Rivers
NGO Decries Tricyclist’s Killing By Police
The Southern Nigeria People’s Mandate (SNPM), a Non-Govermental Organisation (NGO) has condemned the killing of a commercial tricycle operator, popularly known as Keke Napep rider, by a trigger-happy policeman in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The President of the group, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, said this in a statement.
According to him, it was a shame that the trigger-happy policeman wasted a young-man’s life for refusing to give him a bribe of N100.
He noted that it was unfortunate that demanding for bribe had become culture of some policemen.
According to him, the worst part of it is that some policemen carry out this unwholesome act with impunity, since it is believed that they have the backing of some senior police officers who they give returns.
Rivers
N182bn Judgment Debt: Ogoni Communities Sue CBN Gov For Contempt
Ogoni communities in Rivers State have sued the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court, Abuja for contempt over N182 billion judgement debt.
The sum was awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), over its oil spillage that affected Ogoni land.
The Ogoni people, represented by Mr Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge praying the court to commit the CBN governor to prison, for allegedly disregarding a court order that awarded the money to Ogoni people.
When the matter came up on Wednesday, Nwosu decried the absence of the CBN governor in court, while also arguing that the charge against Emefiele is semi criminal in nature and it requires his presence in court to answer the charge.
However, counsel to Emefiele, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN), informed the court that it was not in the habit of his client to undermine the authority of the court.
He assured the court that his client would do the needful at the appropriate time.
On its part, Shell petroleum, represented by Mr Olawale Akoni (SAN) informed the court that he had filed a motion praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or, in the alternative, to stay proceedings after taking arguments.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the matter until January 26, 2021 and directed Emefiele and other parties in the suit to obey the court.
Rivers
Perm Sec, GM Task The Tide NUJ On Hard Work, Innovation
Hardwork and discipline have been described as key tools to efficiency in any organisation.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mrs Ibiwari Clapton Ogolo made the observation while declaring open a one-day intensive training and workshop organised by The Tide Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), yesterday in Port Harcourt.
Mrs. Ogolo enjoined members of The Tide NUJ to ensure they are dedicated and focused on their duties so they can excel.
She commended the NUJ for organising the workshop, as she counselled on the need to be consistent in making impact with their programmes.
In his remarks, General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Sir Ernest Chinwo said the workshop formed part of the new policy initiatives of the corporation.
He noted that innovation was key in adjusting to the ever-changing journalism industry.
“ The need for re-training is very essential these days due to technological changes. Journalists need to keep pace with these developments to meet up with their responsibilities.”
Acting Editor, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor commended The Tide Chapel of the NUJ for the initiative, as she stressed the need for human capital development in driving the corporation to better performance.
Chairman of The Tide Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade Akujobi Amadi disclosed in his remarks that the workshop was planned by the union to arm and refresh members on their work responsibilities.
Amadi urged management to lend support to the push for efficiency by partnering with the body for future training.
During the workshop presentations, former Editorial Board Chairman of the corporation, Alabo Dagogo Clinton who spoke on “Editorial Writing,” said that aspect of journalism was central to the image of any newspaper.
According to Alabo Clinton, Editorial tells the mind and position of the newspaper on any public matter, and therefore should be given serious attention.
In the same vein, former Editor-in-Chief of The Tide, Barrister Ipalibo Karibi Botoye explained the rudiments of specialised reporting on the courts and other beats.
He challenged reporters to learn and ensure they know different aspects of the court beat in order to churn our stories that will sell the newspaper.
On his part, former Group News Editor, Thomas Abbey urged reporters to upgrade their knowledge of reporting beyond the usual.
Abbey who delivered a paper on Advanced Reporting said investigative reporting should be improved upon to gain more readership.
In the view of the former group news editor, many readers want something out of the usual and hence reporters should improve their skills on advanced aspect of journalism.
Rivers
…As GM Charges Women On Resourcefulness
The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers, Chief Ernest Chinwo, has advised women to be resourceful and not to be always dependant.
He stated that women should know their value and protect it, saying that sitting back at home to be a full time housewife was counter-productive.
Ernest said this, Monday, when the executives of Stand Up For Women Society (SWS) Rivers State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.
According to him, it is only a fool that can deprive women of their rights, adding the corporation would partner the organisation in terms of publicity.
“I advise women not to sit back at home, that gives men the privilege to insult women.
If a woman hardworking, there will be no time for gossip, besides, if we want our society to grow, we should stop those things that are inimical to women,” Chief Chinwo said.
He lauded the organisation for its vision and mission, particularly the aims and objectives that includes women empowerment.
Meanwhile, the general manager has been appointed as one of the patrons of the organisation.
Earlier, the chairperson of the novel group, Mrs Ifeoma Ossai, said the organisation’s function was basically advocacy against child molestation, violence against women and for the rights of women in our society.
Mrs Ossai, reiterated that the group was nonpolitical and requested for partnership with the corporation for effective media coverage.
She further used the opportunity to congratulate Chief Chinwo, for his recent appointment as the General Manager of the corporation.
“We want women to be heard and to advocate against child molestation and violence against women,” Mrs Ossai said.
Other management staff present at the visit were, the acting Editor of The Tide Newspapers, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, Acting Director, Business Development, Mr. Nnordam Baride and Director Production, Mr. Chris Orji.
By: Tonye Orabere
