Women
How Gussy Is Making Waves In Entertainment Industry
If you have ever met Gussy in person,you will always remember how full of life and fashionable she is.
She recently celebrated a milestone in her life when she received a BAE Award in November, 2020 in Owerri, Imo State capital for her contributions to the entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa.
Originally known as Mabel Tamunotonye Green, from Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, her unique dress sense and styles as an entertainer have earned her Best Dressed Entertainer Award twice.
A lover of beautiful colours, she sees fashion in Nigeria as having a big impact in the world now. According to her, “To me, it is a lovely thing to all Nigerians and a plus to us because foreigners now are excited wearing our Ankara materials, in form of etibo, agbada, shirts and gowns during shows. For the fashion industry, in a few years, there is going to be a lot of good things like in shows now, we see unique designs worn by artistes, this is the best trend in the fashion world now”.
Gussy “Baby” as she is fondly called by her admirers, has her own fashion classic English and traditional wardrobe made up of normal local fabrics. She sees life like a blend of different shades and colours with lots of faces.
Delving into the entertainment world, 15 years ago, she has to her credit two albums and several singles and has performed on stage several times but the one that was “it” for her, was the Lagos Music Festival, five years ago, where she sang a song for Mothers titled “Sweet Mama” in honour of her mother, Mrs Patience Green.
The show gave her the opportunity to showcase her talents in music. In 2021 , Gussy will be doing a new thing, shooting her video and a collabo coming forth soon with one of the biggest artistes worldwide.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Women
Show Capacity For Leadership Positions, Banigo Tells Women
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged women aspiring to occupy leadership positions to show capacity to manage the offices they seek to occupy.
Banigo stated this while playing host to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward Women Leaders at Government House in Port Harcourt, recently.
According to Banigo, “We must encourage women to be politically active at their local level, let them do something to show that they have capacity. It is not just to go and pick somebody, let it be that their works will speak for them. It is not always about money but character, how they go about in their wards matters, some of their homes are scattered. If you cannot keep your home, is it your LGA you will be able to keep? So, these are the reasons the women must show capacity”.
The deputy governor said, “Governor Nyesom Wike is a gender-friendly governor, but at the same time, he does not like lazy women and women who are always demanding things. He does not like women who are insatiable when it comes to funds”.
Banigo, who expressed delight that the PDP Ward Women Leaders were bringing more members into the party, said, “It is not only to bring in members, but members that will stand with you through thick and thin at the end of the day, because, they are convinced that where they are going is the right way to go”.
The deputy governor, who assured the women that the Wike-led administration was interested in women development, said, “In any way we can assist them, we will do that. For traders also, I have been giving assistance to them, especially women in business, I do it all the time, and I thank God some of them are using it positively. We will continue to try our best”, deputy governor stressed.
In her speech, the leader of the delegation, Stella GoodHead, informed the deputy governor that they were at the Government House to identify with her as the Mother of the Local Government Area, and also introduce themselves as women who would be the eyes and mouthpiece of the PDP in the 17 wards of DELGA.
According to her, within the short period of their assumption of office, hundreds of women had joined the PDP from other political parties, especially the APC, adding that the PDP would have a landslide victory in the upcoming 2021 local government polls as well as the 2023 General Election.
Highlight of the visit was the conferment of an award “Mother Per Excellence” on the deputy governor by the women.
Women
How Gussy Is Making Waves In Entertainment Industry
If you have ever met Gussy in person,you will always remember how full of life and fashionable she is.
She recently celebrated a milestone in her life when she received a BAE Award in November, 2020 in Owerri, Imo State capital for her contributions to the entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa.
Originally known as Mabel Tamunotonye Green, from Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, her unique dress sense and styles as an entertainer have earned her Best Dressed Entertainer Award twice.
A lover of beautiful colours, she sees fashion in Nigeria as having a big impact in the world now. According to her, “To me, it is a lovely thing to all Nigerians and a plus to us because foreigners now are excited wearing our Ankara materials, in form of etibo, agbada, shirts and gowns during shows. For the fashion industry, in a few years, there is going to be a lot of good things like in shows now, we see unique designs worn by artistes, this is the best trend in the fashion world now”.
Gussy “Baby” as she is fondly called by her admirers, has her own fashion classic English and traditional wardrobe made up of normal local fabrics. She sees life like a blend of different shades and colours with lots of faces.
Delving into the entertainment world, 15 years ago, she has to her credit two albums and several singles and has performed on stage several times but the one that was “it” for her, was the Lagos Music Festival, five years ago, where she sang a song for Mothers titled “Sweet Mama” in honour of her mother, Mrs Patience Green.
The show gave her the opportunity to showcase her talents in music. In 2021 , Gussy will be doing a new thing, shooting her video and a collabo coming forth soon with one of the biggest artistes worldwide.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Women
Ixiawoman: Making A Difference With Local Fabrics
Edna Ebikaboere Ezonbodor Agbere is the CEO of Ixiawoman, an indigenous clothing line. The Bayelsa State-born designer has been in the fashion business in Port Harcourt since 1984. The clothing line which is popularly known in South – South, Nigeria, offers services to both homes and people of diverse cultures. With a fan base that spans across all continents especially Britain, Canada, France and United States of America, Ixiawoman had over the years made tremendous impact in the fashion industry.
Ixiawoman specializes in making beautiful designs from African fabrics in such a manner that it appeals to clients both in Africa, Europe, Asia and America.
Over the years, she has built a strong reputation and brand that stands her business out with unique apparels that are suitable for all occasions.
It is indeed an international brand with fashion exhibition in London in 2017 and Runway events in Lambourgini and Le Meridian Hotels in Port Harcourt. In all these, its African fabrics and styles garnered great appeal and patronage from clientele of different professions and social standings.
Edna said, “with available beautiful array of African fabrics, we have enjoyed using our local materials to get amazing designs” . She also recognized using local manpower – female tailors that are trained by her, and had over the years empowered these tailors that have proven to be stable, tolerant, industrious and hardworking.
For 2020, the CEO added, “ The world awaits fashion designers, especially now that the globe is wallowing with Corona Pandemic. We pray all of us can be safe and think about each other, so we can all see 2021 and beyond.
Let us all wear our face masks, wash our hands intermittently and socially distant ourselves in order to live, love, laugh and look beautiful”.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Trending
- Entertainment5 days ago
Joshua Knocks Out Pulev To Retain Heavyweight Titles
- Entertainment5 days ago
Buhari Celebrates Anthony Joshua’s Victory
- Politics2 days ago
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
- Sports3 days ago
Fury ’ll Bring Out The Best In Me – Joshua
- Politics2 days ago
Senate: Dickson, Others Take Oath Of Office
- Editorial3 days ago
Boko Haram: One Massacre Too Many
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Bayelsa Promises To Preserve Traditional Institution
- Politics2 days ago
LG Polls Hold In Rivers, April 17