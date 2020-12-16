Issues
Eradicating Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria
Efforts towards the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country took a different dimension a few days ago with the launch of the National Gender-Based Violence Data Situation Room and Dashboard in Abuja.
A joint effort of the federal government and EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, the room with trained data officers, provides a register where perpetrators of gender-based violence can be named and shamed.
In the words of the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, “Now the shaming should be the perpetrators not the victims and with more advocacies and getting more he or she to speak for us, we will get there.”
She said, “The National Data Situation Room is an innovation data management and visualization platform which is expected to use technology to enable government, decision-makers and programme managers view and analyze gender-based violence data with ease. The situation room is hinged on the pillar five of the Spotlight Initiative: theory of change on data management in Nigeria implemented by UNDP, Population Council and other partners in close collaboration with the state ministries.”
The prevalence of both reported and unreported GBV cases across the country which heightened during the Covid-19 lockdown is said to have made the establishment of the data room inevitable with the aim of eradicating the scourge by the year 2030. Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, recently disclosed that about 717 rape cases were reported within five months of Covid-19 peak period. Tallen, on the other hand, put the number of reported GBV cases across the country at 3600 with each state recording at least 100 cases.
A recent UNWOMEN report disclosed that as countries implemented lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, violence against women, especially domestic violence, intensified – in some countries, calls to helplines have increased five-fold. In others, formal reports of domestic violence have decreased as survivors find it harder to seek help and access support through the regular channels. School closures and economic strains left women and girls poorer, out of school and out of jobs, and more vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, forced marriage, and harassment.
But the questions being asked by many remain, is the Data Situation Room panacea for the malaise which had persisted for ages? What else can be done to curtail gender-based violence in the country?
Lady Doris Onyeneke, the visioner of Mother of Good Counsel Initiative, Port Harcourt , whose organization has been in the forefront of the fight against GBV and other gender issues thinks the Data Situation Room or the Offenders Register, as some may choose to call it, will go a long way in dealing with the scourge. She said it is one of the measures many non-governmental organizations have been advocating for which will deter potential perpetrators of GBV, maintaining that if popularized, it will reduce the prevalence of GBV in our society.
She said, “Considering the level of impunity and insensitivity in our society, one could say that people might not care if there is any register or not. They will go ahead with what they want to do. But some people will definitely care and that way, it will reduce the cases no matter how little.”
Sharing her opinion on the causes of GBV, especially during the lockdown, she said, “the major causes for those that were reported is financial pressure. Businesses were shut down. There was no market. It just came without plan and lack of finance became an issue in many families.
“I also noticed that couples don’t marry their friends. Many don’t marry out of love. Such couples that have not always been together maybe because of their jobs, were forced to stay together and instead of seeing the lockdown as an opportunity to appreciate themselves and enjoy their relationship, it turned out to be quarreling, fighting all the way.” Onyeneke observed that poor cooking by some wives, poverty, lack of education, negative masculinity, and isolation also exacerbated the problem.
In the views of the National Deputy President of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Lilian Okonkwo, creating a data situation room for GBV is a right step in the right direction. She said that for a long time victims or survivors of GBV have been the ones shamed and judged by the society and that it was high time the narrative changed, adding that such measures will expose the perpetrators, help deter other people and above all, give the victims a sense of justice.
Mrs. Okonkwo is, however, apprehensive that the National Data Situation Room, if care is not taken, might go the way of many laws and treaties entered into by the country that bear no fruit due to lack of implementation. “My challenge in this case is that as a people, it is easy for us to sign treaties and documents and make laws. It is the ability to carry it through that is our problem”, she said.
Both Onyeneke and Okonkwo were of the opinion that beyond the establishment of the Data situation room, states that are yet to adopt the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Act, should delay no further in doing so; our justice system should improve on handling cases of GBV, by giving such cases speedy attention; those in authority, particularly governors’ wives, should ensure that justice prevails; there should be a gender bias free society; there should be equality for both male and female; the male folk should help in the campaign against GBV. “At the community levels, we have our chiefs, kings and elders, if they speak against GBV, it will go a long way to solving the problem,” the NAWOJ boss insisted.
For Onyeneke, parents have a huge role to play to ensure that their children are not victims of GBV. They should give both their boys and girls proper training, educate them, provide for them and do not abandon them for society. She further advised, “Men should get involved in the campaign. Stop the discrimination. Stop the obnoxious and harmful cultural practices against women. The security agencies and the society should stop blaming the victims or judging them. We shouldn’t forget that anybody can be a victim.”
Some analysts have also opined that beyond naming and shaming, it is imperative to educate the young men who are the major perpetrators of the act. “Young men and women must be educated on the evils of rape and the trauma that accompanies it,” they advised, maintaining that GBV is not limited to women, that in many cases, men are also victims of abuse but they hardly speak out.
