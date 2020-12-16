Column
Of South-South And Development
The South-South or the Niger Delta is a region endowed with natural resources. During the colonial era, the region was known as the oil Rivers protectorate (1884- 1893) as a result of its rich oil palm resources. The royal Niger Company (1879 – 1900) which inherited the oil Rivers protective was a mercantile company Chattered by the British Government. This company was a major instrument of colonial exploitation in the region.
Palm produce was exploited through cheap labour and marketing relationship that favoured the metropolitan country, the imperial Britain for their industries.
So the South-South region has always been a gold mine of natural resources.
During the regional government, the South – South produced and supplied the bulk of the palm produce that gave prosperity to the Government of Eastern Nigeria for exports.
Oil palm and kernel have remained a major micro economic activity of the people of the region who have explored and exploited the natural wild palm as we well as cultivated small holdings of the resource.
In the last forty years, a common source of concern has been the failure of the region to make oil palm produce a major alternative resource for exports, side by side hydrocarbon.
Successive government both military and civilian administrations have made efforts to develop the oil palm economy but achieved little success.
The Rivers State Government during the military era of Diete Spiff transformed the Eastern Nigeria Development Company’s Agricultural assets in the state to Rivers State Development Corporation.
The Oil Palm Estate at Elele was inherited by the State owned corporation, christened Rison Palm.
The company failed to cultivate more palms and relied on the harvesting of the palm trees which were over grown with attendant low yields.
The oil mill at Elele was also not upgraded. It remained unprofitable with low capacity utilization.
The World Bank through its Consultants Sofinco Ltd took over the assets of Rison Palm and expanded it into a Nucleus Estate at Ubima and other estates at Ahoada, Yenagoa and Bori.
Rison Palm made waves in oil palm production and was digging into export. However the Corporate failure bug bit it and it suffered a downward slide in productivity and profitability. A new company SIAAT is in charge now with little progress.
There were attempts by Delta State Edo State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River to revive oil palm production and other cash crops, but these efforts yielded minimal dividends that are unsustainable.
The formation of the BRACE Commission for the economic integration of the South-South region by the immediate past administration was seen as a bold move for a formidable development agenda in the oil rich region.
The constant proposal for the “region beyond oil” has remained a great expectation to the people of the region who have only conjured it as a dream yet to be realized.
The “South-South beyond oil”, is yet to be a reality and the oil and gas in the region is yet to be tapped to the full benefits of the people of the region.
The people suffer environmental degradation and their governments get only 13 per cent derivation from the resource because of the absence of fiscal federalism in the polity.
The recent dust raised by the establishment of a refinery in Zinder Niger Republic has thrown up the issue of resource utilization and industrialization of the oil and gas economy.
The environment of the region has been devastated by the oil pollution as a result of artisan refineries that dot every corner of the creeks and bushes.
There is a rush in the construction of refineries in Nigeria. It has assumed the dimension of new normal in the hydrocarbon industry. Why not? Nigerian spent about N1.7 trillion in the importation of refined crude in 2019 alone according to NBS. Local investment has therefore become crucial at this moment.
A veteran broadcaster and professional colleague Kiddy Jenkins Tebeda recently wrote on a blue plate on social media: “Dangote has built a refinery in Lagos, Abdusalmad Rabin is building one in Calabar. What are our billionaires doing down South?
This is not only a timely question but a clarion call on the South South Investors to take investment in the hydrocarbon sector seriously.
Recently too, Walter Smith established a Modular Refinery at Ibigwe in the oil bearing communities of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.
The investment in the private sector has a capacity of five thousand barrels per day with an expansion capacity potential of fifty thousand barrels per day. This is an investment in the much talked about modular refinery that could change the face of Rivers State and indeed the Niger Delta States where the negative impacts of crude artisan refineries are visibly irritating.
Modular Refineries are capital intensive and require joint venture partnerships. What is often referred to as private public partnership is what investors in this region, especial Rivers State should take advantage of.
