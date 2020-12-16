Kano Assembly Elects New Speaker

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has fixed April 17, 2021 for elections into the 23 local government councils in Rivers State.

The commission has also announced May 22, 2021 as date for the first run-off of chairmanship election in the state.

The commission disclosed this on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting and formal declaration of Election Timetable and Guidelines held at the RSIEC’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The commission also disclosed that election into wards with no nominated candidate and adjourned poll in cases where election did not hold would both take place on May 22, 2021.

The second run-off for chairmanship election, according to the 2021 election timetable read out by the RSIEC, would hold on May 29, 2021.

The Tide reports that the three-year tenure of the present chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state which began on June 18, 2018, will expire on June 18, 2021.

The chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice George O. Omereji (rtd), while declaring the stakeholders’ meeting open, urged all the registered political parties in the state to cooperate with RSIEC towards successful conduct of the local government election in the state.

He assured political parties, voters and all stakeholders of the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible local government election in the state.

“We shall organise and conduct free, fair and credible elections into the 23 local government councils. We shall provide equal opportunities/level playing ground to all the registered political parties. We shall be firm, resolute and impartial. We are men and women of proven track record and we have our reputation to protect”, he assured.

Justice Omereji who was impressed by the large turnout at the stakeholders’ meeting, urged the people of the state to “come out en masse to exercise their franchise in a most peaceful and orderly manner devoid of ill-will, rancour and/or violence”.

He said the commission had secured the assurances of all the security agencies in the state towards violence-free poll in the state.

Eighteen registered political parties attended the stakeholders’ meeting and promised to work in harmony with RSIEC.

Some stakeholders who attended the meeting raised concerns about the security of votes and voters during the election, urging the commission to work in synergy with the security agents in the state.

In his response, Justice Omereji assured that political parties and voters of adequate security during next year’s local government election.

According to him, the commission has held meetings with the heads of all security agencies in the state and has secured their assurances to protect both lives and electoral materials during the election.

