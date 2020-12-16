Nation
Niger Wants Constitutional Roles For Monarchs
Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has called for a legislation to strengthen the role of traditional rulers towards reviving the cultural values and norms of the society.
A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in Minna Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, disclosed that Bello said this at a programme held in honour of Dr Mohammed Mohammed.
Mohammed was conferred with the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee.
Bello said that the neglect of traditions was responsible for most issues confronting the country, adding that a review of traditional leaders’ powers would enable them checkmate these challenges.
He noted that hard work, commitment and dedication to duty were hallmark of success and decried the rates at which youths involved themselves in drugs and other vices.
The governor, however, described the new SAN as “someone who had exhibited the spirit of hard work, discipline and good character to attain his present elevation”.
He added that Mohammed’s achievements would motivate other young people to work through the path of success with discipline, hard work and commitment.
According to the governor, the conferment of SAN on Mohammed had increased the number of SAN in the state.
“This will afford government the opportunity to synergise with them in order to articulate some demands of the state and consequently present them to the Federal government for the growth and development of the state.
“My doors are open for discussion on how we can closely work together to reclaim and regain our rightful place as a State, which will have to be now with this number of SAN in the state,” he added.
Earlier, Mohammed described his elevation to SAN as the greatest achievement he has attained so far in life, adding that the position translates to additional responsibility to serve humanity.
Guests at the occasion include Prof. Muhammad Yahaya, former Secretary to the State Government, former Presidential candidate, Mrs Sarah Jibril and the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Haliru Dantoro.
Nation
CNG Storms Katsina To Stage #BringBackOurBoys Protest
The entire national leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has arrived in Katsina town, to join other members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina for the take off of indefinite protests, aimed at compelling action to rescue the hundreds of students abducted fast, alive and safe.
The exercise, harsh tagged #BringBackOurBoys, the CNG Spokesperson, Abdulazeez Suleiman on Wednesday, said will kick off in Katsina on Thursday and will proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr President.
Led by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff, the CNG is already in touch with parents of the stolen school children and assured them of support through the trial moment.
“It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country abandoned to the mercy of bandits and murderers and kidnappers.
“The police in Katsina is seen in a massive reinforcement around the state which calls for caution on the part of authorities against attempts at surpressing legitimate protests that will be conducted peacefully,” the statement reads.
Nation
FG Reopens Land Borders
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the reopening of four land borders with immediate effect.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this after the 28th virtual FEC meeting, said other borders would be reopened subsequently.
The minister, who said restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products, would continue to be enforced, listed land borders to be opened to include Seme Border in the South-West, Ilela Border in the North-West and two others.
Nation
FG Names NAN Headquarters After Maida
The Federal Government has approved the naming of the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, after late Malam Wada Maida, its former Managing Director.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, conveyed the approval in a letter dated November 26.
Mohammed said the approval was in recognition of the immense contributions of Maida to the growth of the agency.
“I write to convey my approval for the naming of the NAN headquarters building after the late Wada Maida, who served the agency in many capacities, including as Foreign Correspondent, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director.
“It is my sincere belief that the decision to honour the late Wada Maida is well thought out and that he deserves such a great honour, considering his immense contributions to the development of NAN, “ he said.
Maida, Chief Press Secretary to President Moh-ammadu Buhari when he was military Head of State, died on Aug. 17, 2020. He was aged 70.
A pioneer staff of the Agency, Maida was its Northern Zonal Manager and later its Foreign Correspondent in London before becoming Head of the Political Desk.
He was appointed its Editor-in-Chief in 1984 and later became its Managing Director before he bowed out in 2003.
Maida was appointed Chairman of NAN’s Board of Directors in December 2017 and served in that capacity until his demise on Aug. 17, 2020.
