in the custody of the Command for serious offences escaped from the cell.
“However, three died in the process of escaping while one was re-arrested.
“Meanwhile, efforts are being made to apprehend others. By this, the Command will not renege but have resolved to confront all forms of criminality no matter their forms”, the statement added.
Diri Tasks Bayelsans On COVID-19 Protocols
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has charged people of the state to take the COVID-19 protocols seriously, stressing that the second wave of the ravaging pandemic is real.
Speaking at the 16th State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor restated that the health of Bayelsans remained a priority to the present administration.
According to him, the government’s vision of prosperity cannot be achieved if the people are not healthy to carry out legitimate activities as only the living can be prosperous.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Doubara Atasi, expressed concern that the rising cases of COVID-19 in parts of the country underscore the need for the people to observe preventive health guidelines to avoid contracting the deadly virus.
To this end, Governor Diri urged the ministries of Health and Information to intensify their efforts at enlightening the people on the reality of the resurgence of the infectious disease, which is forcing countries to go into lockdown for a second time.
While calling on Bayelsans to cooperate with government in the fight against COVID-19, he maintained that the state cannot afford to let its guards down to be hit hard by the second wave of the virus.
The Governor also used the occasion to task security agencies on the need to ensure a crime-free yuletide, saying the period should be used to reflect on the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ rather than cause havoc in society.
He cautioned youths against crime and criminality during the festive period and beyond, warning that government would not fold its arms and watch criminal elements make the state unsafe.
“It is only the living that can be prosperous. It will be in vain to talk about prosperity without talking about our health. As you are all aware, there has been an increasing spike in COVID-19 cases in the country again.
“So, we must abide by the COVID-19 protocols. It will be foolhardy for us to think that the disease is gone or it does not exist. The reality is dawning on the European nations and the United States where preventive measures were relaxed. Some of them are now going back to lockdown”.
“So, I want to use this opportunity to remind the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information not to rest on their oars as regards the reality of the second wave of COVID-19. They must continue to enlighten our people on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols”, he said.
“I also want to call on our security agencies, who are already doing a good job, to up their game. Let me also remind Bayelsans that the yuletide is not a period for heightened crime and criminality. So, Bayelsans especially our youths should shun criminality”,he noted.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa.
Prof Lumumba To Deliver Leader Obu’s Public Lecture In Calabar
Africa’s foremost anti-corruption crusader, Prof Patrick Lumumba of Kenya has been scheduled to be in Calabar, the Cross River State capital as the Guest Lecturer for this year’s Leader Olumba Olumba Obu Annual Public Lecture.
The event which is set to hold at the Calabar Cultural Centre on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 is the second in the series and is titled: “Reflecting On The Unique Legacy In Africa,”
Patriarch Christ Shepherd Ogar Osim, the Deputy spokesman of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) and coordinator of the event, stated this while briefing journalists at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State earlier in the week.
According to Patriarch Osim, “Brotherhood of the Cross and Star considers it necessary to invite him (Prof Lumumba) to lecture at the 2nd edition of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu public lecture because of his philosophies concerning Africa which are in line with the unique ideology of leader Olumba Olumba Obu who has relentlessly called on Africans to look within her continent for solution and peace, for in Africa there is something more than gold.”
Designed as part of a series of events marking the yearly celebration of the ‘Divine Manifestation’ of the spiritual head and leader of BCS worldwide on every 30th December at the global headquarters of the church in Calabar, Cross River State, he said this year’s celebration is expected to attract hundreds of dignitaries across the world while more than 100,000 participants will join through zoom and other media platforms.
By: Opaka Dokubo
