Politics
Group Wants New Electoral Act In January
A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged the National Assembly to strive towards passing the Electoral Amendment Bill in January, ahead of the 2023 general poll.
The spokesperson for the group and Executive Director, NESSACTION Ms Eniola Cole, said this yesterday while briefing newsmen in Abuja, urging the lawmakers to ensure the bill was passed in their first sitting in 2021 for President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.
Cole said that the coalition was made up of five CSOs- Centre For Liberty, Yiaga Africa, Raising New Voices, NESSACTION and Citizenship Advocacy Africa.
She urged the National Assembly to do everything within its powers to ensure that the bill was passed in record time for presidential assent before the start of electioneering processes for Anambra governorship election in 2021.
“Having missed the much anticipated December target, the need to have the electoral bill passed and signed in January has become imperative.
“This is most instructive, so that it can be tested and used in good time for the 2021 Anambra governorship election,” she said.
Cole commended the massive turn out of Nigerians, quality presentations, suggestions and submission of memoranda at the public hearing on the Electoral Act Amendment bill.
She said that the action was a demonstration of citizens’ eagerness to have free and credible elections in the country in the nearest future.
“As we anticipate the announcement of the date and time table for the Anambra election any moment from now, we must take cognisance of lawful need to have the new Electoral Act 2021 in place.
“The new Electoral Act 2021 (Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2021) should be in place, before the commencement of the implementation of the timetable,” she said.
Cole said that the coalition was impressed by National Assembly’s efforts in organising the public hearing in the early part of December.
“We also appreciate the lawmakers for giving civil society organisations and partners, the opportunity to present their memos, so as to give Nigerians hope for early passage of the bill in 2021.
“All we seek is an enduring electoral reforms that will address the deficits in the electoral system.
“Reforms that will among other things; provide for electronic transmission and publication of results, full biometrics for accreditation, conduct of general elections in one day and election finance reform.
“Reforms that will eliminate statutory delegates, ensure women and youths representation, as well as other important suggestions contained in our memoranda to the National Assembly,” she said
Cole urged the National Assembly to see the process as an opportunity to entrench enduring electoral reforms and strengthen the capacity of INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections to guarantee electoral integrity.
“We believe that the way this process is handled is very critical to improving level of trust and confidence of citizens in the democratic process.
“The national assembly must do everything to reclaim the trust of Nigerians in the electoral processes,” she added.
Politics
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has sworn-in his Ismailia Ayansiju Lawal as Commissioner for Establishment and Training.
Governor Makinde during the swearing in ceremony in his office in Ibadan announced a minor cabinet reshuffle. He noted that the change became necessary so as to strengthen the government towards achieving its agenda within expected period.
He said that Professor Daud Sangodoyin had been redeployed to the Ministry of Public Works.
The Tide source reports that the former Commissioner for Works, Prof Raphael Afonja, was sacked on August 10, 2020 shortly after recovering from COVID-19 which kept him out of office for some weeks.
Consequently, the Ministry of Public Works had continued to run without a commissioner until the nomination of Ayansiju who was confirmed by the State House of Assembly yesterday, Monday December 14 , 2020.
Politics
LG Polls Hold In Rivers, April 17
The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has fixed April 17, 2021 for elections into the 23 local government councils in Rivers State.
The commission has also announced May 22, 2021 as date for the first run-off of chairmanship election in the state.
The commission disclosed this on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting and formal declaration of Election Timetable and Guidelines held at the RSIEC’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.
The commission also disclosed that election into wards with no nominated candidate and adjourned poll in cases where election did not hold would both take place on May 22, 2021.
The second run-off for chairmanship election, according to the 2021 election timetable read out by the RSIEC, would hold on May 29, 2021.
The Tide reports that the three-year tenure of the present chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state which began on June 18, 2018, will expire on June 18, 2021.
The chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice George O. Omereji (rtd), while declaring the stakeholders’ meeting open, urged all the registered political parties in the state to cooperate with RSIEC towards successful conduct of the local government election in the state.
He assured political parties, voters and all stakeholders of the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible local government election in the state.
“We shall organise and conduct free, fair and credible elections into the 23 local government councils. We shall provide equal opportunities/level playing ground to all the registered political parties. We shall be firm, resolute and impartial. We are men and women of proven track record and we have our reputation to protect”, he assured.
Justice Omereji who was impressed by the large turnout at the stakeholders’ meeting, urged the people of the state to “come out en masse to exercise their franchise in a most peaceful and orderly manner devoid of ill-will, rancour and/or violence”.
He said the commission had secured the assurances of all the security agencies in the state towards violence-free poll in the state.
Eighteen registered political parties attended the stakeholders’ meeting and promised to work in harmony with RSIEC.
Some stakeholders who attended the meeting raised concerns about the security of votes and voters during the election, urging the commission to work in synergy with the security agents in the state.
In his response, Justice Omereji assured that political parties and voters of adequate security during next year’s local government election.
According to him, the commission has held meetings with the heads of all security agencies in the state and has secured their assurances to protect both lives and electoral materials during the election.
By: Boye Salau
Politics
Senate: Dickson, Others Take Oath Of Office
The Senate has administered oath of allegiance on four new senators as members of 9th Senate, following their victory at the December 5 by- election conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The new senators included Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), Cleopas Moses (PDP-Bayelsa), Tokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos)and Nora Daduut (APC-Plateau).
The oath of allegiance was administered by Clerk of Senate, Mr Dauda Ibrahim El- Ladan, shortly after the commencement of yesterday’s plenary.
President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan in his remarks said that the 9th Senate since inauguration, had worked for Nigerians, and would continue to work for Nigerians.
He said the activities of Senate had been conducted in a by partisan manner, noting that the Senate had done fairly well.
Lawan said the Senate would not do anything to jeopardise the progress of government, adding that the interest of Nigerians remained the priority of the National Assembly.
He urged Nigerians to engage in constructive criticism of the National Assembly, while also recognising its central role in democracy.
Trending
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Petrol Retailers Begin Implementation Of New Pump Price, ’Morrow
- Sports4 days ago
Why FIFA Banned CAF President
- Business4 days ago
NIESV Calls For Amendment Of Land Use Act
- Business4 days ago
RSG Tasks Investors On New Tax Regime
- Business4 days ago
Property Firm Raises Hope Of Low Income Earners In Rivers
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Price Rises Above $50, Highest In Nine Months
- Business4 days ago
IMF Tasks Nigeria On Monetary Policy Reforms
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NCDMB Lauds Impact Of Local Content On Oil, Gas