Covid-19 Lockdown Fever Grips PH Residents
The tension generated at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be reverberating across the nation, following the new upsurge in the pandemic.
In Port Harcourt, residents are already under the grip of palpable tension, over the possibility of a return of the lock down scenario and its untold consequences.
With the latest report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, there is the rise of fatality in the pandemic especially among prominent Nigerians, who are already hounded by the disease which is now evidently man’s most mortal foe, that seems to defy solutions, posing the greatest threat to humanity. In Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs, residents are already deeply apprehensive, loathing the possibility of the sordid experience of the immediate past, that displaced the people.
A random interview by The Tide, reveals that there is palpable pall of apprehension on the part of the residents, who said they were still picking the scraps of their lives from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A food vendor, Mrs Ihifiwa Joshua said she and her family were yet to recover from the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I have been in this business for many years and my entire family including my relatives survive on it, but things became too difficult for us during this Covid-19 to the extent that I closed down, after eating up my capital during the period of lock down; I borrowed money to start up again and I do not want that experience again”.
Another respondent, Mr Desire Okeke, also expressed fear over the possibility of a lock down as a result of the new case of Covid-19 in the country.
Okeke, who is a herbalist said, it was not good for the government to just relax and wait for western solution to the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that more attention should be given to research in indigenous medicine to solve the medical challenge, especially some that appear intractable like the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Godwin Namane who also spoke with The Tide said the resurgence of the pandemic poses grave danger to the people and urged the government to handle the issue with care. He said, “it is most unfortunate, that there is a new phase of affliction by Covid-19 in Nigeria. We are struggling to come out of our experiences as a result of the series of lock downs. It is not something that the people want to experience again. We want the government to give attention to the measures of addressing not just the pandemic, but the social consequences of the pandemic, such as palliative distribution, rehabilitation which have made the people to be more afraid of the lockdown than Covid-19 itself.
Another respondent, Mr Desire Okeke, also expressed fear over the possibility of a lock down as a result of the new case of Covid-19 in the country, Okeke, who is a herbalist, said, it was not good for the government to just relax and wait for western situation to the covid 19, pandemic, stating, that more attention should be given to research in indigenous medicine to solve medical challenges, especially some that appears intractable like the covid 19 pandemic already had abiting effect on the populace, as signified by the doldrums preceding this years yuletide.
“It is already, few days to Christmas, but the normal Euphoria that characterised chrismas is not felt because of the effect of covid 19, the important thing is to be alive”.
Mrs Owunari pointed out that it was extremely difficult for parents to cope with school resumptions because of the interruptions and challenges of the moment.
“It was not easy for people like us that have four children, to get them back to school, its only God that helped us to cope with the tasks of paying schools fees and making daily provisions for the children and the entire house hold.
By: Taneh Beemene
Mixed Reactions Trail FG’s Reopening Of Borders
Mixed reactions have continued to trail the Federal Government announcement of reopening of land borders in the country. While some are excited about the governments decision, others picks holes in the borders in the first instance, arguing that the policy was never of solution any ultimate economic benefit to the country .
A Port Harcourt based medical practitioners, and public Affairs analyst, Dr Andy Akpotive, said the closing of the borders, and its eventually opening by the Federal Government served no specific, benefit to the nation, as things still remained the way they were.
Akpotive said: “?? No need to be excited about the decision of the Federal Government to open the boarders , first there was no cogent and convincing reason for closing the boarders which still remained porous to external in filtrations, and compounding security challenges despite it closure, the real economic expansion needed for our development must be thorough and beyond reactioning measures, there is need for proper. National planning and economic rejuvenation of safe Nigeria from economic doldrum”.
A trader who spoke with The Tide metro however, expressed hope and releaf over the government decision to open the borders. The trader, Mr Felix Ndubuisi who deals on secondland shoes, said the opening of the borders will enhance the movement goods and services, and make traders to be actively engaged again. He said; “before the borders were closed, we used to get products , and make gains, but which the borders were closed, it because difficult for us to get products even it we have the money, and when we managed to get products, they lost more than two times of what we normally buy them, I am happy, because things we begin to move well at least”.
