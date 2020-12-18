MOSIEND Supports Restructuring, Threatens Shutdown Of Firms

The Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has threatened to resume hostilities in Niger Delta, if Federal Government fails to give considerable attention to issue of restructuring in Nigeria.

MOSIEND also threatened to shut down Dangote Firms if Niger Delta was not included in its proposal to build refineries in Nigeria

The president of MOSIEND, Eastern zone, Comrade Kennedy Tonjo West said the decision was part of the group’s communique reached at the maiden congress held recently in Port Harcourt.

West said the people of Niger Delta, particularly the Ijaws were vulnerable to the concocted Nigeria’s constitution which was put together by some few military junta in the country,

He said the constitution was intentionally planned to exploit the resources from Niger Delta in order to impoverish the region as way of reducing the economic power of the people after the civil war.

According to him, Nigerian Government is not only using the means of Nigeria constitution on Niger Delta, but also militarising the region particularly the Ijaw territories in the region.

The MOSIEND leader expressed the readiness of the group to shut down all oil facilities, if federal government delay to yield to the yearnings of the people, especially on restructuring and resource control.

He said the time had passed when governments and multinational companies neglected and subdued the region to abject poverty, despite the huge resources contributed to the treasury of the nation.

He said: “Our focus is to ensuring poverty is reduced to the bearest minimum, especially amongst the Ijaws in the area.

“Our concern is to make sure Ijaws in all the States of Nigeria have its rightful positions amongst the comity of other ethnic groups in the country.

“We will work to have positive impact on the lives of people of Ijaw and to ensure that our interest is protected across the boards”

Speaking, the chairman of the Ijaw Elders Forum, Comrade Kezier T. Ogoriba who described the new MOSIEND president as fearless leader said he was ready to make sacrifice for the development of the Ijaw landed and charged the people of Ijaw to remain committed and focused and not to allow politicians to mislead the struggle of Ijaw forefathers.

Ogoriba promised the support of the elders in any good steps taken to liberate and develop the Ijaw nation in the country.

Also speaking, the chairman of the newly inaugurated chapter of Bundu MOSIEND, Comrade Mathew Mathew said companies that refused to abide by the Ijaw requests, must be closed.

We are going to close down all companies in Ijaw area that refused to follow the request of the Ijaws, we cannot continue to remain in abject poverty, while our land is decaying because of the resources taken away from the land,” he said.

“Our occupation is fishing, and now oil exploration has driven away all aquatic lives from the creeks, yet governments and companies are denying us our right. Enough is enough.” He said.

By: Enoch Epelle