According to them, there are cases of young men being sexually abused by older women, insisting that one major task of NGOs and other bodies championing the eradication of GBV in the country is to see how they can encourage men who had suffered one form of abuse or the other to speak out and get the help that they need. “They should also be encouraged to speak out, to name and shame their abusers,” they said
Some other people have also opined that actions to eradicate GBV should not be limited to the 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence (November 25 to December 10), when ministries of women affairs in the states and at the federal level, various gender-based organisations and female activists adorn orange colour fabrics in solidarity with the campaign. Rather, they say, it should be a daily affair.
For a lawyer, Emeka Ogenyi, a major clog in the wheel of progress as far as GBV is concerned in Nigeria is the very weak implementation of the laws. He noted that the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act which makes copious provisions with the aim of addressing issues like GBV is not being adequately implemented.
He pointed out that chapter four of the Nigerian Constitution makes provision for fundamental human rights, one of which is dignity of human person.”GBV is a glaring violation of this right but nothing substantial has been achieved in this regard. Consequently, the offenders have not been deterred. Our judicial system has failed and almost at the point of collapse. People believe that they can commit this crime and stay forever in court. The slow pace of justice in Nigeria appears to encourage GBV,” he posited.
He advised that for the dream of eradicating GBV in 2030 to be realized, the relevant laws must be implemented to deter offenders; courts should treat GBV matters with dispatch because it touches on one’s fundamental human rights; creation of a special court to try such offences may also be considered.
The Istanbul Convention (Council of Europe, Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence), frames gender-based violence and violence against women as a gendered act which is ‘a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination against women’, resulting in ‘physical, sexual, psychological or economic harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.’
In the words of an international DJ, producer, author and motivational speaker, DJ Kyos, “When we fight each other. We will defeat each other. When we fight Gender Based Violence. We will defeat Gender Based Violence. Most women fight every man and most men fight every woman, thinking they are fighting Gender Based Violence. Until men and women choose to fight the enemy which is GBV instead of fighting each other. That is when we will defeat Gender Based Violence. It’s not certain people or celebrities who should fight this, but it is everyone’s calling.”
By: Calista Ezeaku
Issues
Rivers APC, Remove The Log In Your Eye First…
We read the press statement by Warisenibo Chris Finebone, erstwhile scribe of the fractured and haemorrhaging Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, titled, ‘PLANS BY RSG/PDP TO DESTABLIZE APC NATIONWIDE USING RIVERS COURTS UNCOVERED’, and the first impression was to chuckle at the apparent whining and bellyaching which has become synonymous with that political contraption called Rivers APC over the years.
Indeed, the puerility and incoherence of the very first paragraph of his press statement, immediately evokes an uncensored sympathy which kindred spirits would spontaneously feel for poor old Chris Finebone and the reductionist toga he has now been compelled to dorn in this pathetic attempt to upgrade the very pedestrian and watery efforts of present day successors in the publicity department, to paper the cracks of an already crumbled structure and puff some hot, fighting air for a decimated, dismembered opposition that can hardly breathe.
A closer, more critical appraisal of the press statement reveals however, a more sinister, disturbing template, already deployed in previous circumstances, with the dubious intent to heat up the Rivers polity ahead of the 2023 general elections and ultimatelytly provoke and instigate unnecessary conflict across the state.
To put the matter in clearer perspective, the statement by Warisenibo Chris Finebone is not only ridiculous in context but hilarious in its contained allegations, especially when placed against the backdrop of a political party that has not only been mired in endless internal litigations but whose key figures have been intent and tenaciously insistent on testing the authenticity of their demands in the Court of law, now crying wolf about some external force taking it to Court.
In a nutshell, Rivers APC should first remove the massive log in its political eye before accusing any other party or even the Rivers State Government for that matter, of attempting to destablize APC nationwide, using Rivers Courts, because the APC itself is the number one client of Rivers Courts and has had a chequred relationship with the judiciary, culminating in the autocratic ignominy and impunity which resulted in the dictatorial shutting down of the Courts in Rivers State for months by the leader of the same Rivers APC.
Again, there must be something fundamentally wrong with a political party like the Rivers APC, which nurses a morbid phobia for any attempt to test the legality of whatever decision its godfathers and dictators foist on its members, through legitimate due processes. The lame excuse of always alluding to ‘tendencies within the APC in Rivers State that have been working in cahoots with the Rivers State Government,’ jangles like the repetitive chorus of a broken record.