Another trader, Mrs Obotoli Amanya, who spoke with the metro, also expressed happiness over the reopening of the borders, Amanya who also deal on cloths and wrappers, said most traders like her where shut out of business because of the closing of borders, because they ran out of the stock they were familiar with; “I have been into clothing business for over 10 years, but this year, I diverted into another time of business, but failed. I am happy that the borders care now open, at least I can start my business again.
A university teacher, Dr Mbee Daniel who also spoke with the metro, said the Federal Government should go beyond conjectures in proffering solutions to its economy problems.
“it has become a habit on the part of our leaders to resort to half hearted measures, in solving our economic challenges. There is need for proper harnessing of our human capital and national potential, to promote sustainable development. It was wrong to have just assured that the closing of the borders would solves the problems of insecurity or other specific problems, that didn’t happen Nigeria has failed as a productive economy, we are bearly a consuming nation, and this doesn’t urge well for us as a nation.
By: Taneh Beemene
POS Business Booms In PH
In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, several measures have been devised by the people to obviate the hurdles and other setbacks of the pandemic, especially in fuelling their daily existence. One of the most affected areas in coping with the Covid-19 experience had been in financial transactions, especially with the major financial institutions, shutting their doors, to avoid both structural and institutional infiltration and flaws.
The PH Metro investigations reveal that in recent times, the attitudes of financial institutions, mostly banks, have been that of restraint in services, to guard against unpleasant consequences that are fallouts of the system. There is therefore a routine inconvenience on the part of the people to crowd at various banks branches to propel their daily financial transactions.
But the populace seemed equipped by the Covid-19 experience to create alternative means of easing their financial transactions, addressing social defects and making money.
The Point of Sales (POS) service is now the popular and most regular measure of easing financial transactions.
Presently, almost all the streets of Port Harcourt are dotted with decorated stands and outlets, with intense business activities ongoing in this aspect of mobile banking.
The operator of Henzy POS outlet in Port Harcourt, Nkechi Onyeije, who spoke with The Tide Metro, said the business required authorization from banks to operate.
Onyeije is excited about the business because it opens her eyes to financial propriety.
“I love to do the business because it teaches me how to manage money, and how to render services to the public, I love to see people relieved of their stress and also make money from the process” .
Asked her challenges in the business, she said; “the challenges are mostly that of network, which is common, stamped duty charges by banks and effective capital base.
She explained that every transaction of ten thousand Naira, attracts a fine of two hundred naira, and in some cases three hundred naira.
Another operator of the POS business in Port Harcourt, Mr Gibson Doone, said he got involved in the business because he loved commercial activities.
According to him, “the POS business, needs discipline and patience to attend to people’s needs”. He said he hated to see queues of people at ATM stands in banks, frustrated and unable to do their businesses with ease.
“I am a man that likes to be productive, I found out that many of the people are always stranded at banks and unable to carry out their financial transactions with ease, I also make money from the business so I love it.”
When The Tide Metro interviewed one of the users of the POS services, Mr, Benson Aduma, he said the use of POS to service his utilities has helped him to avoid the stress of carrying out financial transactions through conventional banking services.
He said; “Most of the bank ATM swallow cards, and also fail to dispense cash, to take care of my pressing needs, I have to look for alternative means to survive, the stress of getting money in banks has resulted into fatal consequences, these must be avoided.”
Another regular user of the POS services. Mr Kingsley Obed, called for the liberalization of the POS services to accommodate more service providers.
Mr Obed who was visibly disappoointed with bank services said; “it’s right time banks and other institutions are held responsible for their promises and claims, you see inscriptions such as 24 hour ATM services at banks and when you use the ATM , they are mostly dysfunctional, we are fed up with these irregularities”. The Metro investigation reveals that the major operators of the POS business include; Kudu, Itex, Money Pay, Pam Pay, own money, among others. The service providers operate with these various groups to render their services. The availability of these services is in popular endorsement to have stimulated patronage, as people mostly consider distance, and other personal inconveniences in their choices.
By: Taneh Beemene