Rivers State can have at least three Modular Refineries, with one in each L.G.A. Our millionaires who are busy building hotels or investing in electoral Fraud and political jobs can bring their resource to form joint venture partnerships in this direction to create jobs for the unrelenting army of unemployed persons, old and young.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Of South-South And Development
The South-South or the Niger Delta is a region endowed with natural resources. During the colonial era, the region was known as the oil Rivers protectorate (1884- 1893) as a result of its rich oil palm resources. The royal Niger Company (1879 – 1900) which inherited the oil Rivers protective was a mercantile company Chattered by the British Government. This company was a major instrument of colonial exploitation in the region.
Palm produce was exploited through cheap labour and marketing relationship that favoured the metropolitan country, the imperial Britain for their industries.
So the South-South region has always been a gold mine of natural resources.
During the regional government, the South – South produced and supplied the bulk of the palm produce that gave prosperity to the Government of Eastern Nigeria for exports.
Oil palm and kernel have remained a major micro economic activity of the people of the region who have explored and exploited the natural wild palm as we well as cultivated small holdings of the resource.
In the last forty years, a common source of concern has been the failure of the region to make oil palm produce a major alternative resource for exports, side by side hydrocarbon.
Successive government both military and civilian administrations have made efforts to develop the oil palm economy but achieved little success.
The Rivers State Government during the military era of Diete Spiff transformed the Eastern Nigeria Development Company’s Agricultural assets in the state to Rivers State Development Corporation.
The Oil Palm Estate at Elele was inherited by the State owned corporation, christened Rison Palm.
The company failed to cultivate more palms and relied on the harvesting of the palm trees which were over grown with attendant low yields.
The oil mill at Elele was also not upgraded. It remained unprofitable with low capacity utilization.
The World Bank through its Consultants Sofinco Ltd took over the assets of Rison Palm and expanded it into a Nucleus Estate at Ubima and other estates at Ahoada, Yenagoa and Bori.
Rison Palm made waves in oil palm production and was digging into export. However the Corporate failure bug bit it and it suffered a downward slide in productivity and profitability. A new company SIAAT is in charge now with little progress.
There were attempts by Delta State Edo State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River to revive oil palm production and other cash crops, but these efforts yielded minimal dividends that are unsustainable.
The formation of the BRACE Commission for the economic integration of the South-South region by the immediate past administration was seen as a bold move for a formidable development agenda in the oil rich region.
The constant proposal for the “region beyond oil” has remained a great expectation to the people of the region who have only conjured it as a dream yet to be realized.
The “South-South beyond oil”, is yet to be a reality and the oil and gas in the region is yet to be tapped to the full benefits of the people of the region.
The people suffer environmental degradation and their governments get only 13 per cent derivation from the resource because of the absence of fiscal federalism in the polity.
The recent dust raised by the establishment of a refinery in Zinder Niger Republic has thrown up the issue of resource utilization and industrialization of the oil and gas economy.
The environment of the region has been devastated by the oil pollution as a result of artisan refineries that dot every corner of the creeks and bushes.
There is a rush in the construction of refineries in Nigeria. It has assumed the dimension of new normal in the hydrocarbon industry. Why not? Nigerian spent about N1.7 trillion in the importation of refined crude in 2019 alone according to NBS. Local investment has therefore become crucial at this moment.
A veteran broadcaster and professional colleague Kiddy Jenkins Tebeda recently wrote on a blue plate on social media: “Dangote has built a refinery in Lagos, Abdusalmad Rabin is building one in Calabar. What are our billionaires doing down South?
This is not only a timely question but a clarion call on the South South Investors to take investment in the hydrocarbon sector seriously.
Recently too, Walter Smith established a Modular Refinery at Ibigwe in the oil bearing communities of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.
The investment in the private sector has a capacity of five thousand barrels per day with an expansion capacity potential of fifty thousand barrels per day. This is an investment in the much talked about modular refinery that could change the face of Rivers State and indeed the Niger Delta States where the negative impacts of crude artisan refineries are visibly irritating.
Modular Refineries are capital intensive and require joint venture partnerships. What is often referred to as private public partnership is what investors in this region, especial Rivers State should take advantage of.
