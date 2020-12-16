Yuletide: Group Poised To Provide Tight Security

The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALSPN), has said that they are battle ready for the provision of complimentary policing during the 2020 Yuletide celebration.

The Rivers state branch Chairman of the group , Cheif Davies Kennedy said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harbour recently.

Kennedy said while the government security was there to ensure safety of lives and property during the Yuletide celebration, that theirs would come on a complementary role, owing to their capacity.

He noted that security was everyone’s business and urged the people to ensure that they play their part of the security business during and after the Christmas season.

According to him, the synergy between the government and security operators is smooth as they see themselves as partners in progress.

About the changes encountered in the security job, he revealed that unlicensed private security operators is a major clog in the system.

He further hinted that some of those in that cadre were facing litigation with the authentic members of ALPSPN in parts of the country.

The Rivers ALPSPN boss who also is the Managing Director of Danger Guard, warned against patronage of the unlicensed security by members of the public.

He said that such patronage was why those he described as quacks were still in the business of private security provision.

On how to remove the quacks in the system, he advised prospective customers to always insist on sighting the license of the private security provider before contracting a deal.

That way he said, would enable the client to ascertain whether or not the security company was registered, and added that patronage by members of the public was why some quacks were still in the business.

While warning against unlawful practices by some of the private security operators, he drew their attention to a stringent disciplinary measure that would be be meted against any errant member in accordance with its rules and regulations.