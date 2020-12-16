SMEs
Protests Slowed Private Sector’s Growth In November – Report
The Nigerian private sector remained in growth territory overall in November, although recent protests led output to contract for the first time in five months, as the rate of expansion in new orders softened.
Stanbic IBTC Bank stated this in its Purchasing Managers’ Index report for November 2020.
It stated that companies continued to raise purchasing activity and employment in line with rising new order inflows.
It said higher staffing allowed firms to reduce the level of outstanding business for the sixth month running, while vendor performance improved in November.
Meanwhile, firms remained optimistic about output in the year ahead with plans to upgrade software and expand operations often cited by firms.
Report said that the inflationary pressures remained marked on the price front.
It said overall input costs increased amid higher raw material costs and currency weakness.
It stated that the firms often chose to pass on higher cost burdens with average output prices increasing substantially.
The report also said: “The headline PMI registered at 50.9 in November, down from 53.5 in October, but signaling another expansion in the Nigerian private sector, meaning the latest increase pointed to a significantly softer rate of growth, and one that posted below the long-run average.
Edo Manufacturers Decry High Costs Of Raw Materials
Small and Medium Scale Manufacturers in Edo State have decried the persistent hike in the prices of raw materials used in the production of some finished goods in the state.
Some of the manufacturers, who spoke with The Tide in separate interviews, in Benin yesterday, attributed the hike to the high cost of foreign exchange and low supply of raw materials.
They said that the hike in prices of production materials had caused increases in their cost of production, reduced output, increased prices of finished goods, as well as reduced patronage.
The Managing Director, IDDN Reliance International, manufacturers of polythene and polyester products, Mr Marshal Izebhijie, said that the price of Nylon bags had increased in the country due to high cost of raw materials.
“Our major raw materials are imported from South Korea and Saudi Arabia, and the supply of these raw materials have reduced due to restrictions of movement occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We used to get some of these materials from Eleme Petrochemicals, but the company has shut down and we now resort to importation.
“A raw material called SK that we were buying for N25,000 before the outbreak of COVID-19 is now sold for between N35,000 to N40,000, while a bag of small Nylon bags we were selling for N12,000 before the COVID-19 lockdown now sells for N15,000.
“We are just trying to manage the business and satisfy our customers, because we are not enjoying patronage”, Izebhijie said.
Another manufacturer, Mr Benedict Onaiwu, Managing Director, Interior Components Ltd, said that the persistent hike in prices of materials used to make furniture was discouraging local production.
“The price of foam has gone up like four times this year, a sheet of lumber that we used to buy for N3,500 six months ago is now selling for N4,500, while Iron that was sold for N1,300 is now N2,400.
“The high prices of materials has led to high cost of production, which is affecting local production of furniture. Some of our clients now prefer to buy cheap imported furniture that is not durable and this is affecting our sales”, Onaiwu said.
In a related development, the Managing Director, SellWill Nigeria Enterprise, manufacturers of bar soaps in Edo, Mr Wilfred Isele, said that the persistent hike in the price of red oil had led to high cost of soap production.
“The problem soap manufacturers are currently facing in the country is that the demand for red oil, a major ingredient for soap production, is more than its supply in the country. We want the government to open the borders so that the supply of red oil into the country can increase and the price will reduce.
“The price of red oil has continued to increase with about N5,000 to N10,000 every week, since the past six months. A drum of red Oil that sold for between N85,000 to N90,000 six months ago, now sells for between N180,000 to N200,000.
“We have to reduce the sizes of our bar soaps and increase the price a little so we can remain in business,” Isele said..
Isele called for more investments in oil palm production in the country, as a long term measure to increase the supply of red oil for domestic use.
Imo Urges Artisans, Business Owners To Access Fund
The Imo Government has advised artisans, transporters and other business owners in the state to key into the Federal Government’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund to empower and grow their businesses.
The Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Bureau for the Coordination of Donor/Development Partners Fund, Mrs Amaka Njoku, gave the advice in Owerri yesterday at a town hall meeting organised for artisans and transporters in the state.
The meeting was tagged “MSME Survival Fund: Artisan and Transport Support Scheme Town Hall Meeting”.
Njoku expressed regret that in spite of continous sensitisation by her office, artisans and business men in the state had refused to access the fund and urged them to take advantage of the laudable project.
She described the fund as a COVID-19 Survival Initiative under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry Payroll Support.
“Imo State has been lagging behind when it comes to accessing funds from the Federal Government. In order to benefit from the MSME Survival Fund, the Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, appointed a focal person in my honour.
“I, therefore, call on Imo Artisans, business owners, companies to remove doubt, fears and biases and come and register with the office because there are a lot of advantages.
“Artisans should not be afraid to release their BVN. This is a good venture from the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic,” Njoku said.
The Minster of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Mariam Katagum, said the town hall meeting was to interact with and engage the artisans and transporters in Imo on the various schemes the Federal Government designed to alleviate the effect of the lock down occasioned by COVID-19.
Katagum, who was represented by Mr Ubadigbo Okonkwo, a member, Board of Trustees, Nigeran Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), called on artisans to ensure they benefited from the fund.
“The survival fund is a conditional grant of 30,000, “grant not loan”, to 333,000 Nigerians. For Imo State that is about 9000 beneficiaries of which 45 per cent of them should be women. So they will benefit by a grant of N30,000 each,” Katagum said.
The Desk Officer, Imo State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Survival Fund, Kenechukwu Igwesi, commended the artisans and transporters for attending the meeting.
He said the project delivery office of the Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NSME) had been working with the state government to ensure the fund reached every artisan and business person in the state.
Igwesi said the MSME survival fund project of the Federal Government was meant to give palliatives to artisans and transporters affected by the lock down of COVID-19 pandemic to cushion its effect.
