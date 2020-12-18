News
Actualising Bodo-Bonny Road Project
Barring any obstacles, the 37.9km Bodo – Bonny Road project will be completed and
delivered in August, 2022. The assurance was given during the inspection of the facility by the Director, Road Designs, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Omotayo Awosanya. He said sufficient funds were available to deliver the project at the guaranteed time.
The N120. 6 billion project handled by German construction giant, Julius Berger, traversing Bodo, Opobo, Andoni to Bonny Island in Rivers State, has 14 bridges. According to Awosanya, with the extensive works already done by the contractors so far, Nigerians would not be disappointed. The Bodo–Bonny Road is a major federal road that successive governments lacked the political will to execute.
The Bodo — Bonny Road project is a public-private partnership arrangement, in which the Federal Government and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (NLNG) will each bear 50 per cent of the total cost to complete the bridge. However, the NLNG has indicated interest to fully fund the project and deduct the cost from taxes to the Federal Government.
The Tide welcomes the NLNG’s bold initiative, especially against the backdrop that the Bodo – Bonny Road project, conceived about 40 years ago, had been one of the failed projects that vividly accentuate the long-standing negligence of Rivers State in particular and the Niger Delta in general by successive Nigerian governments. Truly, the importance of the road cannot be over-emphasised.
We laud the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for providing the enabling conditions in the state which gave impetus to the commencement of work on this long-awaited project. The Federal Government is likewise commended for conceding to the demands of the government and people of Rivers State to flag off the construction of the road.
Equally commended is the NLNG for showing enthusiasm and cooperation in financing the landmark project. It is hoped that other companies will emulate it. This is a demonstration that the private sector can drive the infrastructural needs of Nigeria. Since the authorities alone cannot plug Nigeria’s intimidating infrastructure deficit, the private sector should be enabled to lead in the provision of infrastructure development while the government serves as an enabler and catalyst.
Besides its primacy to the enhancement of the economic base of the nation, the road, linking five local government areas including Khana, Okrika, Eleme, Andoni and Bonny, will also connect the mainland Rivers State to a tremendous section of the riverine part of the state; in fact, one of the most difficult terrains in the Niger Delta.
It is vile that over-and-above the perennial cries of the communities in that axis, is the accessibility burden on the foremost gas company in West Africa – NLNG – and its ancillary firms. This should have lodged on the conscience of the nation a pang of avoidable guilt. The undertaking is only the latest in a series of similarly transformational infrastructure partnerships ongoing across the country.
Without a doubt, the road has a very significant economic role to play in the state and Nigeria in general when completed. Hence, any attempt to politicise it should be spurned. The NLNG has to be committed to this work since it will be more salutary to it. Much money would certainly be saved from the transportation of equipment and other operational activities between its Port Harcourt base and Bonny, the operational area.
It needs not be accentuated that a massive construction of this magnitude will create jobs directly for engineers, artisans, and labourers; and indirectly for food vendors and suppliers, transporters, quarry operators and so many others in the construction value chain. Already, Julius Berger has expressed that over 300 Rivers youths would otherwise be engaged in the project in January 2021. Certainly, that will go a long way to empower the youths.
Also, upon termination, the project will permanently transform the lives of thousands of Nigerian citizens in and around Bonny Island. It will similarly attenuate the hardship faced by commuters along the Bodo – Bonny axis; facilitate the operations of the NLNG, and bring considerable gains to the lives of farmers, traders, school children and travellers. In actual fact, the construction is evidence of the blossoming peace in the Niger Delta.
Additionally, the road will go a long way to avert the frequent loss of lives on the high sea, eliminate piracy and promote businesses in the area. Of course, huge is the tourist potential that a road to Bonny can harness, while alleviating the misery of the Ibanis. That is why all availed communities should shun selfish interest, cooperate and own the project. Similarly, chiefs, impacted local government councils, youths and the state government have to pull through to ensure perfect harmony towards its consummation.
We find it politic that this project is realised during the life of the present administration. If President Muhammadu Buhari must break the jinx and effectuate his promise for change, he must impede all obstacles to the actualisation of the Bodo – Bonny Road. In that wise, initial land and compensation matters must be perfected. Affected communities have to be taken along, while the security needs of the project should be facilitated to avoid obstructions of any kind.
As earnings from gas become more and more substantial, it is only essential that the Federal Government rises to the occasion. The administration that can provide this road will surely go down in history as the one that conquered the odds and made the difference that mattered most to the Niger Deltans and Nigerians.
