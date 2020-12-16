Niger Wants Constitutional Roles For Monarchs

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has called for a legislation to strengthen the role of traditional rulers towards reviving the cultural values and norms of the society.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in Minna Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, disclosed that Bello said this at a programme held in honour of Dr Mohammed Mohammed.

Mohammed was conferred with the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee.

Bello said that the neglect of traditions was responsible for most issues confronting the country, adding that a review of traditional leaders’ powers would enable them checkmate these challenges.

He noted that hard work, commitment and dedication to duty were hallmark of success and decried the rates at which youths involved themselves in drugs and other vices.

The governor, however, described the new SAN as “someone who had exhibited the spirit of hard work, discipline and good character to attain his present elevation”.

He added that Mohammed’s achievements would motivate other young people to work through the path of success with discipline, hard work and commitment.

According to the governor, the conferment of SAN on Mohammed had increased the number of SAN in the state.

“This will afford government the opportunity to synergise with them in order to articulate some demands of the state and consequently present them to the Federal government for the growth and development of the state.

“My doors are open for discussion on how we can closely work together to reclaim and regain our rightful place as a State, which will have to be now with this number of SAN in the state,” he added.

Earlier, Mohammed described his elevation to SAN as the greatest achievement he has attained so far in life, adding that the position translates to additional responsibility to serve humanity.

Guests at the occasion include Prof. Muhammad Yahaya, former Secretary to the State Government, former Presidential candidate, Mrs Sarah Jibril and the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Haliru Dantoro.