Rivers State can have at least three Modular Refineries, with one in each L.G.A. Our millionaires who are busy building hotels or investing in electoral Fraud and political jobs can bring their resource to form joint venture partnerships in this direction to create jobs for the unrelenting army of unemployed persons, old and young.
By: Bon Woke
Column
They Have Not Changed (II)
The socio-economic and political antecedents of the present leadership in the country is not an enviable one.
It reinforces the adage that a Leopard cannot change his spot.
In the first part of this article I reiterated the postulation of Anne Enright that people do not change, that they are merely revealed”.
The time tested maxim has been fully unveiled in the present dispensation where change has unfortunately become a change from bad to worse, rather than radical change for good of man and society. This dispensation promised the constitutional obligation of security of life and property for all. It promised creation of jobs in a prosperous economy where the dollar will exchange for two Naira, and fuel price will be affordable. One dollar is five hunded naira today, unfortunately.
The implication of the promised economic prosperity can be seen in the hand-out of trader moni, farmer moni to peasants. These are little pittance that have little value to add to economic prosperity of the country, where inflation rate has climbed to more than 14 per cent. The country has been moving one step forward two steps backward in all sectors.
Nigeria of today is not different from the military government of 1983/84, where essential commodities like sugar and soap became scarce commodities that could only be afforded by the rich. Nigerians queued up for these items in super markets that had little stocks then. Today they are not queueing up, they are waiting in anguish as prices have gone high, in a stagflationary fashion.
In terms of inclusiveness in governance, it is important to state that a tribal war lord will remain one, no matter the mode of reincarnation.
Are we surprised over the inequity in the appointment of key government officials in favour of the North? Service chiefs, key positions in N.N.P.C etc are cases in view.
The same man who promised the spilling of the blood of monkeys and baboons if he lost an election, is in charge. Do we expect any difference?
Are you surprised at the level of bloodletting in Nigeria today? If you are, then you have forgotten too soon the killing of innocent Youth Corp participants in the North which was a backlash of an election loss in the last dispensation in a presidential contest.
Tribalism, sectionalism, favouritism violence and insecurity are the trademarks of the current leadership.
The recurring agitations, demonstrations and threats of secession are out comes that need to be stemmed before the nation rolls off the cliff. Nigerians are today calling for change of leadership in 2023. There is an eloquent silence to the demand for restructuring the federation.
So many believe that the solution to leadership crisis lies in the hands of the youth or the younger generation of Nigerians. Those calling for the change of baton from the older generation to the younger people seem to forget in a hurry the new greed of early 1990s during President Babangida’s infamous political engineering. It was a process that proclaimed a re-engineering of the political culture and Structure of Nigeria.
The ideology then was predicated on “let the younger generation rule”, and “let the political old brigade retire for good”. The belief was that the older generation of Nigerian politicians like Zik, Awo and Aminu Kano had failed Nigeria. This is not an absolute truth. The outcome was that the so-called “new breed”, became “new greed” politicians.
The two year dispensation of that outcome down to the present has proven that any political leadership recruitment process that looks at one demographic cluster is bound to fail.
The younger generation of Nigerians in and out of politics are yet to demonstrate their readiness to take over the leadership of this country.
Most of the young people are modeling their leadership style after the older generation, with out a radical departure from the negatives, such as corruption and violent political culture which is a common trade mark of Nigerian politics.
Catalogue is of the opinion that the issues of competent leadership has nothing to do with age but ability to deliver.
The ability to perform is dependent on character, experience, and people centred vision.
The younger generation must therefore prepare for this task of nation building by reinventing themselves.
This political ecosystem that has pushed Nigeria into series of recession under five years must ease off. We need a culture of continuous prosperity, respect for rule of law, peace and security.
The zoning formular of the number one citizen of Nigeria should consider competence and the integrity of the individual. Nigeria can be great again.
By: Bon Woke
Column
They Have Not Changed (Part 1)
Two years ago I wrote the following lines; which I see as imagery of the present realities.
A dog barks, it does not mew like a cat.
