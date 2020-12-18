Politics
Persons With Disabilities Invade NASS
A group of physically challenged persons from the Niger Delta region, yesterday invaded the National Assembly, protesting against what they described as neglect by their lawmakers.
The aggrieved protesters numbering over 50 forced their way into the National Assembly complex in spite of resistance by security officials at the gate.
During the confrontation, a NASS internal security officer was injured by the group when he attempted to disperse them.
The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, (APC Niger),who led other senators to meet with the group, appealed for calm, after listening to them, assuring that their grievances would be addressed.
He called for a nomination of a five-man team from the protesters to meet with the leadership of National Assembly.
Abdullahi assured them that their demands would be accommodated speedily.
The spokesperson of the group, Amos Etim, said they arrived at the National Assembly from various states of Niger Delta to demand their rights from their lawmakers.
According to him, they were being denied their rights in spite of their attainment of some levels of educational qualifications.
Spokesperson of group had also said their attack on the NASS security official was hinged on his directive to the security personnel to disperse them with canister.
”We however, regret this, as it could have been prevented, if we were allowed to state our grievances,”he added.
Politics
Reps Move To Combat Climate Change
The Chairman of Climate Parliamentary, Rep Samuel Onuigbo, says the lawmakers will increase concerted efforts to combat and stem the effects of climate change in the country.
Onuigbo said this at the inaugural meeting of Climate Parliament Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said that legislators would be encouraged to vote for laws and policies that would be environmentally friendly.
He said that climate change was the newest environmental challenge in Nigeria and other parts of the world.
He urged the lawmakers to help strengthen global efforts to combat climate change.
He said the idea of a Climate Parliamentary group was to build support for legislators from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe as its fight to stem the devastating effect of climate change globally.
According to him, it has been identified that the fight against climate change needs to be backed by political will to take ambitious actions and this has become so urgent.
“Everywhere we turn, we are confronted by the harsh effects of climate change and the reality that if we do not take action now, we may not have a habitable earth in the next 50 years,” he said.
He noted that the impact of climate change was further seen in the loss of landmass and farmlands due to coastal erosion and flooding and other challenges including the drying of the Lake Chad.
He urged his colleagues to vote for laws and policies that would be environmentally friendly to support the country’s drive for climate change mitigation and adaptation.
The Spokesperson of the House, Rep Benjamin Kalu, harped on the need for necessary legislative instruments to tackle the challenges posed by climate change globally.
He urged the lawmakers to be committed to the project, adding that the issue of climate change should not be taken lightly.
The Tide source reports that zonal coordinators for Climate Change were appointed in all the six geo-political zones to help chart a roadmap for tackling climate change in Nigeria.
The parliamentary group zonal coordinators are Rep Omowumi Ogunlola, South-West; Rep Aisha Dukku, North-East; Rep Benjamin Kalu, South-East; Rep Dagomie Abiante, South-South and Rep Shehu Kankale, North-West.
Senate Confirms Nominees For HYPADEC Governing Council
The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as members of the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).
The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report of the Committee on Power, Chaired by Sen. Gabriel Suswan (PDP-Benue) at the Committee of the Whole.
Presenting the report yesterday, Suswan said that the committee after its screening found out that the nominees were qualified to be appointed, given their relevant experiences and pedigree.
He said that security checks carried out on them got positive response from security agencies.
He said that the committee found all the nominees worthy of appointment into the Governing Council of HYPADEC.
He, however, said that there were petitions against nominees from Kwara and Kogi.
He said that the committee after scrutiny, dismissed the petitions for lacking in merit.
Those confirmed included Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman (Benue) and Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa Managing Director (Kebbi).
Others confirmed as members were Isa Ozi Salami(Kogi),Tahoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), Mikail Bmitosahi (Niger), Saleh Mohammed Kanam (Plateau), Aminu Ganda (Sokoto) and Utum Eteng (Cross River).
However, Sen.Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) speaking under Order 43 of the Senate Rule, drew the attention of President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan to non inclusion of South East in the list of nominees.
He said some states in the South East have capacities for hydro power,hence the need for their inclusion in the Governing Council of HYPADEC.
Lawan, however, advised him to come up with an amendment bill to amend the law establishing HYPADEC to allow for their inclusion.
