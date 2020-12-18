Lotto Nigeria – all you have to know

Lotteries are one of the easiest ways to test an individual’s luck. They may also be described as one of the easy ways to earn some good money with a small little investment and trust in fate and chance. Winning a lottery is always a dream come true for any person. Lotto Nigeria is one of the famous licensed brands which is organizing lotteries for the Nigerian folks and encourages all kinds of individuals to try their luck and be a contestant of the lottery games. It is running under the management of an organization known as the Fortune Games Limited Company.

Lotto Nigeria is one of the most known lotteries in Nigeria, and each passing day it is increasing its fan following and have multiple participants who are loyal to them. In the upcoming future, Lotto Nigeria has planned to sell traditional paper lottery tickets in the largest cities of Nigeria. Now you can play online.

The brand Lotto Nigeria hosts two types of lotteries. Every information about their actions and declaration of events are provided on their website. The two lotteries hosted by Lotto Nigeria are:

GG World Million

GG World Keno

If you want to try your luck – just click here and play lotto online at lottonigeria.com.

Learn to play Lotto Nigeria

Each game has clear rules. Both the lotteries have different rules that are specified as follows: –

GG World Million

The essential feature of online lottery games is that it can be accessed whenever anyone wants to play through any device on the official website. GG World Million is such kind of lottery game which is accessible from everywhere in the world and also straightforward to understand and play. The guidelines to play may be as follows:

The game starts with each contestant selecting five digits from a range of 1 to 50.

The game moves to the next phase, asks the contestants to choose more two digits in the range of 1 to 12.

Some contestants who are playing continuously and know the mechanics of the game may feel lazy to choose the digits by themselves, for such occasions a quick tool is provided to every contestant that when selected picks all the numbers by itself.

Apart from such rules, there are some rules and limits to the total winnable prize money discussed as follows:

The basic jackpot of this lottery is about NGN 383,500,000 (USD 1 000 000). By any chance, each contestant does not match with the correct selection of digits, the amount of the reward is forwarded to the next phase of the game, this happens continuously until any specific individual wins by matching his digits. As you can see – you can win much more than in popular Baba Ijebu Pay Me My Dough lottery.

The GG World Million is very straightforward to understand, and anyone who wants to have a test on their luck is obliged to try. One view of the rules section on their main website is enough to understand the game rules.

GG World Keno

GG World Keno is much like the GG World Million game because both of them deal with digits. Some rules to be maintained and followed are as follows:

The game starts with each contestant selecting a maximum number of 10 digits from a field of 1 to 70.

Contestants can use the quick select tool available to each of them if they don’t have the wish to choose the numbers by themselves. This tool, if clicked, selects all the numbers for the contestant by itself.

A draw of the lottery takes place after every 4 minutes continuously.

The maximum amount of number draws in one game is 20, and a contestant wins when the digits drawn are similar to the digits selected by the contestant.

The details regarding the winnable prize money are as follows:

The participant is required to choose a maximum of 10 number within the given range of 1 to 70

A tool is available for the user, which can be utilized to generate random numbers instead of having to choose them manually.

There is a gap of 4 minutes before each lottery is drawn.

The player is declared the winner when each of his selected numbers matches with the 20 drawn numbers.

Limits and rules regarding the total winnable money:

There is no limit to the selection of lines, and the user is free to select as many lines satisfying his preference. Each bar is associated with a small draw amount, the minimum stake being NGN 100 for each line the user takes. In simple terms, the value of selected lines is directly proportional to the rate of winning of the respected user. There is a prize multiplier that can be adjusted by the user going up as high as 10x.

Why is it worth playing?

The world is changing, and with it, its rules too. There is a high probability that you will face rumours about it being potentially low in standards but what is not mentioned to you is the chance of scooping up enormous life-changing cash values. Their proceeds are also donated to public sections including parks, educational development, and funds for veterans and seniors. Surveys support the fact that lotteries promote little or no individuals should start understanding what’s right for them and not relying on other’s personal opinions defying their choices. Lotto Nigeria is a lottery which should be tried by every interested individual as it requires low values of stake and provides considerably higher rewards. If the person is willing to take a risk and challenge his luck for better prizes, no obstacle should stand in his path. If you want it, go for it, there is no point in wasting any more time wondering about it.