Law/Judiciary
Yuletide: Group Poised To Provide Tight Security
The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALSPN), has said that they are battle ready for the provision of complimentary policing during the 2020 Yuletide celebration.
The Rivers state branch Chairman of the group , Cheif Davies Kennedy said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harbour recently.
Kennedy said while the government security was there to ensure safety of lives and property during the Yuletide celebration, that theirs would come on a complementary role, owing to their capacity.
He noted that security was everyone’s business and urged the people to ensure that they play their part of the security business during and after the Christmas season.
According to him, the synergy between the government and security operators is smooth as they see themselves as partners in progress.
About the changes encountered in the security job, he revealed that unlicensed private security operators is a major clog in the system.
He further hinted that some of those in that cadre were facing litigation with the authentic members of ALPSPN in parts of the country.
The Rivers ALPSPN boss who also is the Managing Director of Danger Guard, warned against patronage of the unlicensed security by members of the public.
He said that such patronage was why those he described as quacks were still in the business of private security provision.
On how to remove the quacks in the system, he advised prospective customers to always insist on sighting the license of the private security provider before contracting a deal.
That way he said, would enable the client to ascertain whether or not the security company was registered, and added that patronage by members of the public was why some quacks were still in the business.
While warning against unlawful practices by some of the private security operators, he drew their attention to a stringent disciplinary measure that would be be meted against any errant member in accordance with its rules and regulations.
Law/Judiciary
Appeal Court Frees Olisa Metuh, Gives Reasons
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the conviction and seven years jail term imposed on a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, after finding him guilty of money laundering charges.
A three-man panel led by Justice Stephen Adah in a unanimous judgment, delivered on Wednesday, held that the proceedings of the Federal High Court leading to the conviction of Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were tainted with bias, and therefore must not be allowed to stand.
Justice Adah, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the utterances of the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in the course of the trial, established that he was biased against the convicts.
He, therefore, ordered that trial be conducted afresh.
He directed that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment to another judge other than Justice Abang.
Justice Abang had in his judgment delivered on February 25, 2020, sentenced Metuh to seven years’ imprisonment for fraudulently receiving N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser then being headed by Col Sambo Dasuki.
Law/Judiciary
Embrace Anti-Corruption Crusade, Don Tasks States
A university teacher in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Production, University of Port Harcourt, Prof Henry BellGam, has called on the 36 State governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration to participate actively in the fight against corruption which he said has ruined Nigeria’s image before the international community.
Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, Bellgam maintained that the issue of corruption in Nigeria remains a collective responsibility which all strata of the economy are expected to be part of for achievable success in 2020 and beyond.
He urged stakeholders to make justice affordable for corruption for the common masses of this country, stressing that the only recipe for development in Nigeria, is when genuine fight against corruption is put in place by the government.
According to him, the commission which is responsible to handle all corrupt cases by the Federal Government should work hard to achieve tremendous goal, including the construction of new offices in all states of the federation, recruitment of staff, training and retraining of workforce, in addition to treating over five thousand different cases of corrupt practice in Nigeria.
He therefore, admonished President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36 state governments and agencies charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption to expose those corrupt elites and leaders who are yet to be exposed for one reason or the other.
Bellgam, a professor of Theatre Arts and Film Production of the university, urged Nigerian leaders to positively swing into action by way of developing some ailing infrastructure in rural communities in the country, especially in 2020 and beyond.
By: Bethel Toby
Law/Judiciary
Youth Leader Lauds Wike On Peace
The Leader of Peoples Democratic Party Youth Alliance in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Shadrach Omah Wosah, has lauded the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the maintenance of peace in the state.
Comrade Wosah, who made the commendation while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said the atmosphere of peace would usher in the development of the state.
He also praised the governor for his strides in infrastructural development in the state and pointed out that such efforts at urban renewal would transform Port Harcourt to a cosmopolitan city.
He said peace was the lever with which development revolved.
Comrade Wosah also thanked the state governor for making provisions for employment of 5000 workers which, he explained would alleviate the suffering of the youths.
The PDP Youth Alliance Coordinator urged the governor to recognise the efforts and contributions of his group towards his re-election.
He said Emohua Youth Alliance was instrumental to the defection of 6000 All Progressives Congress members to the PDP. He said the youths who contributed immensely to the re-election of the governor needed a part on the back as they were willing and ready to work for the PDP in 2023.
He said 6000 youths drawn from Rundele, Elele Alimini would be remembered for their contributions for the victory of the PDP in Emohua LGA courtesy of his group and to continue to support the PDP.
By: John Enyie