Gunmen Assassinate Man In PH
Unidentified gunmen have assassinated a yet-to-be-identified man in Rivers State.
The incident happened around 3:30 pm at Evo Road, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Phase 2, Port Harcourt.
The victim, who is yet-to-be-identified, was driving in a Kia Optima car, with registration number KUJ-713 AR, Abuja plate number, before he was accosted and shot dead by the assailants.
It was gathered that the killers had trailed their victim to the spot before double-crossing and shooting their target through the car’s windscreen.
However, a Port Harcourt-based activist, Fyneface Dumnamene, has condemned the act, noting that the development was not good for the society at the time.
Dumnamene, who is the leader, Youth Advocacy Centre, said: “This kind of killing was gradually fading out of Rivers State and out of our polity.
“So, its resurgence speaks volume and further exposes the level of insecurity across the country. This is condemnable, irrespective of the level of provocation.
“I urge citizens to use legal means, including the courts to seek redress when provoked other than resorting to outright assassination and other forms of brutal expression of anger.”
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the development, said the victim was trailed from a bank where he went to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.
Mukan said: “The criminals followed the victim from a bank where he went to withdraw money. While they were chasing him, he lost control of the steering and ran into a ditch.
“The criminals met him there and killed him. They did not take the money he withdrew. There were two people in the car when the incident happened. The other person sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment.
“At the moment, we have recovered the corpse of the victim and his car. We have commenced investigation to get the killers. We have gone to the bank to get footage of the outside the CCTV camera may have captured”, Mukan added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Kankara Schoolboys Regain Freedom …Their Safe Return, Big Relief To Families, Nation -Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President described “their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.”
The statement said “in a short remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their release possible.
“President Buhari specifically cited what he called the “spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.’’
“He commended the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the hostages.
“The Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the Army worked extremely hard. As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have been well trained and properly motivated.”
On the issue of detainees held elsewhere in the country by either terrorists or bandits, the President gave assurances that his administration is aware of its responsibility to protect the life and property of the Nigerians.
Buhari urged the citizens to be patient and fair to the administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy and corruption.
He noted that the administration was fully aware that it was elected to resolve challenges.
“When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts and today we have this result to show.”
The President pointed to the successes of the administration in dealing with security in the South-South and North-East.
He said the North-West now presents a challenge which his administration is determined to deal with.
“We have a lot of work to do, especially now that we have re-opened the borders. It is unfortunate that the bandits and terrorists continue to get weapons even under the circumstances of the border closure. We are going to dare them. We will deal with all that,” the President further assured.
He prayed for the full recovery of the students, whom he said had endured significant hardships in the course of their six-day ordeal.
The President assured of the determination of his administration to return to safety all citizens held against their will.
The government did not indicate how many students were set free, but sources said that 344 of the abducted schoolboys were released, yesterday.
Gunmen had last Friday attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State and abducted hundreds of schoolboys, barely hours after President Buhari arrived Daura – his hometown in Katsina State – for a week-long private visit.
The state Governor, Hon Aminu Masari, said 333 of the students of the school were unaccounted for after the attack.
A statement by the Nigerian Presidency later claimed that the location of the abducted schoolboys had been discovered and negotiations were ongoing with their kidnappers for their safe return.
Earlier, yesterday, terror group, Boko Haram, released a video showing some of the abducted schoolboys
N182bn Judgement Debt: Ogoni Communities Sue CBN Gov For Contempt
Ogoni communities in Rivers State have sued the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for contempt over N182billion judgement debt.
The sum was awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), over its oil spillage that affected Ogoniland.
The Ogoni people, represented by Mr Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge praying the court to commit the CBN governor to prison, for allegedly disregarding a court order that awarded the money to Ogoni people.
When the matter came up, last Wednesday, Nwosu decried the absence of the CBN governor in court, while also arguing that the charge against Emefiele was semi-criminal in nature and requires his presence in court to answer the charge.
However, counsel to Emefiele, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN), informed the court that it was not in the habit of his client to undermine the authority of the court.
He assured the court that his client would do the needful at the appropriate time.
On its part, the oil and gas giant, represented by Mr Olawale Akoni (SAN) informed the court that he had filed a motion praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or, in the alternative, stay proceedings after taking arguments.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the matter until January 26, 2021, and directed Emefiele and other parties in the suit to obey the court.