The lizard does not look like a snake. Values are inherent, no one acts differently away from innate natural traits. Though nurture can make a little difference. A wicked man ends up a wicked politician, so does a childish person become childish in power. These men don’t shock me with their drama of the absurd. I simply laugh, laugh at them.
Frankly speaking I no longer laugh at the sordid absurdities that we see in the polity today and at global level. No critical mind will dismiss the level of apathy and insensitivity that define the leadership of this country at all levels especially at the centre, which in the words of W. B. Yeats, many say, can no longer hold. It is a centre that generates wider hiatus on daily basis between them and the rest of US. The country is getting more divided today than ever before.
I no longer laugh at the acts of inhumanity and ineptitude that litter every policy and policy implementation in Nigeria. Nothing has changed and nothing may change soonest. We only get used to living with low circumstances; they never change. The failure of governance is predicated on the leadership and political actors. How can a leadership which did not prepare for any form of change, change anything?
No political actor can offer what he does not have. A man can only perform within the capability and capacity of his natural psycho social endowments.
In the recruitment of leadership a lot needs to be taken into consideration. Many have suggested in the past that all prospective seekers of elective offices and appointment should undergo psychiatric test to determine their emotional stability or mental health. In this context, it is no longer enough to set up screening procedures and templates that should determine the suitability of an office seeker into a position of trust. So many, have passed such tests at the level of academic qualifications and a clean slate, in terms of health, or the level of corruption index and other yardsticks.
However, the most important check in the recruitment of persons into political office should be a look at the antecedents’ of such persons, with respect to previous engagements in public and private life. This is important because people do not change overnight in character and political ideology.
The present administration in 2014, after the formation of a mega party which became A. P. C in 2015 promised to chart a departure from the ruling P.D.P. , if elected to power. They came with the mantra CHANGE.
Today, Anne Enright has been justified in her postulation that “people donot change, they are merely revealed”. Part of the change campaign promise was to change the security situation in Nigeria, with emphasis on eliminating the terrorist movements in the North East. The revelation today is that the terror in that region has gotten worse on daily bases and other groups like killer herdsmen and bandits have been emboldened in their savagery and murderous movements across the country.
Nothing has changed in the economy and security. Apart from Boko haram insurgence, West African brand of the militant jihadists now exist here. The naira to the dollar in terms of exchange rate has reached a ridiculous interplay, such that the naira may degenerate into the same abyss as the Zimbabwe currency, God forbid.
Fuel price is ridiculously very high at 170 Naira per litre. The litany of failed promises are many and varied. Let us pause to think if we didn’t expect this, judging from the antecedents of the present leadership.
The man who is at the saddle today, President Muhammadu Buhari was here in 1984. Many can recall his policies which were anti people. How can we forget in a hurry Decree Number Two, which led to several human rights abuses.
He was the Military Head of State whose “Austerity Measure” led to what many of us who were undergraduates then referred to as scramble for essential commodities.
How can Nigerians forget the scramble for milk, sugar, soap and detergents etc. The recent search for onions in the South South is nothing compared to the scramble for essential commodities in those unholy years, all thanks to that regime with the same man in the saddle today.
The transformation of the President to a democratic leader has not changed anything. He merely removed his military robes. Those who brought about this dispensation expected a change. They matched the streets condemning the Jonathan administration. Where are they today? A Leopard does not change his spots.
Albeit Einstien was right when he said that “intelligence is the ability to change”. May I add that only those who are prepared to change, can change themselves before they can change society.
By: Bon Woke
Trending
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Petrol Retailers Begin Implementation Of New Pump Price, ’Morrow
- Sports4 days ago
Why FIFA Banned CAF President
- Business4 days ago
NIESV Calls For Amendment Of Land Use Act
- Business4 days ago
RSG Tasks Investors On New Tax Regime
- Business4 days ago
Property Firm Raises Hope Of Low Income Earners In Rivers
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Price Rises Above $50, Highest In Nine Months
- Business4 days ago
IMF Tasks Nigeria On Monetary Policy Reforms
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NCDMB Lauds Impact Of Local Content On Oil, Gas