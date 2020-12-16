Nation
FG, ASUU Meeting Ends In Deadlock
The meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU on the resolution of strike has been cancelled for the second time.
Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, announced the postponement in a statement yesterday.
He said the consultation on the latest offer by the Federal Government to striking university teachers was still ongoing.
“Good morning, colleagues. Please, note that the meeting with ASUU, earlier scheduled for today, is cancelled.
“However, the inauguration of the technical committee on PMS will be held as scheduled,” he said.
But ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said the union’s leadership did not agree on any meeting with the government.
According to him, “the government’s side is also consulting which could also be a factor as to why the meeting was cancelled.”
“We never actually agreed on any meeting. What we said was due consultations, and consultations are going on at the two levels.
“We believe the government is also consulting and that’s why the meeting has not been held.
“So, consultations are going on,” he said.
Nation
CNG Storms Katsina To Stage #BringBackOurBoys Protest
The entire national leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has arrived in Katsina town, to join other members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina for the take off of indefinite protests, aimed at compelling action to rescue the hundreds of students abducted fast, alive and safe.
The exercise, harsh tagged #BringBackOurBoys, the CNG Spokesperson, Abdulazeez Suleiman on Wednesday, said will kick off in Katsina on Thursday and will proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr President.
Led by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff, the CNG is already in touch with parents of the stolen school children and assured them of support through the trial moment.
“It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country abandoned to the mercy of bandits and murderers and kidnappers.
“The police in Katsina is seen in a massive reinforcement around the state which calls for caution on the part of authorities against attempts at surpressing legitimate protests that will be conducted peacefully,” the statement reads.
Nation
FG Reopens Land Borders
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the reopening of four land borders with immediate effect.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this after the 28th virtual FEC meeting, said other borders would be reopened subsequently.
The minister, who said restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products, would continue to be enforced, listed land borders to be opened to include Seme Border in the South-West, Ilela Border in the North-West and two others.
Nation
FG Names NAN Headquarters After Maida
The Federal Government has approved the naming of the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, after late Malam Wada Maida, its former Managing Director.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, conveyed the approval in a letter dated November 26.
Mohammed said the approval was in recognition of the immense contributions of Maida to the growth of the agency.
“I write to convey my approval for the naming of the NAN headquarters building after the late Wada Maida, who served the agency in many capacities, including as Foreign Correspondent, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director.
“It is my sincere belief that the decision to honour the late Wada Maida is well thought out and that he deserves such a great honour, considering his immense contributions to the development of NAN, “ he said.
Maida, Chief Press Secretary to President Moh-ammadu Buhari when he was military Head of State, died on Aug. 17, 2020. He was aged 70.
A pioneer staff of the Agency, Maida was its Northern Zonal Manager and later its Foreign Correspondent in London before becoming Head of the Political Desk.
He was appointed its Editor-in-Chief in 1984 and later became its Managing Director before he bowed out in 2003.
Maida was appointed Chairman of NAN’s Board of Directors in December 2017 and served in that capacity until his demise on Aug. 17, 2020.
