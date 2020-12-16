Niger Delta
Delta Approves Bursary Payment For Students
The Delta State Government has approved the release of funds for the payment of the 2019/2020 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country.
Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Asaba, said the payment would commence before the end of the week.
He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta State students despite the economic hardship in the country was a demonstration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to human capital development of the state.
Aniagwu further urged Delta students to take advantage of the bursary payment to improve on their studies and continue to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they are studying.
While commending the leadership of the Delta State student’s community for identifying with the many people oriented programmes of the Governor Okowa-led government, Aniagwu assured that the administration would continue to pay priority attention to improvement of infrastructure in all institutions of learning as well as welfare of students.
In another development, members of staff of Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) on Monday blocked the entrance gate to the company over non-payment of salaries by the company.
Some of them, who carried various placards with inscription like ‘Obaseki save us from Mrs Edugie’ ‘Pay us our salaries’, told newsmen that the Managing Director, Mrs Edugie had not paid salaries for the past two months, thereby making things difficult for them.
According to them: “We have not received salaries for the past two months and she (Mrs Edugie) is enjoying alone with our sweat, we do the job.
“We have drivers and conductors here, we have families, how do we cater for them when we are not being paid, even when we are doing our job well.
“She wants us to eat grass, how do we feed our families especially this festive period when families are having nice time together? She should pay our money.
“We heard the government wanted to help out in paying but she objected by saying she is capable of paying but up till now we have not gotten any payment.”
They appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to come to their rescue by intervening as quickly as possible so that they can purchase foodstuffs and other things for better Christmas celebration with their families.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Promises To Preserve Traditional Institution
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, was at the weekend conferred with the title “Ebe-Ebidou Owei” by the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, King Richardford Koroye.
The Tide gathered that communities of Tarakiri clan are clustered across both Bayelsa and Delta States.
The conferment of the chieftaincy title, which took place at the monarch’s palace in Toru-Orua community,former governor Dickson’s home town in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, was part of activities marking the king’s 83rd birthday.
The governor was quoted in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, as expressing appreciation to the monarch for finding him worthy to be conferred with such an exalted title in the kingdom.
Governor Diri promised to preserve the traditional institution and the sacredness that it stands for.
He assured the Tarakiri Clan and other kingdoms in the state of his government’s support, expressing the belief that the younger generation would take a cue from their elders to honour the sacredness of the throne and the traditional institution.
“I thank our royal father for finding me worthy as one of your sons to also be honoured on this day that we have come to celebrate you”, he said.
“May I on behalf of the government of Bayelsa State thank you and pray that God will continue to keep you for us as our father, our king and as our elder”, he added.
“Today that you are 83 years, we are not only celebrating your birthday and your reign as the king of Tarakiri. God in His infinite wisdom has brought one of your sons to also be the captain steering the ship of Bayelsa. That to my mind is double celebration to you and to me, it is a gift to you and the people of Tarakiri Kingdom. As a government, we will continue to preserve the traditional institution. We will continue to preserve all the sacredness that the Tarakiri Kingdom stands for”, Governor Diri noted.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
NPC Enlists Stakeholders’ Support For EAD In Bayelsa
The National Population Commission (NPC) in Bayelsa State has enlisted the support of stakeholders for its Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) preparatory to a reliable census.
Federal Commisioner, NPC, Bayelsa State, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, who made the apeal during an advocacy and flag-off ceremony for the EAD, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, noted that the EAD was a fundamental step to a reliable census.
She explained that Southern Ijaw would be the sixth LGA to be covered by the EAD having earlier demarcated five LGAs in Bayelsa namely, Yenagoa, Ogbia, Kolokumo-Opokuma, Nembe and Brass.
“Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) is the delineation of a Local Government Area into Enumeration Areas (EAs); areas small enough for a pair of enumerators to cover during the Population and Housing Census.
“The EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons living in the country and its outcome is in no way the determinant of the population of any locality, Local Government Area (LGA) or State.
“It is rather a major preparatory activity for Population and Housing Censuses that facilitates the estimation of both the human and material resources required for the census.
“Indeed, EAD is the vehicle that drives the entire census process, and the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD. Also it is the foundation for the census.
“EAD creates the national sample frame for the country which is used by all MDAs, data collecting organisations and research institutions,” Izonfuo said.
She said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for instance, would work with the NPC during the EAD exercise to create digitised maps of INEC Registration Areas (Wards).
Also, she said that international agencies such as the IMF and the World Bank utilise the frame to measure and determine the economic and financial performance of the country.
She listed other benefits from the EAD to include up-to-date list of households, buildings, socio-economic infrastructural facilities and their geo-referenced distribution across localities, wards, LGAs and States.
According to Izonfuo, information from these outputs are useful for development planning and efficient distribution of infrastructural facilities and provision of socio-economic services.
She also said that household distribution data from the EAD exercise could be used to ameliorate the adverse effects of the ravaging COVID-19 Pandemic by providing for a more systematic contact tracing and distribution of palliatives.
She noted that the NPC was deploying the latest technology in the preparation for the next population and housing census in the use of high-resolution satellite imagery and geoinformatics.
“The NPC, in its resolve to deliver to the country a Population and Housing Census that will stand the test of time, is deploying the latest technology for this EAD exercise.
Niger Delta
Punishment Awaits UNICAL Staff Indicted Over Looting, Vandalism – VC
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has said that the institution would punish any staff found wanting in the recent looting of the university’s hotel.
Obi said this on Tuesday in Calabar during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities that were vandalised during the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums on October 24 in Calabar.
She decried the looting of critical infrastructure and software at the university’s hotel and event hall.
“This is a very sad moment in the history of Unical. After the #EndSARs, vandals came in again into the university’s hotel and the event centre and chisel the wall to remove all laid armored cables.
“Definitely, this is an insider work. Like I said the other day, this place has been inspected after the #EndSAR and this level of vandalisation wasn’t there.
“The armored cable, the floor and wall were still intact; so who are the people that did this because we have security men here.
“It is not easy to chisel this wall, this is not today’s wall that you can sit and chisel in an hour. These are German walls that were built with hardcore. The removal of these cable was done in hours,” she said.
The VC said she was going to expand the scope of the committee earlier set up to look at the vandalised properties to also cover the Unical hotel and the event centre.
“Heads must roll on this, it is no longer business as usual in this University. This is a system that gives us food, we cannot allow anyone to crumble it.
“Nobody can take this, this is not #EndSAR. Anyone found guilty during the course of investigation will be punished severely,” she said.
The VC also inspected the Academic Publishing Centre inside the campus where some equipment were also vandalised during the #EndSAR protest.
Trending
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Petrol Retailers Begin Implementation Of New Pump Price, ’Morrow
- Sports4 days ago
Why FIFA Banned CAF President
- Business4 days ago
NIESV Calls For Amendment Of Land Use Act
- Business4 days ago
RSG Tasks Investors On New Tax Regime
- Business4 days ago
Property Firm Raises Hope Of Low Income Earners In Rivers
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Price Rises Above $50, Highest In Nine Months
- Business4 days ago
IMF Tasks Nigeria On Monetary Policy Reforms
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NCDMB Lauds Impact Of Local Content On Oil, Gas