To set the records straight, neither Governor Nyesom Wike nor the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will waste any time engaging in any legal battle with a political party that has already self destructed as a result of its own uncontrollable appetite for running to the Courts, to institute diversionary legal processes over every matter, including red herrings and audacious directives
It is also important to remind Warisenibo Chris Finebone in case he deliberately chooses to conveniently forget, that the Courts belong to the third realm of our democratic system, which is the Judiciary and the APC itself has suffered monumental electoral humiliations nationwide as a result of litigations and legal processes that did not emanate and had no connection with Rivers Courts. It is also on record that the APC has enjoyed some amazing, mind-boggling judicial victories, particularly the most recent Supreme Court judgement that imposed a Governor in Imo State.
So, if the APC decides, in its own wisdom, to engage the jurisdiction of Courts in Rivers State to test the mettle, credibility and authority of actions and decisions within its own internal party structure, then, one wonders how PDP and the Rivers State Government can be accused of complicity in such circumstances.
Even as we speak, the confusion in the national APC has deepened further across the country and we do not wish to remind Chris Finebone that while he and his fellow pipe dreamers are busy receiving paper weights and spent forces into their fold and speculating on the next arrivals of political no deliverables, whose value and usefulness have since expired, the PDP has already taken over the entire South South region, achieved with the considerable astute, strategic contributions of Governor Nyesom Wike and is even now, waxing stronger by the day and embracing solid political figures, whose stature will grow in leaps and bounds as the 2023 general elections draw near.
Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers PDP will definitely not be bothered by the whining of Warisenibo Chris Finebone, who, if truth be told, is just as confused as other diehard refusenics APC members in Rivers State who are already braced for the impending fate of the Titanic, but are just trying to keep up appearances, while their ship is sinking.
For the avoidance of doubt, the fate of Rivers APC is already a prophecy foretold by their leader and godfather himself in January 2018. Speaking during a reception organised for him as grand patron of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) in Rivers State, Rt. Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi told his rapt audience of rabid loyalists in his very clear, unequivocal tones, that the 2019 general election in Rivers State will be the party’s last battle.
He said: “The 2019 elections, especially the governorship, are our last battle. If we win, we will take over Rivers State. If we lose in the election, we will go home and rest”. The rest as they say is now history.
Ibim is Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Issues
GBV: Need To Change Societal Attitude
Nigerians’ negative attitude towards Gender-Based Violence (GBV) must change in order to drastically reduced if not eliminate completely all its forms from our society.
GBV has been a serious issue in our society, yet under reported due to negative societal attitude towards it.
This is why Education as a Vaccine (EVA), a non-profit organization founded in 2000 to improve the health and development of children and young people, organised a two-day programme for journalists, recently in Abuja, so they brainstormed on the best way to report issues bordering on GBV.
It is also a youth-led organization that works in partnership with children and young people to advance their rights to health and protect them from all forms of violence in the most vulnerable and marginalized communities.
According to EVA, “Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is pervasive in many communities in Nigeria and data shows women are the most affected and more likely to experience physical violence and sexual violence including intimate partner violence which in many cases, survivors suffer a lot of victimization and stigmatization due to the insensitivity of service providers, attitudes of community members and hostile legal system and law enforcers.”
According to an Executive Director of EVA, Mrs Bukky Williams, “The media plays an essential role in bringing cases of GBV to light so that authorities can take action, prevent further abuses and tell these stories in ways that are empowering enough to help break the culture of silence. Journalists and other media professionals play a critical role in not only raising awareness of SGBV (Sexual GBV) but also in countering myths and negative gender norms that may persist on the issue.
“The society needs to change its negative attitude towards the issues of GBV as it has been a serious issue in our society, yet under- reported this is why EVA saw the need to address this issue from all sectors starting with the fourth estate of the realm, so that victims are placed at the centre and perpetrators take the blame. What we are doing is to support reporters to report adequately so as to contribute to positive change on this issue.”
Williams stated that reporting stories and issues of SGBV can be very sensitive as the safety and privacy of the survivors need to be considered, when journalists tell these stories carelessly, or without proper training, they can leave survivors feeling or exposed to stigma and retaliation.
She stressed that EVA has engaged in consultations with some of the Nigerian Union of Journalists’ Executives and a consensus on the need to have a guideline for journalists who report GBV in Nigeria as is obtainable in some countries, adding that the way media houses report can either elevate or make the issue worse.
Williams added that EVA has facilitated the drafting of a GBV guideline through a working group of media consultants and journalists, adding that the guidelines are intended to ensure that all actors who play a role in facilitating or engaging in media reporting on GBV are aware of and able to prioritize the ethical, human rights and safety considerations that preserve the safety, confidentiality and dignity of survivors, their families, their communities, and those who are trying to help them.
In the light of this, EVA invited journalists across the country to a wider consultation to make inputs into and validate the draft on media GBV guidelines.
The Executive Director added that the validation meeting has been very heartening to see people’s passion and interest in making sure that the victims’ survival is placed at centre while doing reportage around GBV.
