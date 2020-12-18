News
2023: We Need All Nigerians To Win Presidency, Igbo Group Admits
Actualizing the Igbo presidency project would not be feasible without the support of other regional blocs, the World Igbo Summit Group, organizers of the world Igbo summit said, yesterday.
The group said it was reaching out to groups such as Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in the northern part of the country, the Afenifere in the South-West and the Niger Delta in the South-South region, amongst others, on how the South-East can produce the next president of the country in 2023 general election.
The Director-General of the group, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja.
He said that the meeting would hold during the 6th World Igbo Summit organized by the group, the Igbo Renaissance Centre of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, and the leaders of the Igbo collectives, holding today at the President Goodluck Jonathan Auditorium of the university.
He said: “Indeed, considering our current and determined quest for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, we should use this opportunity to show strong leadership in reshaping and resetting the nation and in removing all obstacles and unjust structures that enthrone injustice, inequity, lopsidedness and maladministration in Nigeria.
“This is the time our voice and demand for restructuring Nigeria and networking for our Presidential aspiration should be loudest.
“In appreciating the current challenges enumerated above and the urgency for Ndigbo to equally reset and exploit the opportunities therein, the 6th World Igbo Summit is being organized to harvest ideas and options going forward.
“The 6th World Igbo Summit shall have in attendance great sons and daughters of Ala-Igbo in the seven Igbo speaking states, Ndigbo in all parts of Nigeria and those in the Diaspora.
“It shall draw participation from Igbo leadership in Government, Politics, business, organized sector, captains of Industry, youths and women groups. Representatives of other Social Cultural groups such as PANDEF, Afenifere, World Yoruba Summit Group, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum etc shall attend and deliver goodwill messages.
“If we tell you that we are not interested in the presidency of this country, then, we might not be telling you the truth. In all honesty, every man needs power because we have been out of power for a very long time although we may be divergent in the approach in most cases. World Igbo is a powerhouse and all we come there to do is to breed ideas…as a matter of fact, there will be an executive session where all the presidential Aspirants are going to meet and quietly discuss on the way forward. That is the first thing that will come before the conference itself starts.
“In most cases, we can’t bring all other together if we are playing individualistic politics but all of them have agreed to come to form a roadmap. Nobody is out there to fight anybody. What we need is how do we engage Nigerians. We have come to realize that the Igbo nation cannot be President on itself. We need other people. That’s part of the discussion. Thanks that’s why we have other cultural groups attending to this year’s edition.
“All we need is the intellectual power, better ideas, the strategy to relate with the Niger Delta, our brothers in the south-west, the area groups because we know basically that we can’t go and fight for the presidency, boxing Nigerians to give us president. We definitely have to work and network with them than benefit.
“We as Igbo must understand that for us to do it irrespective of the party you belong, everybody go your party fighting because, at the end of the day, no cultural groups give you a ticket. It is the party that will give you the ticket to contest the election. It is only when we at our respective parties that we can now say we are ready for it. So, I think, basically, this is part of the reason why we are meeting. We are removing our personal interest, come to the table and look at the pathway.”
Okwenna further revealed that the summit will witness the unveiling of a research document on how the Igbo will realize their presidential ambition.
“As a matter, there is research already done on the best way to achieve Nigeria’s presidency of Igbo extraction.
Gunmen Assassinate Man In PH
Unidentified gunmen have assassinated a yet-to-be-identified man in Rivers State.
The incident happened around 3:30 pm at Evo Road, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Phase 2, Port Harcourt.
The victim, who is yet-to-be-identified, was driving in a Kia Optima car, with registration number KUJ-713 AR, Abuja plate number, before he was accosted and shot dead by the assailants.
It was gathered that the killers had trailed their victim to the spot before double-crossing and shooting their target through the car’s windscreen.
However, a Port Harcourt-based activist, Fyneface Dumnamene, has condemned the act, noting that the development was not good for the society at the time.
Dumnamene, who is the leader, Youth Advocacy Centre, said: “This kind of killing was gradually fading out of Rivers State and out of our polity.
“So, its resurgence speaks volume and further exposes the level of insecurity across the country. This is condemnable, irrespective of the level of provocation.
“I urge citizens to use legal means, including the courts to seek redress when provoked other than resorting to outright assassination and other forms of brutal expression of anger.”
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the development, said the victim was trailed from a bank where he went to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.
Mukan said: “The criminals followed the victim from a bank where he went to withdraw money. While they were chasing him, he lost control of the steering and ran into a ditch.
“The criminals met him there and killed him. They did not take the money he withdrew. There were two people in the car when the incident happened. The other person sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment.
“At the moment, we have recovered the corpse of the victim and his car. We have commenced investigation to get the killers. We have gone to the bank to get footage of the outside the CCTV camera may have captured”, Mukan added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Kankara Schoolboys Regain Freedom …Their Safe Return, Big Relief To Families, Nation -Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President described “their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.”
The statement said “in a short remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their release possible.
“President Buhari specifically cited what he called the “spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.’’
“He commended the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the hostages.
“The Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the Army worked extremely hard. As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have been well trained and properly motivated.”
On the issue of detainees held elsewhere in the country by either terrorists or bandits, the President gave assurances that his administration is aware of its responsibility to protect the life and property of the Nigerians.
Buhari urged the citizens to be patient and fair to the administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy and corruption.
He noted that the administration was fully aware that it was elected to resolve challenges.
“When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts and today we have this result to show.”
The President pointed to the successes of the administration in dealing with security in the South-South and North-East.
He said the North-West now presents a challenge which his administration is determined to deal with.
“We have a lot of work to do, especially now that we have re-opened the borders. It is unfortunate that the bandits and terrorists continue to get weapons even under the circumstances of the border closure. We are going to dare them. We will deal with all that,” the President further assured.
He prayed for the full recovery of the students, whom he said had endured significant hardships in the course of their six-day ordeal.
The President assured of the determination of his administration to return to safety all citizens held against their will.
The government did not indicate how many students were set free, but sources said that 344 of the abducted schoolboys were released, yesterday.
Gunmen had last Friday attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State and abducted hundreds of schoolboys, barely hours after President Buhari arrived Daura – his hometown in Katsina State – for a week-long private visit.
The state Governor, Hon Aminu Masari, said 333 of the students of the school were unaccounted for after the attack.
A statement by the Nigerian Presidency later claimed that the location of the abducted schoolboys had been discovered and negotiations were ongoing with their kidnappers for their safe return.
Earlier, yesterday, terror group, Boko Haram, released a video showing some of the abducted schoolboys
N182bn Judgement Debt: Ogoni Communities Sue CBN Gov For Contempt
Ogoni communities in Rivers State have sued the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for contempt over N182billion judgement debt.
The sum was awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), over its oil spillage that affected Ogoniland.
The Ogoni people, represented by Mr Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge praying the court to commit the CBN governor to prison, for allegedly disregarding a court order that awarded the money to Ogoni people.
When the matter came up, last Wednesday, Nwosu decried the absence of the CBN governor in court, while also arguing that the charge against Emefiele was semi-criminal in nature and requires his presence in court to answer the charge.
However, counsel to Emefiele, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN), informed the court that it was not in the habit of his client to undermine the authority of the court.
He assured the court that his client would do the needful at the appropriate time.
On its part, the oil and gas giant, represented by Mr Olawale Akoni (SAN) informed the court that he had filed a motion praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or, in the alternative, stay proceedings after taking arguments.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the matter until January 26, 2021, and directed Emefiele and other parties in the suit to obey the court.
