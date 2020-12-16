Foundation To Honour Nwodo, Six Others

A group, Nsukka Journalist Foundation ( NJF), says it will honour Chief Nnia Nwodo, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide and six others from the Nsukka socio-cultural zone of Enugu State, for their accomplishments.

The foundation made this known in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and the Secretary, Mr Chijioke Amu-Nnadi and Brendan Eze respectively, in Nsukka yesterday.

The foundation listed the accomplished personalities to be inaugurated as NJF Patrons on Dec. 26, to include Prof. Osita Ogbu, renowned economist and former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Others are an agriculturist and IT expert, Alhaji Sani Nnaji, an educationist, Dr (Mrs) Sally Adukwu and proprietor of Peace Mass Transit, Chief Maduka Onyishi.

Also to be honoured are renowned US-based medical doctor, Camellus Ezugwu and a consultant gynaecologist, Dr Charles Ugwuoju also based in the US.

The foundation said the appointment of the patrons was based on their track records and long years of distinguished work which had brought honour to Nsukka cultural zone.

It said that it took a critical look at their antecedents, accomplishments, and contributions towards improving the well-being of the people of Nsukka socio-cultural zone and deemed it fit to recognise them.

NJF said it would collaborate with them to reposition the zone through enhanced development strategies and initiatives.

It stated: “These are personalities of great deeds, integrity and substance who have consistently shown concern in the affairs of our people, both at home and in the diaspora.

“They have deployed their wealth of experience, energy and resources to bring succour to our people, using their various areas of specialisation to empower and develop Nsukka.

“So NJF believes that this partnership will bring the goals and objectives of the foundation which include progress and development of the cultural zone, to fruition.”

The foundation had on Oct. 2 appointed Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as its Grand Patron during its annual convention/election.

It stated that Ugwuanyi’s appointment was in recognition of his development strides in Enugu state.