Williams called on journalists, participants, CSOs and other critical stakeholders to internalize the media guideline on GBV reporting as well as sharing the knowledge gained so as to curb the issue of under-reporting.
She stressed on proper reportage of GBV, pointing out that there can’t be change if the negative narrative does not change in the media.
In her words “If we don’t see reports that centre on the survival and blamed the perpetrators, rather than spike up or does not put it in the context of why this is happening and what kind of change that needs to happen or not reporting what work is being done to change that.”
Williams appealed to participants to step the training down to their other counterparts, so as to continue to disseminate the best way of reporting GBV through the application of the Media guideline on GBV.
She remarked that the validation of the NUJ Media Guideline on GBV draft coincides with the 16 days of activism on the elimination of all forms of GBV against women and girls from the society, therefore describing it as timely and apt.
Also speaking, a representative of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Madam Blessing Duru, described the project as apt and timely looking at this period that the world is celebrating 16 Days of activism set aside to raise awareness on GBY issues and how solutions can be found in terms of providing access to justice for survival of any form of violence in Nigeria.
She commended the EVA initiative, describing the guideline as critical, saying that addressing GBV is a collective effort both from the side of state and non- state actors.
The CSOs representative while recognising the roles that the media play in terms of creating awareness, in terms of building momentum, in terms increasing accountability mechanism and holding perpetrators accountable added that state actors responsible to ensure safety for all in the society should also step up their games in order to eliminate GBV from the society.
“We commend them for the effort as the guideline is well detailed such that if put in practice will go a long way in making great impact.”
She urged participants to embrace it, relate with it, while maintaining that one must have passion and commitment to be able to do the work around GBV, knowing how tiring, and the emotional torture that is associated with GBV.
Duru emphasised that if there is no passion for doing the job one would not be able to give their best.
On his part, a member of NUJ and a participant, Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Couson, urged media participants to do a step-down training in various communities and organisations so that other colleagues are aware of best practices to adopt in reporting GBV issues.
According to him, “Most importantly, we are looking at how to take this document to communities knowing that issues around GBV and Sexual GBV happen more at the community levels.
“There is also need to begin to step down the training for media persons at community levels, so that they can understand GBV first before understanding the media guideline on GBV, this way GBV issues will be addressed in Nigeria,” he added.
Participants at the workshop defined the following key words: Gender and Sex.
“Gender” refers to the social differences between males and females in any society. Although the words “sex” and “gender” are often used interchangeably, the differences between these two terms must be well understood.
Gender: Refers to the social differences between males and females that are learned. Though deeply rooted in every culture, social differences are changeable over time, and have wide variations both within and between cultures. “Gender” determines the roles, responsibilities, opportunities, privileges, expectations, and limitations for males and for females in any culture.
Some examples of sex characteristics:
Women menstruate while men do not
Men have testicles while women do not
Women have developed breasts that are usually capable of lactating, while men have not.
“A focus on gender not only reveals information about women and men’s different experiences, it also sheds light on ingrained assumptions and stereotypes about men and women, the values and qualities associated with each, and the ways in which power relationships can change.”
Some people have criticized gender equality as a Western notion that is incompatible with more traditional or conservative cultures. These types of arguments fall into what is generally referred to as “cultural relativism” and is used to discredit the universality of human rights in general, and particularly with regards to women’s rights.
Respecting local cultures is a core principle of humanitarian work. However, identifying and defining “the culture” of a particular group is not a straightforward task. Even within the same community, cultural beliefs and interpretations may vary depending on an individual’s age, gender, socio-economic status and other characteristics. Furthermore, cultures are not static; they are continually being renewed and reshaped by a wide range of factors, including conflict and other humanitarian crises.
Well-designed gender equality programmes will never be imposed upon a local culture; rather they will seek to identify and support the grassroots movements that are already forming within any given community. As these movements gain momentum and push for more equitable practices, some members of that community may make adjustments in their lives that reflect these changes. Others may choose to continue living in accordance with traditional practices and roles. The key to effective gender equality programming lies in creating an opportunity for individuals to pursue either approach—or, as is most likely, to combine elements of both—and to recognize that opening up the possibility for some individuals to choose to live differently does not impose an obligation on everyone to do the same.
“This is the most sensitive and seemingly navigable way to diffuse the tension between women’s rights and cultural relativism — by seeing the struggles for women’s rights not as a way to save women from their cultures, but rather as a means to increase their choices and opportunities, so that they can play greater roles in shaping their cultures and their lives.”
“Gender” is an English word, the meaning of which has changed over time. Twenty years ago, “gender” had the same definition as “sex.” The word does not translate easily into other languages. For each language, we must find a way to describe the concept of gender in ways that can be understood.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
