Politics
Kano Assembly Elects New Speaker
The Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday elected a member, representing Makoda Constituency, Hamisu Chidari, as the new Speaker of the State Assembly.
This was sequel to the resignation of the former Speaker, Hon Abdulaziz Gafasa, over personal reasons.
According to reports, the member representing Wudil Constituency, Nuhu Abdullahi Achika, nominated Hamisu Chidari for the position and was seconded by Sanusi Usman Bataiya.
Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, the new Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, expressed appreciation to the lawmakers for the confidence reposed in him.
During the plenary, the members also elected Zubairu Hamza Masu, a member representing Sumaila, as the new Deputy Speaker, while member, representing Warawa constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari was re-elected Majority Leader of the House, just as Abdullahi Iliyasu Yar Yasa has become the Deputy Majority Leader.
Politics
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has sworn-in his Ismailia Ayansiju Lawal as Commissioner for Establishment and Training.
Governor Makinde during the swearing in ceremony in his office in Ibadan announced a minor cabinet reshuffle. He noted that the change became necessary so as to strengthen the government towards achieving its agenda within expected period.
He said that Professor Daud Sangodoyin had been redeployed to the Ministry of Public Works.
The Tide source reports that the former Commissioner for Works, Prof Raphael Afonja, was sacked on August 10, 2020 shortly after recovering from COVID-19 which kept him out of office for some weeks.
Consequently, the Ministry of Public Works had continued to run without a commissioner until the nomination of Ayansiju who was confirmed by the State House of Assembly yesterday, Monday December 14 , 2020.
Politics
LG Polls Hold In Rivers, April 17
The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has fixed April 17, 2021 for elections into the 23 local government councils in Rivers State.
The commission has also announced May 22, 2021 as date for the first run-off of chairmanship election in the state.
The commission disclosed this on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting and formal declaration of Election Timetable and Guidelines held at the RSIEC’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.
The commission also disclosed that election into wards with no nominated candidate and adjourned poll in cases where election did not hold would both take place on May 22, 2021.
The second run-off for chairmanship election, according to the 2021 election timetable read out by the RSIEC, would hold on May 29, 2021.
The Tide reports that the three-year tenure of the present chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state which began on June 18, 2018, will expire on June 18, 2021.
The chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice George O. Omereji (rtd), while declaring the stakeholders’ meeting open, urged all the registered political parties in the state to cooperate with RSIEC towards successful conduct of the local government election in the state.
He assured political parties, voters and all stakeholders of the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible local government election in the state.
“We shall organise and conduct free, fair and credible elections into the 23 local government councils. We shall provide equal opportunities/level playing ground to all the registered political parties. We shall be firm, resolute and impartial. We are men and women of proven track record and we have our reputation to protect”, he assured.
Justice Omereji who was impressed by the large turnout at the stakeholders’ meeting, urged the people of the state to “come out en masse to exercise their franchise in a most peaceful and orderly manner devoid of ill-will, rancour and/or violence”.
He said the commission had secured the assurances of all the security agencies in the state towards violence-free poll in the state.
Eighteen registered political parties attended the stakeholders’ meeting and promised to work in harmony with RSIEC.
Some stakeholders who attended the meeting raised concerns about the security of votes and voters during the election, urging the commission to work in synergy with the security agents in the state.
In his response, Justice Omereji assured that political parties and voters of adequate security during next year’s local government election.
According to him, the commission has held meetings with the heads of all security agencies in the state and has secured their assurances to protect both lives and electoral materials during the election.
By: Boye Salau
Politics
Senate: Dickson, Others Take Oath Of Office
The Senate has administered oath of allegiance on four new senators as members of 9th Senate, following their victory at the December 5 by- election conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The new senators included Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), Cleopas Moses (PDP-Bayelsa), Tokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos)and Nora Daduut (APC-Plateau).
The oath of allegiance was administered by Clerk of Senate, Mr Dauda Ibrahim El- Ladan, shortly after the commencement of yesterday’s plenary.
President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan in his remarks said that the 9th Senate since inauguration, had worked for Nigerians, and would continue to work for Nigerians.
He said the activities of Senate had been conducted in a by partisan manner, noting that the Senate had done fairly well.
Lawan said the Senate would not do anything to jeopardise the progress of government, adding that the interest of Nigerians remained the priority of the National Assembly.
He urged Nigerians to engage in constructive criticism of the National Assembly, while also recognising its central role in democracy.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Petrol Retailers Begin Implementation Of New Pump Price, ’Morrow
-
Sports4 days ago
Why FIFA Banned CAF President
-
Business4 days ago
NIESV Calls For Amendment Of Land Use Act
-
Business4 days ago
RSG Tasks Investors On New Tax Regime
-
Business4 days ago
Property Firm Raises Hope Of Low Income Earners In Rivers
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Price Rises Above $50, Highest In Nine Months
-
Business4 days ago
IMF Tasks Nigeria On Monetary Policy Reforms
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
NCDMB Lauds Impact Of Local Content On Oil, Gas