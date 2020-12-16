News
Stampede Over Palliatives Claims Two In Rivers
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that two persons lost their lives during a stampede that occurred over the distribution of Christmas palliatives around Rumuodara area in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.
A statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that the deaths happened during the distribution of palliatives by a non-governmental organisation for its members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Port Harcourt City local government areas in Rumuodara, adding that many people sustained injuries and had been rushed to hospital for medical attention.
“I can confirm the incident of this morning, at an event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East-West Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, where palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a non-governmental organisation to its registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor local government areas, when suddenly, there was a stampede leading to the death of two people, while some sustained various degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving medical attention”.
The statement, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has instituted immediate probe into the unfortunate incident with a view to ascertaining the circumstances and bringing persons found culpable to justice, adding that further developments would be communicated accordingly.
However, sources said that no fewer than eight persons may have lost their lives as a result of the incident.
It was gathered that the organisation had invited its registered members to receive their Christmas package at the location, yesterday.
One of the members, who gave her name as Chinaza, said that many people showed up for the package, and were in a hurry to access the building.
She said that the situation led to a stampede, adding that people stepped on others in order not to miss out on the palliative.
“Many were injured in the pandemonium,” she added.
A viral online video shows some of the victims with bruises, while others had collapsed.
Some people were seen trying to rescue those who had collapsed.
Give NDDC Interim Admin A Chance, Group Urges IYC, Others
Against the backdrop of series of protest against the appointment of an interim administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a group styled Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) has on called on the leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), and other groups involved in the series of attacks to stop and give the new administrator a chance to prove his capacity over the affairs of the commission.
The umbrella body of the Ijaw youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), the Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYFW), and many others have kicked against the appointment of the newly appointed interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
But the LPCDI, through its President, Comrade Clifford Wilson, called on the agitating youths against the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that the new Administrator, Mr. Okon Akwa has a listening hear and should be given a chance to steer the affairs of the commission and clear the messes on the ground before a substantive board can be appointed.
The LPCDI, which was made up of Phase One Ex-militant leaders, again expressed their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari over Mr. Okon Akwa’s appointment, and pledged total support for his administration.
Meanwhile, the new Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, says the commission would redeem its image and foster more collaboration with state governments in the Niger Delta region.
He made the declaration at the fourth meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.
Akwa stated that NDDC would do its best to strengthen the relationship between the commission and the governments of the Niger Delta, to make them partners and not competitors.
The new NDDC boss underlined the need for collaboration with critical stakeholders to drive the process of development in the Niger Delta region.
He said: “The Niger Delta Development is ready, we have come up with a theme: ‘Redeeming the image of NDDC that will drive the commission. Gone are the days when you hear of supply of desks and chairs, we will engage the governors, the royal fathers and other stakeholders of the region, so that we harmonize the needs assessment and set our priorities right and also get them tackled. There should not be any competition, we will work together as a team and the tax payer’s money would not be wasted.
“We are lucky that we have an uncommon minister that is ready and passionate for development. Luckily for us we have President Muhammadu Buhari that has a deep seated love for the people of Niger Delta region. It was for this reason that despite the political opposition that we have, President Buhari is still committed to the development of the Niger Delta region.
“Whatever we are going to do, will be a product of structured planning that will put all the energies of the Niger Delta states together. The Niger Delta states will be integrated, such that in the next few years, Niger Delta region will be a force to reckon with. It will be a region that investors would run to.
“I want to plead that the peace that is currently reigning in the Niger Delta should be maintained because there is no meaningful development that can take place without peace. We have the best behaved youths with what we see around. We have a good level of corporation from our royal fathers as they also give the youths a good sense of direction, hence with all these efforts, the Niger Delta region is poised for the best.”
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said that Port Harcourt was the investment hub in Nigeria, stating that the theme of the meeting; “Achieving Uncommon Development in the Niger Delta region: Road Mark and Strategy,” was inspiring and instructive. We need the political will and commitment to drive the development plans for the Niger Delta region.
She lamented that the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan remained largely unimplemented to this date, decrying what she termed as the increasing rate of abandoned projects in the Niger Delta which she blamed on the frequent changes in leadership of the NDDC and poor monitoring of projects.
She said, however, “We are happy that today we have a new and improved leadership at NDDC. We expect changes from the new administration. We expect to see uncommon changes in the region, especially as we have the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in the saddle.”
Banigo said that a Rivers State High Court recently ordered that the NDDC should work in concert with the state governments in the region to ensure that stakeholders maximize the resources in the region and get the greatest impact for the people of the region.
Block All SIMs Without NIN, FG Orders Telecoms
After December 30, 2020, all Subscriber Identification Modules that are not registered with valid National Identification Numbers (NIN) on the network of telecommunications companies shall be blocked, the Federal Government has declared.
It was gathered in Abuja, yesterday, that the declaration was part of resolutions reached during an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry that was convened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.
The spokesperson of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, said in a statement issued in Abuja, that the meeting was convened following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators.
He stated that at the meeting, the need to consolidate the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance and sanity of the sector was exhaustively discussed.
The NCC said stakeholders agreed that urgent drastic measures had now become inevitable to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process.
The commission outlined decisions taken for immediate implementation by all network operators to include the affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend registration of new SIMs by all operators.
It added, “Operators to require all their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number to update SIM registration records.
“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by December 30, 2020). After the deadline, all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.”
The NCC stated that a ministerial task force comprising the minister and all the CEOs (among others) would serve as members to monitor compliance by all networks.
“Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license,” the commission stated.
It urged the general public to ensure that their NINs were captured in their SIM registration data, adding that all inconveniences which might be occasioned by this directive were deeply regretted.
The meeting had in attendance the chief executive officers and management of the NCC and the National Information Technology Development Agency.
Others include the National Identity Management Commission, as well as the CEOs and management staff of all service providers in the industry.
