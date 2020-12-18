Rivers
MOSIEND Supports Restructuring, Threatens Shutdown Of Firms
The Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has threatened to resume hostilities in Niger Delta, if Federal Government fails to give considerable attention to issue of restructuring in Nigeria.
MOSIEND also threatened to shut down Dangote Firms if Niger Delta was not included in its proposal to build refineries in Nigeria
The president of MOSIEND, Eastern zone, Comrade Kennedy Tonjo West said the decision was part of the group’s communique reached at the maiden congress held recently in Port Harcourt.
West said the people of Niger Delta, particularly the Ijaws were vulnerable to the concocted Nigeria’s constitution which was put together by some few military junta in the country,
He said the constitution was intentionally planned to exploit the resources from Niger Delta in order to impoverish the region as way of reducing the economic power of the people after the civil war.
According to him, Nigerian Government is not only using the means of Nigeria constitution on Niger Delta, but also militarising the region particularly the Ijaw territories in the region.
The MOSIEND leader expressed the readiness of the group to shut down all oil facilities, if federal government delay to yield to the yearnings of the people, especially on restructuring and resource control.
He said the time had passed when governments and multinational companies neglected and subdued the region to abject poverty, despite the huge resources contributed to the treasury of the nation.
He said: “Our focus is to ensuring poverty is reduced to the bearest minimum, especially amongst the Ijaws in the area.
“Our concern is to make sure Ijaws in all the States of Nigeria have its rightful positions amongst the comity of other ethnic groups in the country.
“We will work to have positive impact on the lives of people of Ijaw and to ensure that our interest is protected across the boards”
Speaking, the chairman of the Ijaw Elders Forum, Comrade Kezier T. Ogoriba who described the new MOSIEND president as fearless leader said he was ready to make sacrifice for the development of the Ijaw landed and charged the people of Ijaw to remain committed and focused and not to allow politicians to mislead the struggle of Ijaw forefathers.
Ogoriba promised the support of the elders in any good steps taken to liberate and develop the Ijaw nation in the country.
Also speaking, the chairman of the newly inaugurated chapter of Bundu MOSIEND, Comrade Mathew Mathew said companies that refused to abide by the Ijaw requests, must be closed.
We are going to close down all companies in Ijaw area that refused to follow the request of the Ijaws, we cannot continue to remain in abject poverty, while our land is decaying because of the resources taken away from the land,” he said.
“Our occupation is fishing, and now oil exploration has driven away all aquatic lives from the creeks, yet governments and companies are denying us our right. Enough is enough.” He said.
By: Enoch Epelle
Rivers
RSU Graduates 90,000 In 40 Years
The authorities of the Rivers State University say the institution has graduated over 90, 000 men and women in various fields of human endeavour within the last 40 years of its existence.
Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, who said this in a press briefing in Port Harcourt. He said the university had also recorded breakthroughs in several fields of human endeavour.
“Without mincing words, I am happy to inform you that this university has creditably acquitted itself in the task of producing the required high level manpower to meet the aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta and respond to the peculiar environmental challenges of the region.
The Vice Chancellor said the university had produced lawyers, engineers, scientists, educationists as well as governors, deputy governors and other high ranking officials in the country.
He also said the university which started with seven faculties now have 12 faculties.
Okogbule listed the new faculties to include Humanities, Social Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences and Clinical Sciences with a prestigious College of Medical Sciences.
The Vice Chancellor also put the current population of the university at 30,000.
The Vice Chancellor also praised the current management of the institution for its tenacity, adding that this situation earned the institution the 6th best university in the country.
He said a book on the history of the university would be presented during the 40th anniversary of the university which coincided with the 32nd convocation of the university.
Rivers
IAUE To Graduate 3,734, Today …VC Explains N1m Reward To Best Student
The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, will graduate 3734 bachelors and postgraduate degrees students at her 38th Convocation ceremony.
The event holding at the university’s main campus, Rumuolumeni, today for Bachelors and tomorrow for post graduate students would also feature an award presentation of N1million to the best graduating student.
Speaking earlier during the thanksgiving service at St Augustine’s Catholic Chapel, Science Village, IAUE, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele noted that hardwork deserved reward, adding that the token would help to suffice for the years of labour and dedication to academic studies of the student.
Ndimele said: At the convocation, we will graduate our students as usual. The best student will get an award of N1million. Let’s appreciate those who are doing well. Somebody laboured and became the best and we give this as a boost. We did it last year and we will do it again this year”.
Ndimele stated that the institution was the first in the country to offer such an amount particularly among its contemporaries.
The vice chancellor who described this year’s Convocation as unique said it had over 200 Ph.Ds and over 60 first class students.
Ndimele maintained that the thanksgiving was imperative following the geometric progression of the institution in the last one year attributing it to the grace of God upon the University and members of staff.
“Every year we are growing from strength to strength. Last year, we had 16 first class, this year we have ten times over. Last year we convoked 45 Ph.Ds, this year over 200. Last year we commissioned three projects, this year, seven projects. Last year five professors, this year 14”, he said.
Ndimele further commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his love and support to the advancement of the institution.
He said: “I want to specially thank our dear governor, Nyesom Wike, for being there for us. I can’t even begin to recount how much we’ve received from the governor. Infact, in all, God has been faithful to us and we give Him the glory”.
Also speaking, the Registrar of the institution, Prof Hope Kue-Ikoro, said the University had recorded a tremendous progress compared to the previous year, adding that it was producing quality, outstanding and great students.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
