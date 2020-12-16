ITF To Assist Seafarers Secure Jobs On Foreign Vessels

Following the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.

As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective December 21, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number ( NIN) from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.

According to the press release signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, all driver’s licence applicants are therefore, expected to present their National Identification Number (NIN) from the date, before they can be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone.

Bisi further stressed the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information which he said is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges.

He called on members of the public particularly, those going for their driver’s licence processing to take note of the directives and carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which must be verified to be authentic, before action can be taken on their application for the licences.

Kazeem further stated that all numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.

The Corps Public Education Officer solicited the cooperation of members of the public to make the policy a success in the collective interest of the nation and commitment to building and maintaining a credible national database on citizens.

He assures that FRSC remains committed to supporting the Federal Government in its resolve to tackling the challenges of citizens’ identification and national security challenges.

While reassuring the driver’s licence applicants of improved services at the licence processing centres across the country, the FRSC spokesperson reiterated the earlier messages of Corps Marshal Oyeyemi that improved service delivery remains the center point of the corps’ operations.

He further stressed that with due compliance by all driver’s licence applicants, the process of physical capturing at the licence processing centre would be smooth in line with the improved processes put in place.